AT&T And Time Warner: It's Done

AT&T (NYSE:T) has just made two major moves this weekend that you need to be aware of as it prepares for a merger with Time Warner (TWX). First it is shaking up management. Second, it is finalizing this year's largest corporate bond sale. Both of these moves suggest that this merger is a done deal and the government's blessing at this point is just a formality. With these types of moves, especially the financing move, you can rest assured management knows it is in the clear on this deal. Although I have always said we need to analyze the company and future expectations under the assumption that the deal would not close, having this vote of confidence that the deal will close is bullish in my opinion. Let us discuss these two moves.

First, management is being moved around to prepare for the onboarding of Time Warner under the AT&T umbrella. Effective tomorrow (August 1) Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson announced three major executive changes. First, Lori Lee who is Global Marketing officer will take over leadership of AT&T International. This move is important as international sales are an ever growing source of revenues for the company. In addition, Ms. Lee was the lead of the merger planning team. The second move is the appointment of John Stankey to take on the lead of the Time Warner integration team, and in this role he will work with Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes to plan for a transition of Mr. Bewkes to assume lead of AT&T's new media company post-merger. Finally, John Donovan, who was Chief Strategy Officer of AT&T Technology and Operations, will become CEO of the new AT&T Communications segment, which is comprised of AT&T's Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, and Technology group.

Second, we learned this weekend that AT&T is now seeking financing presumably to pay for this merger. This is a serious on-boarding of new debt. While the merger is costing in the ballpark of $85 billion, AT&T is looking to raise $22.5 billion through a seven-tier bond offering according to a Financial Times Piece. Evidently investors had piled in orders to the tune of $63 billion to get in on the bond offering. According to the article: "the sale was to include notes with maturities ranging between 5.5 and 41 years, with yields on new 10-year debt set to price 160 basis points above benchmark Treasuries". This is a serious amount of cash being raised for an already debt laden company.

As I have documented, the debt is the number one risk to the company, but given the moves to raise this amount of capital, and the executive moves made, we can all but be certain that this is a done deal. How can I be so confident? Well you don't start new segments, appoint executives to new roles and raise billions of dollars of cash if you believe there is any chance the merger is not going to happen. It is as simple as that. And frankly, while I have operated under the assumption that the merger will not go through as it pertains to earnings, the revenues could use a boost, even though expense management has been strong.

When AT&T reported its earnings revenues came in at $39.8 billion, falling just short of my expectations. However, this was perfectly in line with consensus expectations, which was a positive. The only negative here, and this was something that analysts and our earnings preview expected, was that these revenues were down year-over-year by 1.8%. The Time Warner deal will give these a major boost. Naturally operating expenses are going to rise dramatically as well, but AT&T has done a strong job controlling them as operating expenses were $32.5 billion in Q2 versus $34 billion a year ago. This year-over-year decline was a very pleasant surprise and helped to drive operating income. Operating income rose to $7.3 billion versus $6.6 billion last year. If we adjust for merger expenses already incurred, operating income was $8.6 billion versus $8.1 billion, while operating income margin was 21.6%, rising 150 basis points. Considering revenues and expenses, net income was $3.9 billion, or $0.63 per share, compared to $3.4 billion, or $0.55 per share last year. Though it's a GAAP number which is meaningful, we need to take adjustments into consideration. If we adjust for $0.16 of costs primarily for merger and integration-related items, earnings per share was $0.79 compared to an adjusted $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. These results were way ahead of my expectations and that of analysts.

Bottom line? 2017 is a big year, no question about it. With the moves to shift management and the huge issuance of corporate bonds I see this as a done deal, with closure likely by the end of this quarter. Looking ahead independent of the merger, AT&T will see revenue growth in the low-single digits, with adjusted earnings growth in the mid-single digits. As for cash flows, the company has maintained its guidance and thus that means it is aiming for $18 billion for the year and a dividend payout ratio of 70%. While the stock will be volatile following the closure of the deal, I think under $40 AT&T is a great buy, and even better if you can get it under $38.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.