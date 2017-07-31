Crude Oil: Bulls Should Accept Defeat

Crude oil has enjoyed a nice rally over the past three weeks. But if we zoom out and look at the chart for the past three months, it's clear that oil is still range bound between $45 and $50/bbl.

Source: investing.com

Will oil ever return to its former glory? Ever since oil bounced back from historic lows in February 2016, oil bulls have been claiming $70/bbl or even $80/bbl by the end of 2016. 2016 is now behind us and more than half of 2017 has passed, yet oil has remained low compared to what bulls had hoped it should have been by now. Should you continue to be optimistic about a real recovery of oil prices? I believe that the answer is no.

OPEC Is Losing Its Grip

Earlier in the year it was my hope that OPEC would flex its muscles to cut production and boost oil prices (please see "New Normal For Oil"). Unfortunately, it soon became clear that compliance among members was low, and soon enough, even Saudi Arabia folded and turned on the tap. Given OPEC's string of broken promises, I find it strange that the market is still giving it the benefit of the doubt, as evidenced by oil's rally after Saudi Arabia promised to cap exports in August. While the market should be forward looking, I think given how the production cut agreement has played out thus far, I don't see why the market was so eager to believe the story. As the saying goes: fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.

Aramco IPO Implications

As we all know, Saudi Arabia is in the process of IPOing the national oil giant Aramco. In the past, analysts have theorized that Saudi Arabia had the incentive to rein in production in order to push oil prices higher, which should lead to a better valuation for the IPO. I believe that theory may not necessarily be the case. It's true that higher oil prices should lead to higher equity value for Aramco, but if that higher oil price comes at the cost of lower production, the trade-off may not be worth it.

Furthermore, given that all OPEC members and international producers have the ability (except Venezuela as the country is falling apart) and the want to produce more, any cuts may not lead to an immediate increase in oil price. In such a scenario, Aramco would lose on both fronts as reduced production would translate to a lower valuation. But this won't be offset with higher oil prices.

If anything, investors would want to know how quickly Aramco can transform oil into cash. If you had the opportunity to listen to any of the recent earnings conference calls, you'll find that there is significant emphasis on the rate of production. Oil price isn't something that the management can control, but production is something that can be influenced by the management; as such, all else being equal, a higher production rate warrants a higher valuation. By the same token, it's not crazy to say that it would be easier for Aramco to fetch a better price by raising production, or at least hold it constant.

Conclusion

I still stand by my long-held opinion that OPEC can still significantly influence the price of oil if its members pull in the same direction. However, based on what has transpired since the production cut announcement last November, I have zero confidence that OPEC members will band together and manipulate oil prices to a bull's advantage. The Aramco IPO adds another layer of complexity that I believe is overlooked. I challenge the "common knowledge" that Saudi Arabia has everything to gain and nothing to lose by cutting production. Without the aid of OPEC, I have a hard time entertaining the notion that oil will rise significantly beyond the current resistance level of $50/bbl over the near term.

