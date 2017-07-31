S&P 500: Will The Fed Ruin The Party?

Amid a stubbornly low inflation rate, the Fed chose not to increase the interest rate at the latest FOMC meeting. All else equal, a lower risk-free rate should lower the cost of capital and lead to higher equity valuation of the S&P 500 (SPY), so I am definitely happy the Fed did not pull the trigger.

While equity investors dodged a fundamental setback this time, it would appear the Fed is preparing to enter Chapter Two in its bid to return monetary policy to “norm.” In a press release, the Committee commented it is ready to “begin implementing its balance sheet normalization program relatively soon.” It is typically understood that lower interest rates are good for the stock market; in fact, low rates have been dubbed a giant Ponzi scheme by bears. Now that the Fed is effectively ready to raise long-term rates, will everything come crashing down?

Academic Approach

Based on the theory that the appropriate discount rate (or the expected market return to arrive at a fair valuation) is a function of the risk-free return (e.g. the 10-year) and an equity risk premium, one could come to the conclusion that an increase in the risk-free rate should increase the discount rate, leading to a lower valuation. Based on the current estimated discount rate of 6.13% (see chart in next section), a 1% increase in discount rate should theoretically decrease the valuation of the S&P 500 by a whopping 14%.

Real-Life Approach

But no matter how hard the academics may try, markets do not operate based on a mathematical model. The variability in the equity risk premium (or market risk premium) is an academic’s way of throwing in the towel and admitting defeat. That number is essentially implied based on estimates of the expected return, which is a function of the current price of the S&P 500 (among other things, such as earnings).

In the chart below, we can see the equity risk premium fluctuates wildly:

Source: www.market-risk-premia.com

The equity risk premium was as low as 2.96% in 2002 and as high as 7.92% during the financial crisis, so there is significant uncertainty regarding this imaginative number. The equity risk premium is currently at 3.82%, so while there is room to for it to go higher, making the discount rate higher, there is also plenty of room for it to fall.

What all of this means is that any increase in the risk-free rate does not necessarily lead to a higher discount rate, because the equity risk premium can contract or expand to offset any changes. If we look back to the financial crisis, we can see that the discount rate increased even though the risk-free rate decreased.



Plenty of Ways To Boost Returns

Source: yardeni.com

In the chart above, we can see S&P 500 companies still have a long way to go in terms of leverage. The debt-to-equity ratio, which is not affected by interest rates, is far from historical peaks. This means companies today, on average, are conservatively capitalized. This is partly the result of tech companies — think Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) — hoarding cash, but this conservatism also stems from the fact that management has learned from history.

Are they being too conservative? I cannot answer this question on an aggregate basis, but regardless of whether it’s warranted or not, the lever of increasing shareholder return is still there. This means even if rates go up, companies can still use their balance sheets to create value.

Conclusion

I reject the notion that the act of unwinding the Fed’s balance sheet will cause chaos in the market. There is no guarantee that the equity risk premium won’t contract, meaning the discount rate may not necessarily increase. Furthermore, S&P 500 companies remain conservatively capitalized. While management has been becoming more bold, as evidenced by the increasing debt-to-equity ratio, there is still more room for them to increase shareholder return by increasing leverage. Overall, I believe the Fed’s Big Unwind is not a giant red flag signaling investors to jump ship.

