Apple Earnings: What Matters Most?

Tuesday afternoon, we'll get quarterly results from Apple (AAPL). There's been a lot of concern over potential guidance given numerous reports of iPhone production delays, so we'll get an idea of how things are looking. With the stock just a stone's throw from its all-time highs, expectations are certainly inflated, so here's a look at what I think is most important.

Current expectations:

For the June ending quarter, analysts are mostly positive. The street is currently looking for $44.89 billion in revenues, above the midpoint of Apple's guidance range for $43.5 billion to $45.5 billion. The current number represents 6% growth over the prior year period, while the average EPS number of $1.57 represents an increase of 10.6% from last year's fiscal Q3.

As I've discussed in previous Apple articles, the street has been more and more worried about the September ending Q4 period given concerns about the high end iPhone not launching until October or November potentially. Just in the past two weeks, the average revenue estimate has declined by more than a billion dollars, and it's down even more since Apple's last earnings report. While that may not seem like much for the company overall, the revenue growth rate for the period has dropped considerably, as seen below.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

Key items I'm watching:

While everyone is looking forward to the next iPhone launch, Tuesday's report could be a key flash point for the device. Analysts are looking for minimal unit sales growth over last year's period, less than a million units. With all of the concerns about the company losing market share in China and sales slowing ahead of the big launch, it would be nice to see some growth. Management doesn't want to end up in a situation where it uses the upcoming launch as an excuse for declining sales, which would only fuel the bear case. It would be nice to say the iPhone is still showing growth despite consumers holding off purchases until they see what's coming next.

In the long run, there may not be anything more important than Apple's services business. While the segment is on its way to $30 billion a year in annual revenues, CEO Tim Cook has an aggressive plan to get that number much higher in the next few years. At the moment, Apple Music and Apple Pay are driving the segment's growth, and I'll be looking to see if this business can get back over 20% year over year growth, despite the law of large numbers kicking in as the business scales.

The other major item I'm looking forward to reading about is Apple's capital return plan, in particular the share repurchase program. With shares of the technology giant racing to new all-time highs during the past few months, I'm curious to see how aggressive management was in repurchasing stock. Did the company just do its basic $5 billion or so in open market purchases, with no accelerated repurchases, or did things slow down to wait for a pullback? How much Apple spent to buy back its own shares could tell investors whether or not they should be doing the same.

Final thoughts:

The second half of the calendar year always is the most important for Apple. This year, it contains added pressure with the iPhone 8 (or "X") potentially sparking a supercycle in upgrades. However, analysts have recently been talking about numerous production delays, which would be confirmed this week if Apple's guidance is very light. Other than that, I'm more concerned with the long-term story, primarily the services business and the buyback. I'll be back after the earnings report with some thoughts on the quarter.