My 86 Stock Quality Control Purchasing And Selling Portfolio Plan And Review Of 3 New Stocks

My selling criteria and a discussion of a possible candidate - Automatic Data Processing.

Investors can be of all ages and needs and many are investing without a plan or even knowing their goals. Americans in general are living longer healthier lives and therefore having time in the market can still be achieved even at age 55 or 65. However, if you need income sooner rather than later, it would involve a whole different plan or set of investments to get there. Knowing those goals and having a plan is essential for success unless you are just plain lucky.

The "Three Little Pigs" child’s tale is perhaps an excellent example of building success. The pig that chose to use the best building construction materials (quality rated) and methods (good management, low debt) to build a strong sturdy house (the portfolio) kept the wolf (adversity) from blowing the house down. The house of bricks won but that pig did end up co-inhabiting with his siblings - always something to consider.

I did start building our portfolio years ago with quality well-known leading sector and managed stocks, such as Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP). More recently, I have added a bit of speculative decoration and some non-essential HY type investments as I know my brick house has been built. My needs perhaps are different than yours, but this article is purely about having a plan, writing it down and building the portfolio with quality in mind.

Investments can go in many directions:

I chose the direction of dividend growth investing or stocks that grow the dividend year after year. Dividend growth comes from those stocks that have good earnings and a stock price increase will ensue.

The portfolio sustains itself with about 4.2% current dividend yield and 86 stocks.

My focus is on the most common type of investment instruments that all pay me to own them:

1 - Common or C-corp stock that pay a dividend. This represents about 85% of portfolio VALUE.

2 - RIC or Regulated Investment Company investments of REITs, BDCs, CEFs. These pay distributions - 15% of portfolio value is here. MLP and LP companies belong here and I own none.

3 - Credits/preferred stocks, ETF, index funds, and mutual funds - I have <0.5% in preferred stock.

These common types are subdivided and defined by me for their payment yield and capital growth as follows:

DIVIDEND YIELD INVESTMENT TYPES - 3+

Remember these are my definitions and examples:

1 - Low dividend yield with high capital growth - the yield is usually below 2%, but is of stronger sometimes double-digit growth as the share price grows. Examples are Nike (NYSE:NKE), Visa (NYSE:V) and MasterCard (NYSE:MA).

2 - Moderate yield with average growth - 2-3.5% yield and 5-7% yield growth or better. Example: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD).

3 - High yield with slower dividend growth. > 3.5% yield. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Southern Co. (NYSE:SO).

3+ - Even higher yield with no or little growth. Yield here is >5% up to 13%, these are the credit, preferred and RIC type investments and for me the energy stocks Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and BP (NYSE:BP). These can have a lower growing dividend, or even a frozen one depending on the type and the yield when purchased.

I mix the above types within the 11 available sectors, using a teeter totter approach - so that the average dividend yield helps sustain the total yield for the sector and balances the whole portfolio along with diversification.

The majority or >50% of the investments are in 4 main defensive sectors.

Defensive Sectors

My portfolio is constructed to have at least 50% of the value from the following sectors:

Consumer Staples, Healthcare, Utilities, and Telecom.

The following is a review of my portfolio investments by sectors and income.

There are 11 sectors, but I own nothing in Materials. The Financial sector holds mortgage REITs and I list my basket of BDC investments separately.

Real Estate or equity REIT is a new sector - I list the Healthcare holdings separately - as I and some others consider these as defensive investments.

Companies in Bold are in a taxable account and the ones with an asterisk * are still being dripped. The other investments are in a Roth.

Note, I also still hold some mystery stocks from The Fortune Teller and his service The Wheel. They will remain private to honor that service and all that pay for his golden advise and knowledgeable recommendations.

Name %PV %Income CONSUMER Staples-16 22.7% 16.5 Anheuser-Busch (BUD) 0.52% Colgate-Palmolive (CL) 0.46% CVS Health (CVS) 1.02% Diageo (DEO) 1.94% General Mills (GIS) 2.36% Hershey (HSY) 0.34% Kraft-Heinz (KHC) 0.44% Kimberly-Clark (KMB) 2.22% Coca-Cola (KO) 2.46% Mondelez* (MDLZ) 0.71% Altria* (MO) 2.10% PepsiCo* (PEP) 0.89% Procter & Gamble (PG) 1.35% Philip Morris* (PM) 3.32% J.M. Smucker (SJM) 0.65% Target (TGT) 1.92% CONSUMER Disc -7 6.2% 3.5 Genuine Parts (GPC) 0.72% Home Depot (HD) 1.42% Mattel (MAT) 0.17% McDonald's (MCD) 1.33% Nike (NKE) 1.50% Starbucks (SBUX) 0.23% V.F. Corp. (VFC) 0.79% ENERGY Energy-8 10.1% 13 Alerian MLP (AMLP) 0.20%

BP (BP) 1.50% Chevron (CVX) 0.92% Mystery 0.75% Occidental (OXY) 1.87% Royal Dutch (RDS-B) 1.82% Valero (VLO) 0.85% Exxon (XOM) 2.21% FINANCIAL Financl -7 5.4% 5 MasterCard (MA) 1.64% MetLife (MET) 0.18% Mystery 0.82% Mystery 0.41% New Residential (NRZ) 0.89% T. Rowe Price (TROW) 0.35% Visa (V) 1.06% BDC BDC -5 1.8% 4.6 Gladstone (GAIN) 0.41% Hercules (HTGC) 0.11% Monroe (MRCC) 0.38% Newtek (NEWT) 0.72% TriplePoint (TPVG) 0.22% HEALTH-C H-Care- 8 11.3% 7.4 AbbVie (ABBV) 1.88% Amgen (AMGN) 1.12% Becton Dickinson (BDX) 0.86% Bristol-Myers (BMY) 0.47% Cardinal Health (CAH) 1.33% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 3.66% Medtronic (MDT) 0.54% Pfizer (PFE) 1.42% INDUSTRL Industr’l -7 6.7% 4 Boeing (BA) 2.83% Cummins (CMI) 1.07% W.W. Grainger (GWW) 0.35% Lockheed Martin (LMT) 0.87% 3M (MMM) 0.85% Mystery 0.31% Union Pacific (UNP) 0.44% TECH Tech -3 2.4% 1.7 Automatic Data (ADP) 1.00% Cisco (CSCO) 1.14% Intel (INTC) 0.30% TEL-CO Telco -2 7.1% 8.3 AT&T (T) 3.41% Verizon (VZ) 3.68% UTILITIES Ute -8 14.1% 12.6 CenterPoint (CNP) 0.36% Dominion (D) 2.96% DNP Fund (DNP) 1.11% Alliant (LNT) 0.69% MGE Energy (MGEE) 2.29% Southern Co (SO) 2.64% WEC Energy (WEC) 1.60% Xcel Energy* (XEL) 2.42% R Estate H-Care -3 4.1% 7.4 Omega (OHI) 2.25% New Senior (SNR) 0.56% Ventas (VTR) 1.29% RE: MISC REIT -12 8.1% 10.5 Apple Hotel (APLE) 0.59% City Office (CIO) 0.11% Chatham (CLDT) 0.26% Digital Realty (DLR) 0.97% Iron Mountain (IRM) 0.08% Kimco (NYSE:KIM) 0.35% Tanger (SKT) 0.67% Simon Property (SPG) 0.55% STAG Industrial (STAG) 0.82% STORE (STOR) 0.40% W.P. Carey (WPC) 2.62% Washington Prime (WPG) 0.11% W Prime Pref (WPGpH) 0.58% SOLD Income 5.5

TAXES and Foreign Tax witholding



Another aspect of investing is knowing not all investments are created equal for tax consequences. It is therefore important to know the characteristics of anything you might purchase and where you will hold it, be it an IRA, Roth or taxable account.

Foreign withholding tax can only be recovered in a taxable account. Many countries have a tax treaty with the USA, such as the UK, and taxes are not withheld, thank goodness.

K-1 forms are generated by most MLPs and LP holdings and can often delay filing taxes.

REITs and BDCs are best held in non-taxable accounts, as return of capital can make filing tax returns more difficult. This is only my experience and anyone may have a different view. Just know you must know the tax attributes before you invest in anything - no one wants a surprise at tax time.

STOCK PICKING PLAN

The quality of the whole house, not just the foundation, should be built with the same quality type holdings - but may consist of different investment types.

Criteria I use to pick an investment:

1. Quality defined by:

- Credit worthiness using S&P credit investment grade rating. I get these from F.A.S.T. graphs, but they can be obtained from that website when you register.

Regular stocks should have BBB- or better rating. The higher the better.

RIC stocks that are not rated must have low debt or a low PO ratio and/or below its peer average.

2. Value Line rating for safety of 1 or 2 and no more than a 3. VL financial rating of A or B. I get these from the premium subscription at the library.

- Non-rated types such as RICs should have low debt/capital and/or low PO ratios.

3. Dividend - An increasing one with 5-year DGR of 5-7% for normal common stock. RIC and preferred play by different rules.

4. Dividend Champion, David Fish List, gives it bonus status - Challenger is also important and Contender is promising. Not being on the list does not rule a stock out for me without further study.

5. Passing Chowder Number for 5-yr DGR + yield also gives it bonus status. This number is also found on the Fish list.

6. Earnings Performance - Growing earnings of 5-6% minimum for the last 5 years or 7 of the past 10.

7. Peer Sector Performance of equal or better and a P/E ratio in line with them as well.

P/E of 15 preferred, but must be lower than 20 or provide extraordinary earnings to earn a premium price. P/FFO of less than 17 for equity REITs and also be in line with its peers. RICs' performance must be evaluated on an individual basis and quarter to quarter.

8. Value - Determination of fair value using at least 3 sources. Morningstar or M*, Value Line, Nasdaq, F.A.S.T. Graphs, and S&P IQ from Scotttrade now called CFRA are available for me.

PORTFOLIO RULES

1. A new stock must improve the portfolio by quality, income or a blend of each.

2. Beta if measured is for the whole portfolio - allowing some stocks with volatility.

3. Stay > 95% invested - use dividends for value buys, reinvesting, or options.

4. No more than 5% of portfolio value in one stock (limit minimum 20 stocks).

5. No more than 3% in a non-core holding.

6. No more than 20% of portfolio value in equity REITs and no more than 25% by income.

7. Sector diversification with 50% defensive in consumer staples, healthcare, utilities, and telecom.

8. Non-defensive sectors should remain 10% or less by value.

SELLING RULES - May involve bench sitting

Bench sitting has no predetermined length of time.

1. Unusual management change or bad news about the company - bench sitting first.

2. Stock quality or credit rating down grade - bench sitting first.

3. Mistake in purchase for any reason - fails any criteria for purchase and/or personal reasoning.

4. A replacement for better or portfolio improvement.

5. Trim for overvaluation in excess of 2 years of dividends - bench sitting.

6. Trim to balance if in excess of 5% of portfolio value if it gets there.

7. Dividend growth rate becomes slow with no reason and/or possible improvement - on the bench.

8. Underperformance to its peers of >10%. Loss of value and not recovering.

9. Frozen dividend or a hint of a cut - bench first.

New Purchases

Firstly, here is a chart of research for fair value and expected price targets.

M* is Morningstar, VL is Value Line and is for 3-5 years out.

Nasdaq, CFRA (old S&P Capital IQ) and Yahoo Finance is 1 year out projection.

The FG is F.A.S.T. Graphs extrapolation calculated by me using the 5-year trailing P/E to current year. This could become the Next Rose # for investing, just kidding.

Stock Ticker M* FV VL Nasdaq Yahoo Fin CFRA FG Smucker SJM 138 140-170 135 130.27 139 H 115.8 Hershey HSY 116 115-160 108 111 106 B 78-108 Intel INTC 34 45-55 41.5 39.53 41 B 35

SJM - J.M. Smucker

Logo is from the company website.

Consumer staple defensive company and maker of packaged goods of premium coffee, Jif peanut butter, jelly, natural beverages, Crisco and pet food, not inclusive.

This is a slow growth and narrow moat S&P credit rated BBB company.

Value line offers it a #1 safety rating, a 2 technically for price appreciation and A++ financially.

The 5-year trailing P/E is 17.8 which equates to a $137 price using earnings of $7.72 per F.A.S.T. graphs. A P/E of 15 gives it a price of $115.80 which is just where it did drop this last week. I added a bit to my new holding. My cost per share is $119.46 or P/E of 15.47. I am content with this price and it being 0.6% of portfolio value. It has 19 years with rising dividends and a contender on the Fish list and a Chowder # or C# of 11.6 there. I find it to be close @ 12.3 with a 5-year dividend growth rate of 9.8% from F.A.S.T. Graphs, so close enough for it to be a purchase for me.

I want to thank my friend Jay aka Finici for mentioning SJM as worthy of my due diligence.

Below is a 20-year F.A.S.T. Graph and showing the price or black line is trending near that magic 15 P/E, represented by the orange line. The blue line is the normal P/E of 17.8.

I so enjoy seeing an upward trending green growth of earnings and the white line for rising dividends.

It should continue in that regard, and therefore, it has a good future in my portfolio as well.

HERSHEY

Photo from company website.

Consumer defensive company with a wide moat and slow growth per M* and A+ credit rating. The credit rating is an A by S&P. Value Line safety rating of 2, technical price growth of 2 and B++ financial score.

Below is a 20-year F.A.S.T. Graph. The 5-year P/E is 22.5 to 23.1 depending where you look. This equates to $108 to $111 for an earnings per share of $4.80 for 2017. Just a note, I owned HSY last year and sold it near $113 on speculation of a buyout. It did not happen and I thought the price would fall more than it did, and closer to a 2.5% yield. I missed the lowest price of $103 recently but now have shares @ $109.35. I am still waiting for a price drop to add on. I am currently content sitting with my chocolate and it being only 0.3% of portfolio value.

The 5-year DGR is 11.8%, but the last raise was only ~6%. It does sport a C# of 14 and is a dividend challenger for 7 years now. It has a great looking upward trending chart in all regards; this is sweet for the portfolio.

INTEL

Logo is from the company website.

I am not a technology guru, but do know it is an important sector.

Most recently, I decided to own this semiconductor conservative cyclical tech chip maker.

It is AA- credit rated by M* with a wide moat. I own Cisco which is more into software, security and communication technology. So now I am diversified. That is a joke, folks, not even close for diversity but I am at least trying.

Value Line gives it a safety rating of 1, and upgraded timeliness to 1 and an A++ financial outlook.

It has a lowly P/E of 12.6 today which equates to a price of $35.91 for earnings of $2.85. The normal P/E of 13.8 is in line with many of its peers. I purchased shares this week @ $34.85 and 3.1% yield.

The 5-year DGR is 5.8% which is rather disappointing and therefore a low Chowder # of 8.9. It is almost like a utility and somewhat defensive in nature, I like that.

It did freeze the dividend in 2013. It does have low debt and I am hoping it will get its act growing as Value Line seems to think it is getting it going again. Time will tell and so will Rose as she lives with the dividends. It is a small position @ 0.3% of portfolio value.

I also trimmed some ADP just on Friday as I thought the price has gotten overvalued. I could possibly be exiting the position permanently as I learned Mr. Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken an interest in it. The recent earnings was disappointing and yet the price increased 9%. Valuations on some companies are out of line with their actual value. This also drove my decision to get some Intel. ADP's dividend growth rate has slowed somewhat, but it remains a quality holding. I really do not want to exit it. It also is a Dividend Champion.

I will leave you with a F.A.S.T. Graph of ADP and it’s now under 2% dividend yield. Just something to think about and wonder about the implications activist investors bring to a stock’s price. I hope to own it again, if I do exit. I bought LOW and will exit HIGH, that is good with investing. Remember opportunity can knock to sell just as it can to buy the dip.

This next chart with the red line shows the current sinking dividend yield.

Price is stratospheric up and yield is down, below 2% - time to consider trimming.

I will enjoy reading your thoughts and comments.

Good Luck and Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSY, SJM, INTC, ++.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.