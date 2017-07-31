Why I'm Bullish On O'Reilly Automotive For The First Time

Photo credit

O'Reilly (ORLY) has - for quite some time - been the belle of the ball when it comes to auto parts retailers. The sector was really hot a couple of years ago but while the others have faded a bit, ORLY has kept the party rolling. That is, until it released a warning for Q2 sales at the beginning of July and as you can see, investors didn't know what to do and they panicked. The stock was in the process of selling off anyway but the warning produced a true V-shaped bottom as cooler heads eventually prevailed. However, there has been enormous technical damage done to the stock but the actual Q2 report wasn't really that bad. For the first time ever, I'm wondering if ORLY is right for my portfolio.

We'll start with the chart because it is really quite something to behold, but not in a good way. ORLY trekked higher for years because, as I mentioned, it was the best player in its sector. It still is but only in a relative sense; ORLY's results on their own are no longer as impressive as they once were. That all ended towards the beginning of this year as cracks began to show in the chart; lower highs and increasing flirtation with the 200DMA. Those things eventually did result in the stock rolling over and it was selling off pretty hard before the Q2 warning, which simply sent investors over the edge.

The bottom made at $169 looks pretty firm, however, as the subsequent rally has the stock right back where it was when the warning was made. Importantly, if ORLY can close the gap at $216, I believe the stock will have some legs to rally. Investors have said emphatically that $169 is too low for this stock and with the buying continuing, it seems market participants still think the stock is too cheap. But the easy money has been made from $169 to $200; we'll see if the bulls have real conviction for the next $15 or so that is needed to clear that gap from early July. If that happens, ORLY is going higher but if it doesn't, we could see a long period of sideways or down action.

The thing is that the Q2 report really wasn't all that different from its prior reports apart from a lower comp sales number. This is where ORLY has really shined in the past and while it widely missed analyst expectations, it still saw 1.7% in comp growth. AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) and Advance Auto (NYSE:AAP) would love to have that problem as they have been lagging ORLY for some time now and it really gives some perspective on what the market thinks of ORLY; if an industry-leading comp sales number disappoints, expectations are very high.

More importantly, however, ORLY's margin expansion continued unabated despite the relatively low comp sales number. Gross margins rose 60bps and operating costs rose 10bps, resulting in operating margins rising from 19.5% to 20% in Q2 YoY. To be fair, 40bps of the operating income increase was due to the expiration of the statute of limitations related to a legacy legal claim, but even without that, operating margins rose. That's an important point to make as ORLY's EPS growth has been largely due to constant margin expansion and while it cannot go on forever, ORLY continues to prove there's more left in the tank. This was encouraging for me to see given the 'weak' comp sales number so I honestly don't think the bull case is dead; I just think it needs to be brought back down to earth.

And that was my problem with ORLY all along; I never doubted its ability to execute or the path forward for auto parts retailers in general. My problem with ORLY was always the valuation as it routinely traded with a PE in the high-20s or even 30s and I just didn't see its fundamentals supporting that sort of thing. You can see above when the stratospheric PE unraveled it did so very quickly, but now that the stock is cheaper, is it cheap enough?

At $200, the stock is going for 17 times this year's earnings and just 15 times 2018 estimates. Those numbers were unheard of for ORLY just a few months ago so I have to admit that I'm intrigued. ORLY is still supposed to grow EPS in the low double digits for the foreseeable future, meaning that it is going for perhaps 1.5X its medium term growth rate. That's very reasonable for a best-in-class retailer and I also believe that this particular brand of retailing is somewhat insulated from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) The reason is because when you need a car part, you typically cannot wait two or three days for someone to deliver it; convenience is the name of the game in auto parts retailing and thus, it is much more difficult for Amazon to compete in that arena to the extent that it can in other segments of retail. For those reasons, I'm actually bullish on ORLY here. There are some challenges to overcome, not the least of which is the gap between $200 and $215, but the pieces are in place for long term value; that's not something I've ever associated with ORLY before.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.