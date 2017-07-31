Valero Is On Track To Set Another Unwanted Record In 2017

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) reported Q2 earnings last week that solidly beat the consensus analyst estimates on both lines (especially revenue), although diluted EPS did fall by 29% YoY. Still, the unfavorable comparison had been expected for a while due to lower refining margins, so it was rather surprising to see investors respond to the report's release by sending the company's share price broadly lower over the next two days amid sharp movements in both directions (see figure). The cause of the volatility becomes more apparent when considering the timing of the report's release, however. While the earnings numbers were released before the open of trading on July 27, the earnings call did not take place until later that morning while the transcript of it was not published until that afternoon. Meanwhile, Valero's share price shot higher in initial trading after the report's release before steadily declining in the wake of the earnings call and then moving sharply lower the following morning.

VLO Price data by YCharts

One of the big headlines to emerge from the earnings call was the news that the company would expect to see higher costs of heavy crude in the event that the Trump administration imposes sanctions on the export of crude from Venezuela; Gulf Coast refiners such as Valero have optimized their refineries to utilize heavy crude from that country (one executive stated during the earnings call that Valero has a "longstanding, very good relationship with PDVSA," which has been "a good crude supplier to our system"), and the company would likely need to pay a premium for a new source. Certainly this news is unwelcome to Valero's investors at a time when its refining margins are already lower than they were at this time last year.

The other big announcement was that Valero's Renewable Identification Number [RIN] expenses, which have always been quite large, are expected by management to set yet another record this year. This news was unexpected for the simple reason that the price of the largest category of RINs [D6], as published by EcoEngineers, has been much lower in the first half of 2017 than it was in the same period of 2016 (see figure); D6 RIN prices averaged $0.60 in the first half of 2017, down 21% YoY. Comparable averages for Q2 specifically were $0.64 and $0.80 in 2017 and 2016, respectively. Despite this, however, Valero reported that its Q2 biofuel blending costs in 2017 increased by $82 million YoY to $255 million. Adding insult to injury, these blending costs increased even as operating income at the company's ethanol segment fell by 55% on lower margins. Valero is one of the country's largest ethanol producers by volume but it lacks sufficient blending capacity to meet its blending obligation under the revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] biofuel mandate with the ethanol it produces. This results in the counterintuitive situation witnessed in the most recent quarter in which its ethanol segment suffers from low margins even as its refining segment is impacted by high blending costs in the form of RIN acquisitions.

Source: EcoEngineers (2017)

Valero has reported the highest RIN expenditures among independent refiners in every year since 2012, making it a unique case study in the challenges created by the mandate's focus on biofuel blending rather than production; those opposed to how the mandate currently functions point to the seeming absurdity of one of America's largest ethanol producers also being one of its biggest spenders on mandatory RIN purchases. Unfortunately for its investors, the company's Q2 number makes it unlikely that this streak will be broken. Management made as much clear during the earnings call, stating in response to a question that it will likely hit the upper range of its previous 2017 RIN expenditure guidance of $750-850 million when it reports its annual earnings early next year. The upper end of this range would mark an increase of 13.5% from 2016's figure despite the presence of lower RIN prices in the first half of this year (see figure).

Source: Valero 10-K filings and quarterly earnings calls. Note that 2017 is based on management guidance.

Management did sound a semi-hopeful note about the potential for a future change to the RFS2 that would reduce merchant refiners' blending costs such as the one that is being pushed by Trump administration adviser Carl Icahn, with one executive pointing to the fact that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] has not ruled the proposal out yet. This response was more optimistic than the statement by CVR Refining's (NYSE:CVRR) management (in response to a similar question) that the EPA had decided to let Congress handle the issue. Given Congressional inaction even on flagship legislation such as healthcare, a resolution to merchant refiners' RIN complaints is much more likely to come from the EPA than from Congress, so the news that the EPA could still take action is positive for Valero's shareholders. That said, the statement that "we are still hopeful that the EPA is going to address the point of obligation" is not nearly as robust as the company's investors could have hoped for in response to the new 2017 RIN expenditure guidance.

Valero's Q2 earnings will only add more fuel to the debate over how effective merchant refiners' have been in passing their RIN expenses on to consumers via the crack spread. VP John Fraser stated that the high RIN prices are "costing consumers billions of dollars a year," which indicates that the company is having at least some success at doing so. That said, the fact that its earnings declined on a YoY basis even as both its revenues and total RIN expenditures increased over the same period will be viewed by the RFS2's critics as evidence that the blending mandate is not functioning properly. The fact that 2017 is now unlikely to be a departure from the five-year trend of Valero's earnings being stronger during periods of low RIN prices (2014 and 2015) than during periods of high RIN prices (2013, 2016, and likely 2017 following the recent sharp decline in analyst earnings estimates) will likely lead many of the company's investors to the same conclusion.

VLO EPS Diluted (Annual) data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.