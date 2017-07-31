Ethanol Starts To Rebound From A Tough Start To 2017

Investors in U.S. ethanol producers will eagerly look to their Q2 earnings reports in the coming days for signs that the sector's outlook is finally improving. I wrote back in January about their rough start to the year and the events of the subsequent months have done little to change this story. Ethanol producers' shares rallied strongly in the immediate aftermath of Donald Trump's election victory last November as investors recalled his favorable campaign statements about the corn ethanol industry in general and the revised Renewable Fuel Standard's [RFS2] corn ethanol blending mandate specifically. That proved to be the high point, however, and the share prices of independent producers such as The Andersons (ANDE), Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), and Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) are down sharply YTD (see figure); only the highly-profitable REX American Resources (REX) is in positive territory for the year, and only just at that. Even large, integrated producers such as Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) are down for the year despite the measure of insulation provided by their diversified operations.

The sector was hit by the twin blows in Q1 of collapsing margins and a new source of regulatory uncertainty. The former was the result of a rapid decline to the price of gasoline (and, by extension, ethanol) even as the price of corn slowly increased (see figure). Production margins followed the price of gasoline lower, ultimately bottoming out at around $0/gal in mid-January and remaining low until late March.

Making matters worse was a decline to the price of ethanol relative to the price of gasoline. Ethanol has roughly 67% of the energy content of gasoline on a volumetric basis but has traded at as much as a 100% price premium to the fossil fuel due to the former's use as a fuel oxygenate and ability to meet the RFS2's blending mandate. In late December 2016 the Trump administration named Carl Icahn, who has actively advocated for changes that would increase the flexibility of the mandate, as its "regulatory reform czar." The prices of the biofuel blending credits known as D6 Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN] promptly fell by 67% as the market assumed that Mr. Icahn's proposal would be quickly adopted by the White House. Ethanol's price premium relative to gasoline simultaneously declined from a high of 81% at the time of Mr. Icahn's appointment to 21% in January and a low of 17% in March, amplifying the negative impact of the falling gasoline price on ethanol production margins. REX American Resources was the only one of the four aforementioned producers to report positive net income in Q1, prompting further share price declines throughout May.

Better times ahead?

Producers' share prices have stabilized since the onset of summer. The good news for their investors is that operating conditions are gaining strength as both the commodity and regulatory environments are moving in the sector's favor. The price of gasoline has rebounded over the last month as crude prices have rallied and, while it remains below its Q2 high, it has risen strongly relative to the price of corn over the last month; while the arrival of hot and dry weather in the Midwest ahead of schedule has caused the price of corn to increase at the beginning of July, it has since retreated a bit and remains well below its Q1 highs. Furthermore, expectations of the U.S. corn harvest have improved and, while last year's bumper figure is not expected to stage a repeat performance, this autumn's harvest still looks to be one of the better ones in recent years.

The regulatory environment has also improved drastically for producers compared to the beginning of the year. The expected changes to the RFS2 have not materialized as Mr. Icahn's role in the Trump administration in the context of his status as a major investor in the refining sector has come under Congressional scrutiny. Some refining executives have further reported that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA], which oversees the RFS2, has decided to pass the decision to the U.S. Congress. Given that the majority party there recently decided to abandon its efforts to pass its landmark legislation on healthcare, such a decision by the EPA would firmly stack the odds against the implementation of Mr. Icahn's proposal given bipartisan opposition to it there. D6 RIN prices have sharply increased from their Q1 lows in response and the ethanol price premium over gasoline improved to an average of 43.4% in July compared to 31.1% in Q1. (By way of comparison, the respective numbers for the same periods in 2016 were 58% and 69%). The ethanol sector's return over operating costs [ROOC] has moved firmly back into positive territory in response (see figure), although it remains still well below 2014's highs.

The longer-term outlook



The corn ethanol's sector's longer-term outlook is also improving. While the sustained period of low petroleum prices since late 2014 has kept ethanol production margins relatively low, it has provided a notable silver lining in the form of increased U.S. gasoline demand. Prior to 2015 a major concern in the corn ethanol sector was that gasoline demand was in the midst of a steady decline at a time when ethanol consumption roughly equaled 10 vol% of it. Most ethanol sold in the U.S. is sold as a 10 vol% blend known as "E10", and ethanol producers were faced with shrinking demand so long as this remained the case. While E10 continues to be the primary form of retail fuel ethanol in the U.S., gasoline consumption has rebounded and is expected to remain well above previous projected volumes for the next several years. The U.S. Energy Information Administration's [EIA] Annual Energy Outlook for 2017 has revised its U.S. gasoline consumption estimate over the next several years higher for the fourth year in a row. This could change in the event that petroleum prices returned to triple-digit territory, of course, but the domestic gasoline consumption trend is very favorable to U.S. ethanol producers.

Corn ethanol producer investors will want to examine the upcoming earnings calls in particular closely for evidence that operating conditions at the firm-level improved in July. The Q2 data is unlikely to contain much in the way of evidence of improvements due to periods of price weakness in May and, to a lesser extent, June, so how the sector's executives present expected conditions in Q3 will be the better indicator of whether or not a shift in investor sentiment is likely to occur in the near future.

