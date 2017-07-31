Bloomin' Brands: The Struggle Continues

Photo credit

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN), like many of its competitors, has had a rough go of it for the past year or so. The restaurant business has been a tough one as competition is high and that means that only the best are finding success. BLMN historically hasn't met that description and as such, it is having a hard time with respect to finding revenue growth and margins. The Q2 report from last week was pretty ugly and the stock was hammered, but given the new, cheaper valuation, is it worth a look?

Let's begin with the chart because it really shows the beating the stock took last week off of the Q2 earnings release. BLMN had risen to almost $22 earlier in July so expectations were high. However, it disappointed in a big way and investors were merciless with the selling pressure, including another big down day on Friday. The sell-off has taken BLMN below its rising 200DMA and has turned its 50DMA negative. If the stock cannot rally and get back over the 200DMA in relatively short order, it could usher in a new downtrend and negate the work the bulls did over the past several months.

The momentum indicators are obviously in the tank at this point as the sell-off has been swift and brutal but the problem for the bulls is that there's really no sign the selling is done. We may get a rebound this coming week but we also may see more selling; BLMN is the definition of a falling knife right now. The momentum indicators are way oversold but they can get even deeper before the stock finds a footing so please do not attempt to catch this thing as it dives; wait for a base to form if you want to buy it.

So the chart is horrendous but why was the sell-off so bad and was it justified? In a word, yes. Total revenue was down more than four percent but to be fair, a good bit of that was due to BLMN's refranchising effort. That sort of thing is all the rage in the restaurant industry these days and BLMN is joining the party. The problem with that strategy is that it does take a big toll on revenue, but it has other benefits such as freeing up cash as well as improving margins. Still, US comps were negative 30bps in Q2 so it isn't like BLMN is flying other than its refranchising effort; revenue was just weak. The International business performed much better and indeed, all of BLMN's new stores were international in Q2; given where the growth is coming from I can't say I blame management for the global focus rather than on the sluggish US business.

Operating margins fell fractionally during the quarter as well as a bunch of factors mostly offset each other. Higher labor and operating costs as well as higher rent all contributed negatively to margins while cost savings and increases in average check were positive factors. Margins will be in focus for BLMN even more than they usually are because of the refranchising effort it is embarking upon. In addition, with weak total revenue, margins are more critical than ever because it can no longer rely upon revenue growth to boost the bottom line; BLMN needs to do more with less and it simply didn't in Q2. The factors that contributed to the margin decline aren't exactly transitory either, so I'm thinking margins aren't going to look great for the rest of the year but things can change.

BLMN has long been a capital return story as well and most of its effort is spent on the buyback. Management believes that it can buy back enough stock to offset any weakness in the business and while I like the idea, the actual practice of it hasn't exactly worked out. The share count is almost 10% lower YoY and that's fantastic, but the weak revenue and margins were still too much for it to overcome. Should BLMN actually get back on track with revenue and margins, the reduced share count could provide some pretty sizable EPS growth leverage but for now, it is simply helping to contain the damage. And that doesn't include the fact that BLMN likely bought many of those shares in the $20s and the stock is now trading for $17. That's the risk you run when you buy back stock but the point stands that it may not go over well with shareholders if the stock continues to decline.

Overall, I didn't really see much that I liked in BLMN's Q2 report. I was once a big proponent of BLMN back when it was growing revenue and margins while also buying back a bunch of stock. It is only doing one of those things now and the results are in the stock price. I like the buyback but BLMN's core US business is struggling and until that changes, I have to think the stock is going to remain weak. We also don't know where or when it will bottom but that process doesn't appear to have begun yet. If you want to own BLMN I think you can wait and get a better price but for me, I'm on the sidelines on this one until further notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.