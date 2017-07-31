Athenahealth, Even After The Monster Beat, Is Worth The Buy

When a company with a market cap over $6 billion operates in one of the most mature and complicated industries beats on earnings per share, investors should take notice; when a company beats the market consensus by 300%, investors should move.

Athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATH) went into their Thursday night conference call with loud murmurs of a pending beat, but even the optimistic investor was shocked when they reported an earnings per shares of $0.28. The consensus was $0.07. The market response for this great news was an 8.44% stock increase just in the next day alone. Though, do they have any upside left in them?

In short, yes. Athenahealth’s financial statements alone paint a great upside. Assets are up 4.6% over the last 6 months. Liabilities decreased by the 5.2% over the same period, and equity increased by 13.2%. The best sign coming from the balance sheet is the shocking growth in retained earnings, from $43.5 million to $100.2 million, a 130.3% increase in just 6 months, couple that with debt declining 3.4%, and Athenahealth greatly improved their major fiscal health indicators. Their gross profit climbed 21.9%, from 6 months ago; along with net income moving from the red to the black with an $11.8 million swing, they continue to add to their case for a buy.

The support of the upside is not isolated to just the financial statements, the industry is growing and is only going to keep growing. With the repeal of the Affordable Act dead in the Senate, it is unlikely that we will see any deregulation in the health services. That means maintaining the same laborious process for revenue cycling and payment, the exact industry that just lead to Athenahealth posting a 300% beat. They’re positioned to thrive in this market under the umbrella of regulations from the ACA.

Investors should never rely solely on government regulations and inefficiency being the driver of a company’s buy position. There is genuine economic data showing that Athenahealth services are going to grow in demand. Between the first quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017, the total expenses for outpatient care centers increased by a hair over $3 billion. In total, 2016 saw $118 billion dollars processed for outpatient care centers. The reason outpatient care centers are being used to express the upside of Athenahealth, is because outpatient facilities tend to outsource revenue processing at a greater rate than hospitals. This plays right into Athenahealth business model.

Furthermore, there is a growing, or should I say greying, storm on the horizon. The oldest Baby Boomer turned 72 years old this year, which is exactly the life expectancy of a male born in 1945. Now the average baby boomer’s life expectancy has climbed between 77 years and 80 years, but what does this have to do with Athenahealth?

Athenahealth operations are multi-facetted, but two of the fields they operate and thrive in are patient engagement and care coordination: two immensely important fields when talking about an aging populace. Since 2010, total expenditures for Home Health Care Services have climbed by 36.6%. Last year alone the U.S. economy saw $70 billion spent on healthcare at home. This will continue to climb as the largest generation in U.S. history ages, and Athenahealth has the market share and business model to make gains with this aging. As these boomers age, “aging in place,” or the process of bringing the health services to the patient’s home, will boom. This at home care will result in more bill processing and more patient care coordination, two fields Athenahealth excels in. It is this future climate that will see health services traveling to the patient, instead of vice versa, that makes an investment in Athenahealth so attractive in the long-run. They are one of the best firms positioned to profit from these changes.

Increased lifespan, healthcare expenditures, and regulations are looming, these economic factors are here for the long haul and they will tow Athenahealth’s share price upwards.

While Athenahealth’s financial statements and relevant economic indicators show that their operations will remain strong, that does not tell us if it is still a valuable at this price.

Using a 45-day moving average to track a stock is a little unorthodox; the 90-day moving average is usually the go to approach. With the sudden massive beat and the whispers coming a few days ahead of the earnings report, the 90-day moving average was too delayed to really reflect this move. Going off 45-days, Athenahealth is surprisingly close.

This breakdown into two points, the market saw value in Athenahealth and responded in course over weeks, that’s why an 8% increase in one day did not cause them to blow past the 45-day average. The second, and more important to the investor who is not in Athenahealth, is that the stock price is not dramatically higher than what it has been trending over the last month and a half. Athenahealth hasn’t broken into a dramatic overvaluation meaning an investor looking in from the outside can still get in on the gains.

When we combine the great points from the earnings report: lower debt, higher profits, and increased retained earnings with the economic and demographic indicators, there is a clear conclusion. Athenahealth is in a prime position for a long. While overvaluation is a real concern, that all investors are wise to acknowledge and moving averages can only placate these concerns so much, in the long-run the upside is far higher than the down side. Athenahealth is a strong buy.

