Merck's Keytruda Pickup Is Encouraging

While Merck´s past track record is not very good, and earnings are messy thanks to large ¨one-time¨ items, I see opportunities on dips thanks to the accelerating growth of Keytruda.

The ramp-up in Keytruda has the potential to boost overall sales growth in the coming quarters and years, providing a boost to profitability as well.

Merck & Co (MRK) has long been a kind of a boring and underperforming big pharma play, but enthusiasm regarding the investment thesis might increase with the ramp-up of Keytruda, that is at least the hope of the bulls.

For now the financial impact is not really seen yet, as Keytruda remains relatively small and its growth is offset by reduced sales at other drugs. That being said, momentum for Keytruda is accelerating which boosts the growth profile of the business, including its earnings potential.

I like the pickup in sales, but have some issues with the struggling core business as well, including a big and consistent gap between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings, offset by a strong balance sheet. On the back of continued success of Keytruda I like Merck, but I require a drop to $55-$60. At those levels I would be able to buy shares at a market multiple, using a combination of adjusted and GAAP earnings.

What About Merck?

Merck claims that it has developed a range of blockbusters in each decade since the 1970s, as the key focus of the company and market has been Keytruda as of late. Besides this cancer drug, Merck focuses on other areas as well including Alzheimer's, AMR, Atherosclerosis, Diabetes, HIV and Vaccines, among others.

The long term track record of Merck has delivered on solid double digit returns for long term investors over the past decades, certainly if dividends have been reinvested. The returns over the past decade have been far less impressive as shares have risen just a quarter over the past ten years, not counting in the dividends. The 2009 acquisition of Schering-Plough doubled sales of the company from $24 billion in 2007, to $48 billion in 2011. Ever since, sales have steadily fallen towards the $40 billion mark amidst lack of new blockbuster drugs and the expiration of patents.

The share count rose from 2.2 billion shares in 2007 to 3.1 billion in 2010 in connection with the Schering-Plough deal, but in recent years Merck has been able to reduce this number to little less than 2.8 billion again, offsetting some of the losses in absolute revenues.

Keytruda's Impressive Quarterly Pickup

Merck's rescue has to come from miracle drug Keytruda. This cancer drug has already been approved for NSCLC, melanoma, head & neck, classical Hodgkin's lymphoma, and bladder cancer. The company furthermore runs clinical programs for 30 other tumor types and is testing the drug as a combination treatment in hundreds of combinations.

Sales of the drug hit $881 million in Q2 of this year, being up some 180% compared to the $314 million number in Q2 of 2016. The growth is very impressive after sales only came in at $584 million in Q1 of this year, which marked growth of "just" 134% year-over-year at the time. The growth is driven by further product approvals of diseases, territories and the widespread adoption of the medication for approved conditions. In the press release, Merck attributes most of Keytruda's growth to NSCLS in which it is the only anti-PD-1 approved drug.

Notably the $300 million sequential increase in revenue is very encouraging, as that implies that sales are probably already breaking the $4 billion mark on an annualized basis. Despite the rapid growth and big sales number, Keytruda only contributes 10% to overall sales at Merck. The strong growth rate in Q2 is very encouraging as Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo has grown sales to $1.2 billion in the second quarter, and while the 42% year-over-year growth rate is impressive, it trails significantly compared to Keytruda.

Finally Growth Again?

Merck grew is second quarter sales by a percent compared to the year before, the same growth rate reported as in the first quarter of the year. The key growth driver has been Keytruda despite the fact that it adds just 10% to sales, as the incremental growth in sales from this drug alone adds 5-6% to Merck's overall sales.

This strong growth is offset by weakness in four other areas. Best-selling drug Januvia/Janumet saw sales slip by 8% in the quarter to $1.51 billion. Pricing and inventory levels hit sales of this type 2 diabetes drug, as volume growth was reportedly good. The real pain was felt at Zetia/Vytorin as sales were down by 45% to $549 million after the company lost patent exclusivity for this LDL cholesterol lowering drug. Sales of Remicade dropped by 39% to $208 million, while revenues from Isentress/HD were down 17% to $282 million on the back of increased competition as well.

The weakening of the revenue base outside of Keytruda is disappointing as there are very few growth drivers besides Keytruda. Only the 19% growth rate of Gardasil/9 is worth mentioning, as sales of this drugs hit $469 million this quarter.

The P&L Remains An Issue

While the stagnation in terms of sales is encouraging, as Keytruda can start to add to growth in the coming quarters and year, (certainly given the many approvals which the drug is obtaining) the actual P&L is rather complicated.

The company posted a non-GAAP earnings number of $1.01 per share for the quarter, an eight cent improvement compared to last year. GAAP earnings only totalled $0.71 per share, as the $0.30 per share discrepancy results from $882 million in acquisition and divestiture related costs, and another $210 million in restructuring efforts.

What is truly disappointing is that while full year adjusted earnings are seen anywhere between $3.76 and $3.88 per share, GAAP earnings are seen at just $1.60-$1.72 per share. At the midpoint of the range, GAAP earnings total just 43% of the reported non-GAAP earnings metric. Worse, the discrepancy is expected to amount to $2.16 per share for the year after the difference between both metrics totalled just $0.62 per share in the first half of the year.

Much of this discrepancy results from the collaboration with AstraZeneca for oncology drugs as has recently been announced. Both companies will co-develop and market AstraZeneca's Lynparza and investigational MEK inhibitor Selemetinib. The licensing expense related to this agreement hurts GAAP earnings to the tune of $2.35 billion this year. This comes on top of $3.6 billion in acquisition costs, most of which are amortisation charges, as well as $600 million in restructuring costs.

What Now?

Merck continues to operate with a highly liquid balance sheet, although the 10-Q has not been filed yet for Q2. Cash, equivalents and investments stood at $27.1 billion three months ago, offset by $28.5 billion in debt, for a very modest net debt load. This is especially the case as adjusted EBITDA runs at roughly $18 billion a year, giving Merck a strong financial footing.

So while net debt is not an issue at all, and the company is well positioned, the earnings multiples can be debated in a great way given the discrepancy between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings. Trading near the highs at $64 per share, the company is valued at 38 times GAAP earnings and a reasonable 17 times non-GAAP earnings multiple. The latter multiple multiple seems reasonable, but investors do not blindly trust Merck's adjusted earnings number as it includes costs which are pretty structural in the case of Merck in terms of their occurrence and size of the charges, as well as the fact that some of these costs do really involve cash outlays.

This year's gap between adjusted and reported earnings is even bigger thanks to the deal with AstraZeneca which is of course expected to bring positive value in the long term. If you believe that two-thirds of the adjustments are realistically taken, about $1.45 of the discrepancy between both earnings metrics can be added back to reported GAAP earnings of $1.66 per share, for a realistic earnings number to $3.11. That corresponds to a 20-21 times multiple. This suggests that earnings yields approach 5%, as the majority of these funds are returned to investors in the form of a dividend yield which approaches 3%.

Worth Considering On Dips

A bet on Merck is a bet on Keytruda which only makes up 10% of sales by now, as the majority of the remaining portfolio can be categorized as "challenged". I am very pleased to see the uptick in sales of Keytruda as the second quarter really marked a big acceleration from recent quarters. Sales of Keytruda came in at $249 million in Q1 of 2016. Revenues were up $65 million on a sequential basis in Q2 of 2016, $42 million in Q3 of 2016, and $127 million in the final quarter of last year. Sequential sales were up another $101 million in Q1 of this year, followed by a $297 million increase in Q2. This uptick is very impressive and bodes very well for Keytruda which now really has the potential to start contributing in a big way. If the second quarter sales pace can be maintained, Keytruda's sales grow to an annualized sales rate of $6 billion by the end of the year!

Keytruda's success and momentum might see another boost as competitor and partner AstraZeneca has seen a big setback in its Phase III study for Imfinzi, for patients suffering from NSCLC. This continues to make Keytruda the sole supplier for the time being. The operating momentum remains very strong for the business despite the impact of a recent cyber attack and dilution resulting from the AstraZeneca partnership, as investors eagerly look forward to further and accelerating growth in the coming quarters. Momentum for Merck's blockbuster in combination with a setback in the stock, make Merck worthwhile on dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.