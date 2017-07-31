Let's Look Long Term After Amazon's Earnings Miss

The annual Sohn Conference in New York City is more than some of the best known hedge fund managers pitching ideas. It’s a spectacle full of humor and performance art. At the 2016 conference, Hedge Fund Manager Chamath Palihapitiya stated he found a $3 trillion company hidden in plain sight. It had an opportunity to deliver a "10x" return in 10 years. "For the first time on our investment horizon we've found a company that we can say that about in the public markets," Palihapitiya said. "And that company is Valeant (NYSE:VRX).” After playfully looking over at Bill Ackman seated in the audience, he stated he was joking and the company was in fact Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amazon stock increased over 40% by the next Sohn Conference making his the best pick of 2016.

Last Quarter

Earnings in the most recent quarter declined significantly while revenues remained on target. A breakdown of earnings by segment is shown below.

As shown above net income dropped sharply in the most recent quarter due to accelerated losses in international operations, lower income in the North America operations and slowing earnings growth in Amazon Web Services (AWS). The slowing growth in AWS was due to price cuts and increased investment in infrastructure.

Revenue growth remained strong though somewhat slower than in the past. Total revenues were up 24.8%, with AWS and North America remaining strong while international sputtered with growth and earnings.

The cash flow picture shows deterioration as shown below

Free cash flow has deteriorated to almost nothing due to the lower net income and higher capital expenditures. This is not necessarily a negative, as most rapid growth companies spend a lot on capital expenses and/or other growth initiatives. However, the fact that growth is slowing while capital expenses are skyrocketing and free cash flow is slowing is cause for concern.

Amazon provided the following guidance for the third quarter. Sales to grow 20-28%, which is in line with recent growth rates. Operating income to be -$400 to $300 million. This is a significant decline from the second quarter, which itself had declined significantly.

Amazon By Segment

So, the story remains intact. Lots of growth but little earnings. What earnings there are entirely in AWS and the third-party retail sales mostly in the North America segment.

Amazon’s North America retail sales are losing significant money as Paolo Santos detailed in his SA article last week shown here here. Paulo argued that other pure third-party internet marketplaces such as eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) are very profitable, indicating that Amazon’s third-party sales operation should also be. In fact, both eBay and Alibaba have net profit margins over 20% of revenues. He estimated third-party sales revenues at 23% of overall retail sales with more than that for North America and less internationally. That means Amazon’s own North America retail sales are losing a lot of money, at least 4% on every dollar of revenue, if you use the eBay and Alibaba example. However, if you look back 10 years, when Amazon was mostly retail, Amazon was solidly profitable. In fact, net income was 8.5% of revenues in 2004 and 4.2% in 2005 when retail was almost all revenues. Amazon has clearly significantly lowered its pricing and increased its spending since then to maintain its retail growth.

International sales are mostly retail sales. Sales growth there has significantly lagged North America and losses are piling up. In 2007, International sales were 83% of North America sales. In the most recent quarter they were 51% of North America. Most American multi nationals are going the other direction with international sales. While sales are increasing, losses are increasing even faster.

AWS remains the growth and earnings driver. It is in fact subsidizing the rest of the company which would be losing money without it.

The Long View

Retail sales growth will slow, even with the low gross margins Amazon has, for the following reasons.

1. Amazon has less low hanging fruit to compete with. Weaker retailers such as H.H. Gregg, Radio Shack, Sports Authority and Linens and Things have gone under and liquidated. Other weak retailers such as Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), Macy’s (NYSE:M) and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) are closing stores. Many of the remaining retailers such as Costco (NASDAQ:COST), TJX (NYSE:TJX), and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) have shown the ability to thrive against Amazon. Others such as Target (NYSE:TGT) and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) have taken hits from Amazon and bounced back with among other things a stronger online presence. Amazon is going up against stronger competition.

2. The competition has gotten better at its online offerings. The websites are better, the fulfillment is more efficient, they offer more items, and many have gone to free shipping without having to pay a subscription like Amazon’s Prime.

3. More and more competitors are matching or approximating Amazon’s prices. Many often offer lower prices.

4. Amazon is pushing harder and harder for less growth. Ten years ago, retail growth averaged over 30% per year. It is now close to 20%. Meanwhile, margins have shrunk to significant operating losses for Amazon’s own sales from solid profits a decade ago. If Amazon were to improve its margins, sales growth would likely slow considerably.

5. Amazon’s lack of success internationally is puzzling as it has competed there for a long time. The picture overseas is getting worse.

6. Amazon Prime is a loss leader. Not a problem if that leads to a profitable operation. However, Prime is a loss leader to another loss leader, first party sales. That is not sustainable. The money maker is third party sales but that barely makes enough money to offset Prime and first-party sales losses. They will need to raise prices for Prime or raise prices for their merchandise.

7. Economies of scale opportunities are fading. Amazon already has the strongest network of warehouses, largest staff, and some of the best technology. They are running out of areas to trim costs. Self delivery is a possibility.

8. Other large tech growth companies such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have grown rapidly while having strong profits. Amazon’s retail operation faces much more competition than those two and limited possible profit margins.

9. The purchase of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) smells like mission creep. Amazon has not had success with earnings in retail and Whole Foods has hit a wall. Why double down on an operation that only partially benefits from Amazon’s scale?

10. Amazon’s losses in its retail operations could lead to government litigation over predatory pricing. It is no secret President Trump is upset over the reporting by the Washington Post and criticized Amazon while on the campaign trail.

There are opportunities to rejuvenate growth by moving into other areas. The auto parts industry is particularly ripe for competition as Auto Zone (NYSE:AZO) and O’Reilly (Nasdaq:ORLY) have pretax profit margins close to a whopping 20%. Amazon has the warehouses to compete but will need to spend to offer same day deliveries. Fresh food deliveries and groceries are another area of opportunity. The purchase of Whole Foods appears to be a step in that direction. Pharmacy sales is another area of potential growth, though like groceries it is low margin.

Based on the challenges listed above, it is questionable whether Amazon’s first-party retail sales operation will ever be solidly profitable while also enjoying solid growth. The third-party sales operation is a jewel that depends on Amazon’s own first party sales scale and growth and should have a growing value going forward. There are opportunities there to partner with more retailers like they recently did with GNC. However, a lot will depend on whether enhanced competitor websites start taking traffic away from Amazon.

AWS is doing remarkably well but faces its own challenges in the future.

1. It is a very capital intensive business and equipment purchased often becomes obsolete in a short time.

2. This space is less competitive than most right now and thus very profitable. However, any time you have a large very profitable market, competition emerges. The biggest competitor is Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) with its Azure product offering. According to Sky High Networks, as of the first quarter of 2017, Amazon had a 47% market share of the Public Cloud marketplace to 10% for Microsoft. However, Microsoft’s recent growth rate is 97%, about double that of Amazon. Two very large companies, Alphabet and IBM (NYSE:IBM), have 4% and 3% share respectively. IBM desperately wants into this market. Competition will drive down prices.

3. The Public and Private Cloud currently have a 39% market share of corporate IT infrastructure according to Sky High Networks (see chart below). About two thirds of this is Public Cloud (Private Cloud is IT infrastructure for one user while Public Cloud is open to many users). This market is limited. It can probably double before it matures and becomes more of a zero sum game. We are in the sweet spot of adoption right now. Growth will likely start to rapidly slow within a year or so.

4. Security concerns of sending out data over the internet remains and could become an issue at some point. This could occur even if the problem was not Amazon’s.

Source: Sky High Networks. Written as of March 2017.

AWS also has opportunities. Amazon through innovation, or more likely mergers, can bring in technology services that would benefit from being offered with AWS. AWS is the leader in its field and has the advantage of scale.

Positives

Despite what I have written above, there is no question Amazon has developed a valuable business. Most of that value is in AWS and third-party sales and fulfillment. Amazon has a strong balance sheet with cash exceeding interest bearing debt. The price to sales ratio is currently about 3.25, not excessive for a company growing revenues at 25% per year.

If Amazon were to stop its growth initiatives in AWS, I believe after tax earnings would increase by over $1 billion a quarter.

Amazon the New Sears?

No, I don’t mean to insinuate that Amazon is dying like Sears. I have a collection of Sears catalogs going back over 100 years. Sears in its day sold everything imaginable. Things they sold that Amazon doesn’t included houses, insurance (Allstate), cars and loans. Some of these represent opportunities for Amazon. Other opportunities are prescription drugs and fresh produce both of which Sears never carried.

Source: 1926 Sears Fall Winter catalog.

Conclusion

Amazon has two crown jewels, its AWS and third-party sales. The latter depends a lot on the volume of Amazon’s first-party sales. The retail operation faces increasing headwinds. The fact that it is more efficient and technologically advanced than its competitors yet still unprofitable is troubling. Pricing below cost because the market lets you is not disruption, its predatory and doesn’t prove your business model. The international retail operations are Amazon’s weakest segment and some scaling back may eventually occur. The public and private cloud markets will start to mature and become a commodity in the next five years. Growth there is limited by the size of the market and we are already 39% penetrated. In my opinion, AWS is worth $150 to 200 billion alone right now as its profitability is understated by growth initiatives. This figure is determined below.

(1) As shown above, the total market is 39% penetrated leaving about 100% growth remaining assuming not all data centers go to the cloud.

(2) Risk free rate of 2.5%, liquidity premium of 1% and risk premium of 6.5%.

(3) Similar to the stock market as a whole for strong mature companies.

The calculation above assumes AWS can maintain its profit margins which is questionable as it will increasingly become a commodity. The rest of Amazon is worth less than AWS leaving the stock overvalued at its current market cap of about $500 billion.

Amazon may be able to grow into its current valuation through innovation and acquisitions that complement AWS and increasing third-party sales through partnerships with larger sellers like the recent addition of GNC products.

The big earnings miss should resonate for a while as it exposes longer term problems. I have just initiated my first short position in this stock since 2008 and recommend a short-term short position here.