Carbo Ceramics - Sales Increase 111% From The Previous Year

The older ceramic proppant part of the business will become less important over time as the new products and even new niche specializing proppant products are introduced.

Carbo Ceramics (CRR) is finally turning around. The long promised sales increases from new products is finally occurring. Sales have now increased for two quarters. In fact, the sales increased 26% over the last quarter. Management had previously stated that the new products had long lead times, but finally those lead times are coming to an end and the actual market penetration is beginning.

Source: Carbo Ceramics' Q2 2017 10-Q

The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment sales increased about 19.5 million. Those sales more than doubled from the previous year. The increase in Northern White Sand sales accounted for about $9 million of the sales increase. The combination of modest proppant price increases and the increase in proppant volumes accounted for another $8 million in sales increases. Some of that proppant sales increase is due to the new Kryptosphere specialty line for deep wells. The new proppant is shown on the slides as technology proppant. That left about $2.5 million to $3 million of new product sales increases.

An entry into the White Sand business this late in the game might seem counter intuitive. But the company has found a way to make the business profitable enough to make this worthwhile. Far more important than any growth prospects for this business is the opportunity to sell higher end value added products to these clients in the future. As per the company's Q2 2017 earnings press release:

In the Utica, a major E&P operator saw over a 30% increase in cumulative production after 250 days when using ceramic proppant, compared to an offset sand completion. StrataGen® had performed a detailed evaluation of completion procedures and resulting productivity for this E&P operator. From the study, StrataGen recommended modifications to their completions program including adopting the use of CARBO ceramic proppant. The operator is planning to employ ceramic proppant as well as implement other StrataGen recommendations in future completions.

The Utica and other fairly deep prospects like that are going to be the first source of increased sales. Deeper wells often have higher pressures that crush the sand holding open the pathways. So with these wells the company has a natural advantage. However, shallower wells have many ways to improve production significant when pressure is not as much of an issue.

The problem with that gain shown above is that in lower stress areas, operators, such as Sanchez Energy (SN) and EOG Resources (EOG) are coming up with far larger gains without the advantages of ceramic proppant. One would expect any operator to explore the best, most profit improving possibilities first. Proppant benefits to gain but right now the gains appear to be lower than other improvements. Management appears to realize this situation and has been patient.

Plus, management has developed alternative uses for the same products. Those other uses may not have been as important as they are now to provide badly needed diversification. The environmental products is branching out from the oil industry only strategy to now include industrial uses. The division is not only growing rapidly but is also now profitable. Environmental sales have now topped $6 million. Some of the new markets are fairly sizable and involve less customer turnover than the oil industry. So this division could have a very bright future ahead of it. Typically, the company tries to target markets that are at least in the hundreds of millions size. That means there could be a lot of growth ahead.

Source: Carbo Ceramics' 2017 Annual Meeting Presentation

The basic ceramic proppant business is less important to the company than it was in the past. The initial oil industry recovery will not be ignored. But there will be an emphasis on value added niche products and other industry products going forward. The company management has always had a strategy of emphasizing value added niche products that carry a little extra profitability. But emphasizing the oil industry worked well until the big commodity price tumble. Now, that emphasis has been expanded. The easiest expansion is the industrial ceramic and grinding business because no capital investment was needed. The company has a lot of idle capacity and management just announced some successful grinding tests. So processing at some of these idle facilities will begin in the near future.

Management has emphasized some of the long lead times for some of these products, but additional personnel are now dedicated to this new emphasis, so material and continuing growth is very likely. Idle rail cars are being put to work in the sand business or are being leased out. Co-packing and co-processing are being considered for idle plant capacity until some of these new products increase sale sufficiently.

Source: Carbo Ceramics' 2017 Annual Meeting Presentation

Source: Carbo Ceramics' Website

The first slide summarizes the new lines of products. In the past only ceramic proppant and resin coated sand were material. The Kryptoshere line of ceramic proppant was introduced some years back for Gulf of Mexico deep wells and high pressure wells in places like the Utica shale where traditional materials, such as sand or bauxite just did not hold up nearly as well. That new line has taken years to make inroads into the industry. But now it appears to have a nearly insurmountable lead over competitive solutions.

Other new products are also gaining traction. This company has never emphasized its growing line of software. Typically, software companies trade at a big premium. Yet the software division of this company is not valued all that much by the market. In fact the whole company is out of favor as the losses piled up.

As the company continues to break-out segments as they grow, maybe management can begin to give a glimpse of this potentially very profitable software division in the future. The software is very specialized in a nice niche that insulates the business from competition. That helps to make it a very desirable technology business.

Source: Carbo Ceramics' Q2 2017 10-Q

Last year, changes in assets and liabilities aided cash flow about $52 million to get that nearly $10 million of six month positive cash flow. Tight management squeezed money from accounts receivable as sales declined and a big tax refund further aided the cause. This year the operating assets and liabilities used nearly $7 million of the operating cash flow as increasing sales led to a buildup of accounts receivable. So cash flow from operations before the effect of operating asset and liability accounts actually improved from roughly negative $42 million in 2016 to negative $27 million in 2017. As sales increase, the working capital accounts will use cash to accommodate the higher level of business activity.

Cash ended at a respectable $50 million. Although about $10 million that was restricted (some long term and some current). After the close of the first quarter, the company qualified for another $12.3 million from the Wilks Family companies and sold the Russian business for proceeds of about $22 million. Those transactions will restore the cash balance to a very comfortable level. Throughout the downturn, the company has maintained a very strong cash position and current ratio.

Source: Carbo Ceramics' Q2 2017 10-Q

As shown above, despite the sizable losses of the last few years, the balance sheet remains very strong. There is a $25 million loan from two directors with the interest paid in kind for a little bit. But through last year, the company always had enough cash on the balance sheet to pay the bank loan and current liabilities. In fact, most of the time there would have been cash left over.

The Wilks Family Companies' involvement has stabilized the debt situation quite a bit. So now the cash balance can fall some. Though the cash position is still very strong. The total debt now owed to the Wilks Family Companies will total $65 million. This is such a small percentage of the fixed assets shown above, that the company really has no financial worries unless it continues to run several more years of large losses. The directors have allowed their $25 million to both be paid in kind and be subordinated to outside loans.

Assets such as land and buildings tend to be highly undervalued by a company such as this that has been in business awhile. That would offset the work in process for production lines that will not be completed at the current time. In any event, an asset loan for at least 25% of fixed assets should be available if the company needs it. As much as the market worried about a possible bankruptcy, the balance sheet above demonstrates that worry was far fetched.

Current assets at $182 million far exceed current liabilities of $26 million. Notice that management continues to slowly liquidate inventory even though sales increased. That continued liquidation will aid cash flow for awhile longer. This management appears to have some very tight financial controls in place.

Management plans to be cash flow neutral to slightly positive in 2018. Cash requirements are projected to decrease sharply. The loss before income taxes decreased and as shown above, cash flow used in operations also decreased. So management is on track to cross over from cash used in operations to cash flow generated from operations.

Sales increases will probably be lumpy in the future because the company is beginning from a very low base. But it is clear that at long last, the new products are beginning to make inroads. An industry recovery finally hit the proppant business. Plus management has more new products in the testing and in the development stage. So the future parade of new products is unlikely to slow.

Profits and decent cash flow will not be far behind. The Wilks Family Companies are now very large shareholders of the company common stock, own warrants and have loaned the company money. This is a big vote of confidence in the future of the company by a sophisticated investor. The very strong balance sheet reduces the risk of an unfavorable result and also provides considerable downside protection to the price of the common stock.

The markets targeted by the new product lines are very large. So within a decade this could be a company with a billion in sales. The assets are already in place to make many of the products. So not much fixed asset expansion is needed. The big risk would be that quality control runs amok due to the rapid growth of the company. But finances are sound and a growth path now appears to be very viable. This is a stock with tremendous operating leverage. So the price could soar tremendously as things come together. Earnings of $3 per share in five years would not be unreasonable should the current growth (guided to be about 60%) rate continue. That would provide about a quadruple from the current price with a lot of room for error should some of the growth be delayed.

