XO Group's (XOXO) CEO Michael Steib on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

XO Group Inc. (NYSE:XOXO)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 31, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Kimberly Pomerenk - Investor Relations

Michael Steib - President and Chief Executive Officer

Gillian Munson - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Victor Anthony - Aegis Capital Corp.

Sameet Sinha - B. Riley & Co.

Darren Aftahi - ROTH Capital Partners

Allen Klee - Sidoti & Company LLC

Operator

At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to XO Group Incorporated Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ remarks, you will be invited to participate in a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to the company.

Kimberly Pomerenk

Thank you. Welcome to XO Group’s earnings conference call and webcast. During the course of this conference call, comments that we make regarding XO Group that are not material facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual future events or results to differ materially from these statements. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like may, should, expect, plan, intend and other similar terms. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements speak only as of today’s date. Changes in economic, business, competitive, regulatory and other factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the projections or forward-looking statements made today. For more detailed information about these factors and other risks that may impact our business, please review the periodic reports and other documents filed from time to time by XO Group with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our internal projections and beliefs upon which we base our expectations may change, but we will not necessarily inform you if they do. XO Group’s policy is to provide expectations once per quarter and not to update that information until the next quarter.

Today’s discussion will include non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP financial measures is included in today’s earnings release and investor presentation. The press release and presentation are available on our Investor Relations website at ir.xogroupinc.com.

During the call, Mike will give you an overview of XO Group’s strategic position and key achievements, followed by Gillian with an outline of the financial results. And then, we’ll open the line up for a question-and-answer session.

Please take note that the company is operating under the SEC Regulation FD and encourages you to take full advantage of the Q&A session. Thank you for your participation and interest in XO Group.

I will now pass the call to our Chief Executive Officer, Mike Steib.

Michael Steib

Kimberly is filling in for Ivan, who is out on paternity leave. Our warmest wishes to the whole marmalade host family Thank you, Kimberly, and welcome, everyone, to our second quarter earnings call. As always, it is a pleasure to speak with our fellow stockholders.

I will start with a quick recap of our Q2 performance. Total revenue for the quarter was up 9% year-over-year, led by a double-digit increase in our local marketplace revenue and continued strong performance in transactions. During the quarter, our local online revenue increased 14%, the highest growth rate since Q1 2016. We ended the quarter with just over 26,000 vendors, also up 14% year-over-year.

The increase in revenue was driven by improved productivity in our sales force that began in the second-half of 2016 and continues. We also experienced a 75% retention rate in the quarter, our best results since 2015. We continue to improve our marketplace and help our vendors close business.

In Q2, we enhanced our recommendations, closed loop in box and request for quote features. Our continued product efforts paired with growth in our sales team headcount, has put us in a position to continue to drive local revenue and build on the momentum we saw in Q2.

Turning now to transactions. This continues to be our fastest growing revenue line, up 27% in the quarter. This is a direct reflection of the product enhancements we’ve made in the last year and we look forward to ongoing growth in this business. We were up low single digits in national online.

National advertising throughout the industry is challenged by macro trends, and our performance this quarter reflects that we’re not immune to this. Though, there was downward market pressure on CPM, this was offset by our continued growth in audience and user engagement.

I’m more optimistic than ever about our company’s future, and I hope you will all join us at our Analyst breakfast on Wednesday, September 27.

I’ll now turn it over to Gillian with the financial review.

Gillian Munson

Thanks, Mike. In Q2, we made solid progress towards reaching our current target model of double-digit revenue growth and a 20% adjusted EBITDA margin. Total revenue for Q2 was $42 million, up 9% year-over-year. In our local online business, revenue increased 14% year-over-year.

As Mike mentioned, we ended the quarter with just over 26,000 vendors, up 14% as well. On a trailing 12-month basis compared to the prior year, our vendor count reflects the productivity issues from last year and was down 1%. We had a 7% increase in average revenue per vendor and a very strong retention rate at 75%.

In transactions, the increase in revenue of 27% was largely driven by an increase in registry and commerce revenues. For national online, revenue was up 2% year-over-year, which was up against a 12% growth rate in the year-ago quarter. This was primarily due to macro trends and our execution in that environment.

During the quarter, display ads revenue increased 16%, even with an eCPM decline. This was offset by declines in both custom and lead generation. Publishing and other continued its managed decline and fell 13% in the quarter. Our gross profit grew 10% year-over-year in the quarter, and we posted a gross margin of 93%, nicely within our target model of 90% to 95%.

Total operating expenses were up 21% in the quarter, a 10% increase in product and content was driven by talent cost, a 22% increase in sales and marketing expense was driven by the expanding local sales organization, a 37% increase in G&A was driven by trends, I will touch on shortly.

As for our adjusted EBITDA margin, that came in at 19% in the quarter, a solid climb back from the Q1 results and just a touch under our target model. Our GAAP EPS, including the write-off of our investment in Jetaport were $0.06, and our non-GAAP EPS were a $0.011.

There’s some noise in the quarterly results that I’d like to try to parse for you. First, our G&A growth of 37% was largely driven by the ongoing cost of the implementation of the 606 Revenue Recognition Standard and elevated compliance costs. We estimate that of our $8 million in G&A, roughly $800,000 was elevated. Excluding this cost, our G&A growth in the quarter would have been 23%, and our total OpEx before D&A growth roughly 18% versus the 20% reported.

Secondly, we consistently review our product portfolio to ensure we are focusing on products with the highest ROI. With respect to that, D&A was up 23% in the quarter, due to roughly $500,000 of accelerated amortization on a couple of products we analyzed. Excess D&A would have been flat in the quarter on a year-over-year basis.

Lastly, our non-GAAP tax rate for the quarter was 30%, and was impacted by the impairment of Jetaport, which reduced the rate in this quarter versus a more typical tax rate of 40%. Putting all this together and using our expected long-term effective tax rate of approximately 40%, our EPS results would have been roughly a $0.01 better per share, and our adjusted EBITDA would have been a point over our target of 20%.

We ended the quarter with $98 million in cash, down from $103 million at the end of Q1, and bought back $8 million of stock in the quarter. Through the first two quarters of 2017, we have bought back $13 million of our stock.

Our 2017 guidance remains unchanged from last quarter, that guidance calls for our business to continue its trending back towards our target model of double-digit revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20%, but continues to have a falling shy of that model on a full-year basis.

On a top line basis and consistent with our past guidance, this implies a continued healthy double-digit growth rate in local, a 20% growth rate in transactions, a single-digit growth rate in national online, and prints and other continuing to be in a state of managed decline. Of these, we see the most risk in our Q4 national online revenue, due to operating in the environment of macro trends, Mike mentioned.

After the second-half of 2017, you should model a higher year-over-year revenue growth rate in Q3 verses in Q4, largely due to uncertainty in our national pipeline and getting to a more normalized double-digit year-over-year growth rate – run rate in local online. While we expect Q4 revenue to be up sequentially from Q3 in dollar terms, we do not today expect Q4 revenue growth to be at or double-digit target model.

We expect our overall OpEx growth rate to decelerate in the second-half of the year to the high single digits, including our current expectations of elevated G&A. To make that more crest, I want to point out that we are today modeling $3 million of elevated G&A costs for the full-year 2017, of which $2 million has already been spent in the first two quarters.

Additionally, we expect a double-digit decline in stock-based compensation in both of the quarters of the second-half of 2017. Our expectation is that, our D&A growth will drop back down to single digits in the second-half of the year. This should put us in a good position to be at or close to our adjusted EBITDA margin target of 20% in the second-half.

Finally, our tax rate has been fluctuating in 2017, and we believe it will continue to do so. I would model a 40% tax rate in Q3 and a 45% tax rate in Q4, due to the timing of tax benefits and windfall benefits of the new stock-based comp rules we talked to you about in Q1. In general, we expect our long-term effective tax rate to be approximately 40%. Thank you for your continued interest and on support of our company.

This concludes our prepared remarks. And I’ll now open the call for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Your first question comes from the line of Victor Anthony with Aegis Capital. Please go ahead.

Victor Anthony

Thanks. A lot of numbers to digest, I guess, we’ll figure that out at some point. But maybe I’ll just touch upon your transactions revenue growth rate accelerated, was up against easier comp, but even sequentially the number was very, very strong. Just curious, is any sort of seasonality in that business in the second quarter? And what exactly drove the strength that that you saw there as well? I just want to make – just to be clear on your – the second part of my – second question is, I think, you said ex – the G&A elevated expenses in the quarter that your EBITDA margin would have been 20%, just want to make sure that was clear?

Gillian Munson

Sure, Victor, and thanks. There are a handful of extraordinary items that run around the quarter that we should make sure you’re clear on. So let me hit those first and then we’ll hit your registry plus transactions question second.

So on the numbers, there are really – I had two, three things we’re going to be pulling out of the numbers to get to a normalized look at the business. The Jetaport investment, there’s about $200,000 in the G&A expense that will come out and then you obviously have the investments line of about $1 million that you would pull out to get to a non-GAAP basis.

What we’ve also pointed out, because I want to make sure people understand the core of the business as well is that, in the G&A line that that 37% reported growth includes 200 from Jetaport, as well as an $800,000 of rough – roughly $800,000 of elevated expenses. If you take all of that out, you end up at an adjusted EBITDA margin of roughly 21%. So nicely above our target model and we want to make sure people understood that.

If you’ve taxed all that at about 40%, you would end up with another $0.01 in the EPS at the tax rate we reported, it would actually give you another $0.02 from there. So that just to kind of try to clarify the numbers and we’re happy to walk through those with you.

In terms of the transactions business because of the timing of weddings and with two of the big months being June and also October, you tend to see higher total revenue in the transactions business in Q2 and in Q3. The team had a pretty tough comp in Q1, and as we had said last quarter, we think this is about a 20% growth business. So you are seeing the business trend back towards that.

When you look at the set of businesses themselves, you saw really strong results in the registry business and really strong results in the commerce business, both increase their rate of growth sequentially. So all the product work that that team is doing is really paying off for us. And as we said in our guidance, we continue to view it as a 20% growth business.

Victor Anthony

Got it. And just a follow-up question on display advertising business, so that was up 16%, but that was up 25% in the first quarter, it’s a big deceleration. So is that all industry trends that you called out?

Gillian Munson

So, we’re trying to make sure we give you some color on how the business is working. We are seeing our customers trend towards display this year and we are growing that business even with eCPM declines. But the national online business is a business that we have a conservative view on overall. And we – the whole mix of the business is what you need to consider when you do your models. Mike, do you have any add-on to that?

Michael Steib

I would just reiterate something we’ve said previously, Victor, which is that the team has done a good job of getting more larger budgets into the national business, which contributed to the growth of that business over the last couple of years. The guns out of that is any $0.5 million or $1 million move in a quarter, you just – you feel that a lot in the numbers. So as you think about our national advertising business just think – understand that it is a chunkier business now than our local business or our extra business our transactions business.

Victor Anthony

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Sameet Sinha with B. Riley. Please go ahead.

Sameet Sinha

Yes, thank you very much. A couple questions. I guess, the first one would be, Gillian, you spoke about $3 million in elevated G&A this year and you spent about $2 million of that. Can you talk about, should this be – should this continue into 2013, sorry, into the next year, or should we think – should we assume in a model that this kind of expenses come out?

And secondly, I also go back to the national advertising business and I might have missed that in the opening remarks, so I would appreciate if you could just spend a minute on it. But what gives you comfort that that this business will continue to be a growth business, or could be – what are some of the other risks that you see coming from the field, which could have an impact here?

Gillian Munson

I’ll cover the first and I’ll ask Mike to give a little color on the national business. As far as to the G&A, what we said is included in our numbers, is about $3 million of expense in G&A that we don’t think would be repeated next year. We do think that 606 implementation will roll into next year, and so there could be some cost in there. But I don’t think, it will be enough that we would want to play out, make sure you understand that elevation going into 2018.

So I think that’s how that will roll out. As we said on the call about $2 million of that has already been spent, and I would put a little bit more of that into Q3 than in Q4 as you model out the rest of the year. But importantly, our guidance for the coming quarters includes that elevated expense.

So we think that the business should trend really nicely relative to our target models even inclusive of that expense. So that’s the G&A. maybe I’ll have Mike give you a little bit color on the national business.

Michael Steib

Yes, I mean, we compare the national business to other more mature online publishers in the space who are seeing on average low single-digit percentage growth numbers. We’ve been able to outperform that the last few years, as we put together a good team here and they have been picking away at the low-hanging fruit of under sold inventory and accounts that we hadn’t exploded in the past.

I think we’re now reaching a point, where I would expect us to grow in those single digits in the national advertising business. And while there are macro level trends that are affecting online advertising in which we’ve talked about here before pressures from programmatic advertising, for example, pressures from Facebook and some of the larger players in the space.

At the same time, we have two things that are working to our advantage. One, we continue to improve our products, which continues to grow our audience and our audience engagement, and that just creates more inventory that we can sell.

Secondly, we have what continues to be a very harder to reach audience, young millennials and particularly young millennial women engaged in big spending events. So I – we continue to see those two factors working in our favor. As we’ve articulated to our fellow shareholders here, it is going to be local and transactions that are going to continue to drive growth in the top line for our business. We are confident that national can continue to be a positive contributor to the overall business [ph].

Sameet Sinha

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Darren Aftahi with ROTH Capital. Please go ahead.

Darren Aftahi

Hey, guys. I joined a little late, but I’m just curious about the growth in your local business. Can you just talk about, I guess, one, sales force productivity; and then two, how kind of your broader expansion into local transactions per se is impacting, maybe kind of umbrella benefits to the local advertising business? Thanks.

Michael Steib

Yes, Darren, it’s a good question. I’d encourage you and the context of this question is to think of three factors that are impacting our growth. here. The first one is by also investing in and improving our sales force and the size of our sales force. It puts us in a position to very simply make more phone calls, reach more potential customers and get more new business – get more new business into the top of the forum.

The two – next two things to consider are the things that drive retention. The first is the improvements in our products that continue to bring more couples to the Knot and connect more of those couples to our vendors. So we’re just seeing a lot more users, couples connecting with a lot more vendors to our platform, which creates more value for both sides, both parties and makes it more likely that a vendor is going to want to stay with you.

Second is, we’ve made a bunch of investments in features that better connect our users and our vendors. So not only do we have more brides and grooms coming into the ecosystem, not only do we have more brides and grooms connecting with more vendors, more venues, more DJs, more photographers. But once we make the connection between the two, we’re doing a better job of helping them communicate, share information and get closer to an actual purchase. Those things make that make lead, if you would make the traffic more valuable to our vendors and increases the likelihood that those vendors stay with us.

To sum that up, a large – a larger and more productive sales organization can bring in more new business, high-performing products at the middle and bottom of the funnel, both ensure that the connections that we’re making are valuable and that those new accounts we’re bringing on Board will want to stay with us.

Gillian Munson

And then, Darren, just from an – I don’t know how far into the call you joined. But from a KPIs perspective, we grew the ending quarter vendor count 14%. The increase in average revenue per vendor was 7% and we had a very strong retention rate of 75%, all contributed to that growth rate.

Darren Aftahi

Great. Just one follow-up to Mike’s comments on just the kind of expanded features and anything in particular you call out?

Gillian Munson

Is there anything in particular.? There’s – if you’re going to decide today and you’re using it as a couple, you’ll find that versus a year or two ago, we’re doing a lot more to collect information about our couples and help to guide their journey.

We’re recommending vendors now, so we’re not just leaving into our couples to find a particular – to go hunting around and finding a vendor to our marketplace, we’re actually using what we’ve learned about our couple to better connect them to the vendor that we believe are the right ones.

And then you remember, early last year, we’ve re-platformed the entire site. So that our users and our vendors could communicate with each other through our products rather than going offline to e-mail. That opens up the opportunity for us to use that communications platform to better inform both sides talk to vendor more about the couple, the couple more about the vendor, and keep that communication while we’re moving.

Darren Aftahi

Great. Thank you.

Michael Steib

You bet.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Allen Klee with Sidoti. Please go ahead.

Allen Klee

Yes, good morning. I didn’t catch all your comments of how to think about 3Q versus 4Q. Could you just say that again, please?

Gillian Munson

Sure. So in general 4Q comes up over Q3. And what I would do is, model a higher rate of revenue growth in Q3 than in Q4, given the outlook we see, particularly in the national business.

So just to kind of give you a little more color on that, we’re feeling very good about Q3. We think you should model it at or above our target model in terms of double-digit revenue growth, a 90% to 95% gross margin, and the 20% adjusted EBITDA margin target. And then in Q4, we’re feeling very good about the adjusted EBITDA margin target on the revenue growth. We would have you keep that number coming down largely due to the national pipeline caution that we have.

Allen Klee

Okay. Thank you. And your comments were helpful on local and the things you were doing. So can you kind of talk the same way on transactional of the act – some of the actions that you’ve done that you think can continue to improve that segment, as it’s been doing?

Michael Steib

Sure, Allen, thanks for the question. The – to oversimplify and think of our transaction business is predominantly driven by our registry business. And think of the primary drivers of our registry business us capturing couples early in the wedding planning cycle, having them create a wedding website with us, create a registry through us or attach a registry that they’ve created with one of our retail partners through their wedding website, and then share it with the guests coming to their wedding.

Over the last few years, one of the most important improvements you probably noted in our website, especially following the relaunch of our website two years ago, was the improvement in the wedding website product. We’re the leading – we’re not a leading provider of wedding websites in the space.

The features that you’ve seen us ship in the last quarter or so that we’re encouraged by our new guest list manager, which allows the couple who has created a webs – or wedding website to manage the guests that have been invited to the wedding and manage our RCPs, in particular.

The second feature that we think is pretty interesting is the Knots cash registry product. We’re reporting the increasing percentage of couples who want money or experiences rather than gifts, we’ve provided them an option to request that from their guests to write to our website.

Gillian Munson

And then, I think, I neglected to give you some KPIs on transactions in my prepared remarks. But the way to think about it is, the growth in the business is primarily driven by user traffic and conversion rates and our take rates were stable.

Operator

And at this time, there are no further questions.

Kimberly Pomerenk

We’d like to thank you, again, for joining us this morning. If you have missed any part of today’s call, you can access the replay of the entire conference call in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at xogroupinc.com. If you have any additional questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us at ir@xogrp.com.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. Please disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.