Procter & Gamble Continues To Improve Its Profitability

Procter & Gamble's (NYSE:PG) most recent quarter was encouraging, posting organic sales growth of 2%, driven by a 2% increase in volumes, during its fourth quarter. Management is guiding for 2% to 3% organic growth for fiscal 2018, with bottom-line growth of 5% to 7% in EPS. PG also has activist Nelson Peltz breathing down its back, who will hopefully keep the company focused on following through with its turnaround. Now that fiscal 2017 is in the books, I'd like to evaluate how the company performed year over year.

Slightly improved return on invested capital

I built the below model in Excel using data from the firm's most recent press release (since the official 10-K isn't yet available).



The company earned roughly 12.20% headline ROIC for fiscal 2017, better than last year's posted number of roughly 11.08%. Its debt-to-equity ratio also still seems relatively conservative (for a consumer staple) at 0.57x despite a slight increase from last year's ratio of 0.54x.

The company consistently earns economic profits, a numerical illustration of its wide moat. It's encouraging to see an improvement in this area, as it continues to transform into a more nimble, profitable company, while seemingly moving away from its past as a "suffocating bureaucracy" as Peltz puts it. It appears that there's still lots of room for improvement, but as long as things are moving forwards and not backwards, I'll continue to hold shares. Hopefully pressure from Trian Partners and Peltz can push the company down this path to further prosperity a little quicker.

Return on equity, what gives?

The next thing I'd like to look at is the firm's return on equity. I constructed the below DuPont to break Procter & Gamble's ROE down into five pieces for analysis.

While it's is clear the company is improving margins at the operating level (and improving efficiency, judging by the improved asset turnover), I'd like to make an adjustment at the net level. There was a whopping jump in PG's ROE in fiscal 2017 overall, but this is largely due to a "one-off" situation regarding its discontinued operations. This accounted for $5,217 (in millions) - up from only $577 (in millions) in fiscal 2016 - of 2017 net earnings attributable to PG, so I'd like to adjust the firm's return on equity by utilizing "net earnings from continuing operations" as the numerator in the ROE equation.

After adjustments, ROE comes down to what I think is a more accurate representation of economic reality. Using earnings from continuing operations reflects an improvement of roughly 1.35%.

Conclusion

It appears Procter & Gamble improved its capital allocation skills slightly in fiscal 2017, and this is especially encouraging considering it also managed to couple these improvements with some organic growth and increasing volumes. Having Nelson Peltz watching the company like a hawk will likely keep management on its toes as well, which I'm a fan of, as long as Peltz doesn't force the company's hand into short-term thinking maneuvers that aren't good for its long-term health.

I purchased my PG shares in 2012 and haven't really added to my stake much since, enduring sluggish growth and token dividend increases along the way, but this is the first time in a while where I feel excited for the business. The shares of the business? Not so much. Shares trade at a touch over 16 times 2017 GAAP earnings, but this is largely distorted by a "significant benefit from the Beauty Brands transaction that was completed in October 2016."

Shares are trading at roughly 23 times management's "core" earnings for fiscal 2017, a little pricey for my tastes. The company is guiding for 5% to 7% growth in core earnings for fiscal 2018, putting shares in the 21.92 to 21.51 forward PE range. The 20 times earnings or below range is where I'd considering adding to my position, but I'm excited for the firm's prospects going forward and will gladly hold my existing PG shares, especially as they yield over 3%.

