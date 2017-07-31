Sniffing For GRAVY In The Industrial Sector - Part I

We turned our noses to scents from companies in the Industrial sector that could well be offering GRAVY.

We also questioned whether it was more important to follow our model or to diversify across sectors. We elected to have more faith in our model.

After we missed out on a GRAVY-wielding investment earlier this year, instead of wallowing, we opted to gain confidence in our model.

This is the first installment of a four-part series. The series discusses research for my investment club on three companies from the Industrial sector - Emerson Electric, Eaton and McGrath RentCorp.

The thing about “sniffing for GRAVY” is the aroma does not sit heavily in the air. Rather, it only wafts in occasionally.

GRAVY is my investment club's acronym for the criteria we employ to search for dividend-growing companies - “GR”owth “A”bility, “V”aluation and “Y”ield. We spent 2016 remodeling our portfolio with a focus on income. In 2017, we're sharpening the methodology to invest in healthy, fairly-valued dividend-payers with clear potential for dividend growth.

In addition to our DGI concentration, we'd maintained a focus on diversifying our portfolio across sectors. Yet, despite our best efforts, our investments in the financial and healthcare sectors continue to be weak. So far this year, we have added two investments in the financial sector - People's United Financial (PBCT) and Old Republic International (ORI).

In February, an aroma from the healthcare sector did waft by. Span-America Medical Systems (SPAN) caught our attention. At the time, it was trading for approximately $21.00 per share and offering a dividend rate of $0.64 for a yield of almost 3.05%. Double-digit growth was projected for the next five years. But, we hesitated - primarily because of its market cap and addressable market size. In early May, Savaria Corporation (OTC:SISXF) announced its intention to acquire Span-America for $29.00 per share. One could argue we missed out on nearly 40% upside. And, that's true - we did. Instead, we chose to look for the positive.

We've recognized the aroma of GRAVY is simply not present with every dividend-payer. Yet, despite its rarity, regardless of how often we detect GRAVY, the club will never have enough available funds to invest in each company emitting the characteristics. We'll always have to choose but a few. So, in the Span-America situation, we purposely opted to believe the experience validated our GRAVY filter, our selection criteria and our methodology. We may have missed out on the transaction but we gained faith in ourselves.

Such validation was compelling. It drove us to ask if our focus on cherry-picking from the financial and healthcare sectors was valid. Was beefing up underweight sectors so important we would ignore the aroma of GRAVY from other sectors? We had to admit - diversifying was not that important at this point after all.

Coincidentally, there seemed to be aroma wafting in from the industrial sector. McGrath RentCorp (MGRC), Emerson Electric (EMR) and Eaton Corporation (ETN) filtered through.

Emerson Electric should be a familiar name to the club. I presented it twice in 2016. The Dividend King has a sixty year history of increasing its dividend. At an annual rate of $1.92 per share, it yields over 3%. But, last year, I just couldn't generate enough interest from the club in Emerson's actual business. Nevertheless, I'll try again.

Emerson Electric has been restructuring its business to focus on the global energy market. It sold off non-core businesses and is actively rebuilding core business positions. Business operations have been narrowed to two segments – Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions. The automation solutions segment provided over 60% of revenue in 2016. It serves a wide array of industries including oil and gas, chemical, refining, power and life sciences. The commercial and residential solutions segment provided the remaining 38% of revenue in 2016. The segment provides commercial, industrial and home products. Across both segments, the United States and Canada provided just over half of total revenue in 2016.

Due to its restructuring focus, Emerson is expecting revenue in 2017 to slightly decrease. However, the company projected margins would improve. Therefore, earnings per share are expected to improve 1% to 7%. Longer-term, analysts are projecting 8.4% EPS growth annually for the next five years. Comparatively, through 2021, Emerson is targeting sales growth in a range of 5% to 8% and a 9.5% compound annual growth rate for EPS.

As mentioned, Emerson has increased its dividend for 60 years. In the past ten, average dividend growth equates to over 7%. Its most recent increase in the fall of 2016 was barely over 1%. With projected operating profit expected to outpace the most recent dividend growth, there is room for the company to return to a healthier pace. Emerson's payout ratio does top 75%. The company also has an active share repurchase program.

Emerson intends to continue to pursue acquisitions, reinvesting the proceeds from the divested non-core businesses. It expects the net debt position (cash less long-term debt) will be reduced to $2.4 billion by the end of fiscal 2017 (ending September 30, 2017). The company's debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio by fiscal year-end 2017 is expected to be 1.4X.

Emerson has been trading in a range of $58 to $62. The dividend rate of $1.92 results in a yield ranging from 3.1% to 3.31%. Considering its dividend-adjusted PEG ratio breaks the 1.6 mark, Emerson appears to be overvalued.

McGrath RentCorp will, most likely, be a stranger to the club. The company manages several business-to-business rental equipment providers. Its customers include schools, construction contractors, refineries, aerospace & defense contractors and companies experiencing significant growth. Its rental equipment includes

temporary classrooms,

temporary office space,

portable storage containers,

multi-purpose tanks and containment solutions for energy refineries and

power and frequency communication testing equipment.

Over half of the company's revenue and net income is derived from its modular space rentals. Depending on the business segment, the company's geography spans the United States. In the communications test equipment segment, it also operates in Mexico, Canada, India and Malaysia.

McGrath RentCorp is expecting revenue growth in 2017 in a range of 1% to 3%. However, the company projected operating profit growth of 3% to 5%. Longer-term, analysts are projecting 10% EPS growth annually for the next five years.

McGrath has increased its dividend for 25 years. In the past ten, average dividend growth equates to over 5%. Since 2010, McGrath has routinely announced a half cent per quarter bump in December resulting in a two cent annual raise. Thus, in the past five years, average dividend growth slipped to a 2% pace. With projected operating profit outpacing recent historical dividend growth, there is room for the company to boost that two cent pace should it so choose. McGrath's payout ratio does top 60%.

Because McGrath is in the business of renting to other businesses, its business model is asset-heavy and it does rely on debt. Current book value is approximately $16.50 per share and price-to-book hovers around 2. The company's leverage at year-end 2016 of funded debt ($326 million) to EBITDA ($163 million) is a multiple of 2X.

McGrath has been trading in a range of $33 to $37. The dividend rate of $1.04 results in a yield ranging from 2.81% to 3.15%. Considering its dividend-adjusted PEG ratio is approaching 1.5, McGrath could also be considered slightly overvalued.

Eaton Corporation is all about power management. It operates in two segments – Electrical and Industrial. The electrical segment provided 64% of revenue in 2016. Its end markets include commercial business, industrial facilities, utilities, data centers, machine builders and residential customers. The electrical segment's geography spans the world with the United States representing 60% `of sales. The industrial segment provided the remaining 36% of revenue in 2016. Its end markets include commercial vehicles, passenger cars, mobile equipment, commercial & military aircraft and stationary equipment. The industrial segment's geography also spans the world but the United States contributed less than half of total sales.

Eaton set long-term goals for 2016 through 2020. It is expecting revenue growth annually in a range of 2% to 4%. Better yet, the company is projecting EPS growth in a range of 8% to 9%. Even better, analysts are projecting double-digit EPS growth annually for the next five years.

Eaton has increased its dividend for 8 years. For ten quarters through all of 2008, 2009 and the first half of 2010, the quarterly rate was frozen at $0.50. Prior to 2009, its track record for dividend growth was 5 years. The compound average growth rate for its dividend in the past ten years equates to 11%. Eaton's payout ratio is less than 55%. In addition to a growing dividend, Eaton also has an active share repurchase program. It authorized $3 billion in share repurchases in 2015. Since 2014, the company has managed to repurchase 7% of its outstanding shares. The current authorization is expected to be exhausted in 2018.

Eaton's current book value is nearly $34 per share and price-to-book hovers around 2.25. The company's long-term debt at year-end 2016 was $8.2 billion. With 2016 EBITDA of approximately $2.8 billion, the leverage ratio equates to a multiple of nearly 3X.

Eaton has been trading in a range of $74 to $79. The dividend rate of $2.40 (last bumped in February, 2017) results in a yield ranging from 3.04% to 3.24%. Considering its dividend-adjusted PEG ratio is approaching 1.2, Eaton would be considered only slightly overvalued.

Based on our GRAVY filter, McGrath RentCorp bubbled up higher on the list. Emerson Electric followed and Eaton trailed the two. However, when scored using our weighted DGI criteria, Eaton captures the top spot and McGrath trails Emerson.

The ambiguity reiterates the need to do further due diligence. That is exactly what the next three installments of this series will do. Each of the three companies will be researched further to drive out pertinent information to assist the club in determining whether that aroma is truly GRAVY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORI, PBCT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in PBCT,ORI