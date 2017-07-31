Lloyds: Focus On What Matters

As such, we believe Brexit fears have been already priced in.

Lloyds (LYG) produced a very strong set of numbers for the second quarter. Although the bank's headline earnings were negatively affected by PPI provisions, its core metrics were comfortably above estimates. Notably, the bank’s RoTE came in at 16.6% in H1, one of the highest profitability levels among European banks.

As our regular readers know, LYG's NIM has been one of the main reasons why we are bullish on the stock. Yet again, the company's NIM increased in Q2. The metric grew to 2.82% in H1 from 2.74% and 2.8% in H116 and Q117 respectively.

Source: Company data

According to Lloyds, the positive NIM dynamics has been largely driven by lower funding and deposit costs. For starters, the bank has been re-pricing its funding base downward over the past few quarters due to higher-than-peer deposit costs. Importantly, Lloyds’ deposit costs are still higher than the average of its UK peers: Barclays (BCS), RBS (RBS) and HSBC (HSBC). As a result, that gives Lloyds more scope to improve its cost of funding and protect the NIM going forward.

It is also well worth mentioning that the bank’s net interest income was positively affected by a small initial contribution from MBNA. As a reminder, last year, Lloyds acquired MBNA from Bank of America (BAC). MBNA is a specialist UK credit card business with total assets of around GBP7bn and millions of customers in the United Kingdom. According to Lloyds, the deal should result in a c.10bp pick-up in the bank's net interest margin. As such, thanks to the MBNA acquisition and the ongoing deposit re-pricing, Lloyds’ NIM will benefit from both higher asset yields and lower funding costs.

Finally, it is important to note that higher policy rates would be an additional tailwind for Lloyds' NIM. While Kristin Forbes, the most hawkish member of the BoE, left the committee in June, several economists suggest that Andrew Haldane could join Michael Saunders and Ian McCafferty in their call for tighter monetary policy. According to bond traders, the probability of a December rate hike is 39%.

Source: Bloomberg

Credit quality trends remain solid. Importantly, Lloyds continues to de-risk its mortgage book. The bank’s average mortgage LTV (loan-to-value) decreased to 40.9% in June 2017 from 44% in December 2016. Notably, the share of mortgages with LTV of >90% declined to 1.9%. The bank's average new business LTV also improved in 1H17. We believe the data suggests that LYG’s mortgage book is well-positioned to withstand a mild slowdown in the British housing market.

Source: Company data

Lloyds is still one of the best-capitalized banks in Europe. The bank’s CET1 capital ratio grew by 30bps q/q and printed at 14% (13.5% post-dividend), implying that Lloyds generated around 100bps of CET1 capital in the first half of the year.

Source: Company data

Given the strong capital generation, Lloyds increased its interim dividends by 18% to GBp1 per share and accrued a GBp0.5 per share for the final dividend. The company expects to generate 170-200bps of CET1 per annum and that would result in a further GBp2-3 dividend per share and a 5.2%-6.7% total dividend yield.





Valuation

Lloyds is still trading at a hefty discount to its peers.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

As the table below suggests, with its high RoE, strong capital ratios and an attractive dividend yield, Lloyds looks more like a Nordic bank than a European bank. However, while Nordic banks trade at 12-14 forward earnings and 1.4x-1.6x book value, Lloyds trades at just 9x earnings and a 1.07x P/B ratio.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

Final thoughts

It would be very naive of us to claim that Brexit will be a non-event for LYG. Brexit is likely to have a negative impact on Lloyds as the bank has been traditionally viewed as a proxy for the British economy. That being said, despite a high RoTE, an attractive dividend yield and strong capital ratios, Lloyds is trading at a undemanding 1.07x P/B ratio and just 9x forward earnings. In addition, the stock trades at a hefty discount to its peers, suggesting that Brexit fears have been largely priced in. We believe long-term investors should focus on the bank’s fundamentals, which suggest that Lloyds is a high-conviction buy.

As a buy-side analyst and a deputy portfolio manager, I oversee a financials-focused fund and will be continuously providing research coverage on developments with Lloyds and other global banks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.