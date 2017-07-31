The Restrained Investor: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

A seldom acknowledged reality is that not doing something is frequently much harder than doing something. It takes tremendous restraint. I recently was trying to teach this lesson to my children – specifically, that it’s better to measure one’s words and speak only when doing so is genuinely valuable. (It’s hot enough these days – we need the breeze; let’s not shoot it.) Failure to monitor one’s speech can be damaging, I continued – you can say something you later regret, you can cause hurt or anger. Fewer than 24 hours later, in a phone conversation with a family member, I utterly failed to heed my own advice – despite my good intentions, despite my being “right.” This really shocked me, because I was so determined to exercise restraint.

If we were really to stop and analyze things, I’m certain we’d see how guilty we all are of insufficient self-control. While it matters above all in our interpersonal relationships, restraint is not unimportant in our investing behavior. Its absence accounts for the classic behavioral errors, including buying high and selling low. It is for this reason that I highly commend Jim Sloan’s latest article on Seeking Alpha with the intriguing title “What to Think About While Trying Not to Take an Action: How About Baseball?”

Jim tends to write about things that really matter in investing, and this is a case in point. Here’s how he characterizes the problem:

Few things are harder than not taking an action. Twiddling thumbs does not come easily. To paraphrase the poem: If you are prepared, it's not all that hard to keep your head while all about you are losing theirs, but it's quite hard to keep your head when all about you are going about business as usual and you see no reasonable actions to take…I am bombarded daily by specific ideas for investment despite a high market.”

The bombardment issue is real because it plays on our emotions, and thus triggers nearly automatic responses. Not wanting to bore you with personal details, but briefly, in my phone conversation failure, my interlocutor said something that was logically irrelevant. I responded aggressively to correct the logical error, completely missing the point that what was really going on was a “comfort-zone” issue, prompting my interlocutor to raise even irrelevant reasons to not venture outside the zone. But my aggressive response triggered bad feelings all around.

This same thing can play out in innumerable ways in the investing arena. An analysis of the enormous potential of a stock whose price seems low can trigger aggressive buying, even when not called for. Armageddon warnings about imminent doom can touch the nerve of nervous types, triggering aggressive selling even when unwarranted. All this and everything in between.

Jim Sloan’s solution is to think about baseball. I think that’s brilliant. For you it may be classical music or a Dickens novel. Life being so short, and time therefore so precious, we really should emphasize as much as possible the things that make us and our loved ones happy; as for the finances, most people would do well to devise a suitable financial plan, then set it and forget it. We don’t need to obsess over the latest stock market activity any more than we need to comb the news for geopolitical developments. Wall Street pros can attend to the former and Washington pros the latter. The abundance of available information does not necessarily correspond to better decisions or better lives.

A friend recently conceded his son’s wish for a toy drone after a year’s worth of begging; the father really didn’t want to get his son something he saw as frivolous. On the first day of use, the boy’s friend shot forever out of reach. Despite all the longing the son had invested in receiving that toy, he kept a stiff upper lift. The wise father immediately realized what he needed to do: Get him another drone. But he didn’t want to get it for his son in the first place! The reason? He realized his son demonstrated tremendous restraint. That was the character trait he wanted to reward.

Toys, hobbies and pastimes vary from person to person – and people’s interests themselves shift over time. But character is forever; the degree to which it is fine-tuned profoundly affects your success as an investor, family member and human being.

