BB Seguridade - A Perfect Blend Of Income And Growth

Brazil has the one of the lowest life insurance premium to GDP ratio of 0.5%, while countries like Chile, India and China has a ratio above 2%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCPK:BBSEY) is a leading player in the Brazilian insurance market. BB Seguridade is a holding company controlled by Banco do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY), which is the largest Brazilian bank in terms of assets size and has multiple subsidiaries focusing on insurance and pension plans in Brazil. In 2012, BB Seguridade was carved out of as a part of corporate restructuring program and to reorganize its two prominent partnerships.

Mapfre (OTCPK:MPFRY) is a leading insurance company from Spain and BB Seguridade has formed a 20 year term joint venture which started in 2010. Its first venture BB MAPFRE SH1 operates in the life, rural and mortgage life insurance segment while its second venture MAPFRE BB SH2 operates in the property & casualty insurance segment. BB Seguridade has already established a partnership with Principal Financial Group (PFG) since 1999 for pension plans, which it renewed for the next 23 years in 2009. Apart from those business segments, BB Seguridade has business interest in premium bonds, reinsurance, dental care insurance and bancassurance through subsidiaries and alliances.

An interesting observation from the table above is that although BB Seguridade has higher economic stake in some of its subsidiaries, it has given more management control to its partners through board representation and voting stake. It could an interesting strategy as its partners bring in decades of experience from their domestic markets, which BB Seguridade intents to leverage through these alliances.

Brazil is under tremendous political and economic turmoil as I highlighted in my previous article. Despite a contraction in GDP last year, the premiums written, pension plan contributions and premium bonds collections totalled R$ 239.4 billion, which is an increase of 8.9% when compared to the previous year.

Despite the contraction in Brazilian GDP in 2016, the top three business segments of BB Seguridade - life insurance, bancassurance and pension plans grew 1.9%, 6.7% and 17.1% respectively. Together, they contribute almost 86% of the total revenues.





The overall revenues, profits and dividends declined marginally last year in spite of a decent growth in the large business segments. However, the last three year CAGR in sales, profits and dividends still remains at 17.7%, 17.5% and 30.9% respectively. The growth rates provided additional fillip to an already superior return on equity of 39% in 2013 and increased it to 51% in 2016.

BB Seguridade has its own structure of risk management process segregated at the corporate level and subsidiary level to achieve effective risk governance objectives. On the combined levels of insurance portfolios, the underwriting ratio for two subsidiaries are shown below.

The group's primary objective is to offer a complete and adequate portfolio of products by continuously evaluating the needs of its customers. Dental insurance was a new market opportunity that the company identified and launched as a subsidiary in 2014 as it might not have fit within the existing strategies of it subsidiaries. Similarly, all subsidiaries on their own optimizes their product portfolios and launch new products depending on the customer needs. The company also launched its digital initiatives in 2016 for online sales and service of its clients.

Income Opportunity

As shown in the chart above, the dividends has increased at a 31% CAGR in the last four years as payout ratio increased from 60% to 82% over that period. The company’s current dividend policy is to pay out 80% of its adjusted net income in dividends on a semi-annual basis. Hence, going ahead, with increases sales and profits, investors would be handsomely rewarded with semi-annual stream of dividends.

Growth Outlook

Brazil is one of the most under penetrated markets when it comes to insurance, particularly for life insurance. With only 0.5% of GDP in life insurance premium, Brazil features lower than even its Latin American peers like Chile, Mexico and Argentina as can be seen in the graph below. Lack of penetration in life insurance has multiple factors including cultural, taxation and high inflationary past. Traditionally, Brazilian favor group life insurance than individual life insurance due a number of lower income levels.

Even in pension products, Brazil has tremendous scope for improvement. Although it is amongst the top ten countries and ahead of some developed countries like Germany and France, Brazil has a lot of headroom to increase its pension assets to GDP ratio to reach the levels seen in a country like South Africa, for example.

The opening of Brazilian insurance market in the 1990s, allowing foreign capital and players, have helped in improving the financial literacy amongst the urban population and help them educate regarding the needs for life insurance products. However, much more needs to be done to reach the wider population. The growing middle-class population and increase in internet penetration will further boost financial literacy amongst the younger population, which will in turn increase the penetration for life insurance products.

The growth rates in both insurance and pension in the last five years are simply phenomenal. Despite a slump in the overall economy in the last two years, the pension asset under management increased almost 50% and the insurance industry witnessed 19% growth. As the economy stabilities and there is a political stability in the country, the demand for insurance is likely to increase in the years to come.

BB Seguridade has a strong a dominant market position across different business segments and is well positioned to capture a large pie of the overall growth in the insurance and pension market of Brazil. The stock is currently trading around 6% dividend yield and at a price to earnings ratio of 14. Many large institutional investors have already identified the opportunity and are well positioned as can be seen from the company’s shareholding patterns shown below.

