I Really Love Texas Instruments But I Will Wait For This Beauty To Come Down A Little

Using several valuation models, I find that Texas Instruments stock price is fairly valued and provide my average fair value estimate of $80.61.

I explore what analysts are estimating for the next few years as well as how the market is currently pricing the stock.

Texas Instruments is a great dividend growth stock, a growing company that appears to be firing on all cylinders right now. The question remains: What is its fair value?

Texas Instruments (TXN) is currently on a roll. It recently beat Q2 EPS and revenue estimates and has beaten estimates for the past six quarters. In July, Barron’s announced its bullishness on TXN, which is the No. 1 player in analog chips. The analog division of TXN contributes to two-thirds of the company’s revenue, and the demand for these chips keeps increasing.

TXN is also a great dividend growth stock. The company has raised its dividend for each of the last 13 consecutive years. Its current yield is about 2.5%, but the dividend growth has been explosive. In October 2016, TXN raised its dividend by 31.6%! The last few raises have been in the low double digits. This is why TXN is considered a CORE holding in my dividend portfolio. One of the questions I need to answer is what is a fair price to purchase TXN? Time to take a look.

Where Are We At?

First, let’s take a look at some of the current valuation metrics. TXN'scurrent price to earnings ratio is 21.2. Morningstar reports that the 5-year PE average is 21.5 while Gurufocus.com shows that TXN’s 10-year median PE ratio is 19.6. The industry average is 46.59x while the market is 23.6x. All of these indicators suggest that TXN is trading near its fair value compared to its historical norm and is undervalued compared to the industry.

In his recent article, Chuck Carnevale uses the earnings yield to quickly determine the valuation of a stock. The earnings yield is calculated by taking the current earnings dividend by the stock’s current price. Chuck feels that any value below 6% means that the stock is overvalued. In the case of TXN, the TTM EPS is $3.88 and the current price is $80.71. The earnings yield is 4.8% which suggests that TXN is overvalued.

The infographic below further shows that TXN’s PEG ratio is 12.0x, which is considered poor value based on next year’s expected growth, and that its price to book ratio, which is 7.5x is overvalued based on its assets when compared to the semiconductor industry average. Furthermore, the EV/EBIT is 15.93 and the P/FCF is 19.11. Putting this together, TXN appears overvalued on several fronts.

Source: SimplyWall.St

At present, there are 13 analysts with buy ratings, 1 with outperform rating, and 19 with a hold rating. There is only 1 sell rating. The current consensus among the 34 analysts is obviously to hold on TXN and that this rating has held steady since December 2016.

Based on the above findings, TXN seems to be overvalued at the present but what about the future?

Where Are We Going?

The infographic below shows what analysts are predicting as TXN’s earnings per share over the next few years.

Source: SimplyWall.St

TXN FY2016 EPS was $3.48, which surpassed analysts’ estimates by 10.2%. Management has not issued any guidance for the fiscal year but rather goes quarter by quarter. Analysts are estimating a FY2017 EPS of $4.11 (range of $3.89 to $4.21), FY2018 EPS of $4.28 (range of $3.93 to $4.49) and FY2019 EPS of $4.55 (range of $4.11 to $4.82). This represents year over year growth of 18.1%, 4.1%, and 6.3% respectively. TXN’s future 5-year growth estimate is 9.6% which is in line with its past 5-year growth rate of 9.7%. The future growth rate estimate is slightly below the industry’s future long-term growth rate estimate of 10.7%. This demonstrates that TXN is continuing to grow consistently and is not far behind in its industry.

If analyst’s estimates are accurate, then TXN is currently trading at 19.6x FY2017 earnings, 18.9x FY2018 earnings and 17.7x FY2019 earnings. These PE ratios are all below the 5-year average and the 10-year median which may present a tempting entry price for future earnings. If I use the 5-year average PE ratio, based on TXN’s EPS estimates, the stock would be trading around $88.37 in FY2017, $92.02 in FY2018 and $97.83 in FY2019. This suggests that TXN’s current stock price could be undervalued by 9.5% if the stock were to be trading around $88.37. The 52-week high is $84.65, which suggests that the market has tried to trade at that price but met resistance.

Over the next 12 months, analysts are estimating that TXN’s median price estimate will be $85.00, which represents 5.3% upside from the current price. The range runs from a low of $73.00 (9.6% downside) to a high of $95.00 (17.7% upside). This shows that there is some downside risk to TXN’s share price (if estimates hold true) while the upside potential is greater. This is not the most favorable risk/reward argument.

Is Texas Instruments Trading At Fair Value?

I used a reverse DCF to determine how much the market expects TXN’s growth rate to be. With shares trading at $80.71, the market is pricing in earnings to grow at 11.1%. This is slightly above the 9.6% analysts are estimating over the next 5-years.

An EPS growth rate of 11.1% would translate into an EPS of $4.27 in FY2017. This does exceed the highest analyst EPS estimate of $4.21. This is only $0.01 away from the EPS estimate for FY2018. It appears that the market is getting ahead of itself regarding TXN future growth.

What is my fair estimate for TXN? To answer this question, I calculated the fair value of TXN using three models: Discounted Cash Flow, Graham’s Formula, and EBIT multiples.

The inputs I used for the DCF was a growth rate of 9.6%, a discount rate of 8.41% based on the work of Prof. Damodaren's rates for each industry, a terminal rate of 2% and a starting FCF value of $4.08B. This provided a fair value estimate of $73.79.

The inputs I used for the Graham's Formula include a growth rate of 9.6%, and EPS estimate of $4.11 and a 20-year AAA corporate bond rate of 3.68%. This provided a fair value estimate of $81.57.

The inputs I used for the EBIT model has a conservative, normal and aggressive case. Based on TXN's past 5-year EV/EBIT history, I chose a multiple of 13.2x for the conservative case, 14.8x for the normal case and 15.9x for the aggressive case. Revenue estimates were $14.65B in each case. This resulted in fair value estimates of $66.22, $74.32 and $80.22 respectively.

The table below provides a summary and calculations of the estimated fair value of TXN.

Current Price DCF Graham EBIT (Normal) Historical PE Analysts Estimate Average FV Median FV $80.71 $73.79 $81.57 $74.32 $88.37 $85.00 $80.61 $81.57

Source: Old School Value

Based on these calculations, the average fair value estimate is $80.61 and the median fair value estimate is $81.57. Based on today’s stock price, TXN is currently fairly valued.

Below you will find my risk/reward chart based on the long-term growth rate (9.6%) and the average and median fair value estimates. The red and green lines in the price action chart below represent the trading range of TXN based on that growth rate. Obviously, when the stock is near the top line, it is not the time to buy and when it is near the bottom line, it is time to consider buying.

Source: Freestockcharts.com (daily view)

Source: Freestockcharts.com (weekly view)

As you can see in the daily view chart, TXN is just outside the buy box. The gray box shows the average fair value as the upper buy limit. Drawing this risk/reward chart was difficult. I found that the lines of best fit suggest a growth rate of 13.8% which is shown by the white lines. This is higher than the reverse DCF estimated. Obviously in either case, TXN has reached the red line, meaning that it is not a value buy at this time.

Here is a quick table to show various margins of safety based on the estimated fair value.

Average FV $80.61 Median FV $81.57 Margin of Safety 5% $76.77 5% $77.69 10% $73.28 10% $74.15 15% $70.10 15% $70.93 20% $67.18 20% $67.98 25% $64.49 25% $65.26

Conclusion

Based on this analysis, I consider TXN to be fairly valued at its current price since the margin of safety is minimal. At the moment, the stock price is also bumping up against the upper risk/reward line which could lead to a possible pull-back. I would wait for a pullback because of the lack of a margin of safety and benefit from a higher dividend yield. Should the stock pull back 25% the dividend yield would climb over 3% which is very desirable.

