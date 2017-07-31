Donaldson: Filtration, Anyone?

Free cash flow has been rather erratic but is still covering well enough the current and future dividends.

As I personally believe that investing in not a sprint but rather a marathon, I intend to hold each of my shares forever. This is why I feel it is imperative for an investor to have a longer term look on the company's historical financials. After all, there are many companies which are doing well for a few years, only to fall behind competition during the next financial turmoil. However, the best of the best are able to deliver good results from bull market to bull market while rewarding shareholders at the same time. In such a case, a company usually has a some type of a competitive advantage which makes it worth taking a deeper look.

In this article, I will be focusing on looking at the historical financials of Donaldson (DCI). I will not consider the current or historical valuation of the shares. That will be up to the reader. Donaldson is a company founded in 1915 that focuses in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. I have for some time had my eye on the company's shares but I have not done my due diligence until now.

All the graphs below are self-made using my own financial database collected through the years. Let's start the analysis by looking at historical sales per shares. As you can see below, sales on a per share basis have been growing at a rate of 4.4% and 7.7% for the last 10 and 20 years, which is good enough.

From historical point of view, free cash flow per share has been rather volatile. Especially during the end of the '90s and after the financial crisis there have been major increases in free cash flow generation. In the case of Donaldson, it is very difficult to assess near term cash flows.

The long-term dividend history seems to be very encouraging, with an annual growth of 13% and 15% for the last 10 and 20 years. The dividend growth is supported by the increasing free cash flow as could be seen from the above graph.

Irrespective of good historical dividend growth, more important is the fact how much there is still growth potential left. Historically, the free cash flow has been able to cover dividend payments extremely well while the current ratio is around 40%.

Even though Donaldson has already impressive financial figures to show for its investors, per share figures are even more astounding as share buybacks have decreased the amount of shares by around 1.3% and 2% for the last 10 and 20 years.

In addition to absolute financial figures, an investor should take a deeper look on what type of margins a company has been able to produce on a longer term. In the case of Donaldson, return on assets using free cash flow has been on average 8% and 7% for the last 10 and 20 years. Those values are good but not great.

When it comes to return on equity using free cash flow, it has been around 17% and 15% for the last 10 and 20 years. Those values are good but not great.

What about free cash flow relative to sales then? For the last 10 years it has been on average 6% and for the last 20 years 5%. Those values sound acceptable but not good.

Personally I prefer investing in companies that have low capex requirements and that require little capital for growth. Donaldson has been using on average 2% to 5% from sales to capital expenditures, which is good.

Especially during the current zero interest rate environment where money is almost free, many corporations are relying on it for wrong purposes, such as share buybacks or excessive acquisitions. Therefore I find it important to look at how free cash flow has historically covered existing debt. In the case of Donaldson, free cash flow has covered debt relatively well and this ratio has not increased recently.

Summary

Even though Donaldson's ability to generate cash is a bit volatile and even though sales growth has been stagnating since the financial crisis, I would still say Donaldson is a potential candidate for anyone's portfolio. The margins from the RoS, RoE and RoA point of view clearly indicate that Donaldson has some type of a competitive advantage. In addition, capex requirements seem rather low and debt loads seems to be under control as well because free cash flow could pay down the existing debt in a few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.