Diamond Offshore: Solid Beat And Return To Growth (At Last)

I still find investing in offshore drilling too risky, although DO might be a name worth keeping an eye on for the future.

At the third-year anniversary of the longest and deepest oil and gas downcycle in recent memory, Diamond Offshore (DO) reported strong Q2 2017 results that might give investors renewed hope in a "sticky" recovery. Revenues of $399.3 million were not only $17 million above consensus estimates, but it represented the first YoY top-line improvement since Q3 2014. Adjusted EPS of $0.45 came in much better than expectations, nearly doubling consensus $0.24.

Source: Houston Chronicle

Diamond Offshore by the numbers

On a sequential basis, revenue improvement of 7% accounted for what I estimate to be nine cents of QoQ EPS growth (see table below). The top-line performance came primarily on the back of a stronger ultra-deepwater segment (+16% QoQ, representing now 72% of total drilling revenues in Q2 2017 vs. 67% last quarter), as utilization of 59% was substantially better than last quarter's 50% and despite a slightly lower dayrate of $436,000. Diamond's UDW fleet looks to be in good shape, as all ships (average age: four years old) except the Ocean Scepter have contracts secured for $400,000/day or more for the next 24 months at least.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Substantial QoQ improvement came in the form of better gross margins: 50.9% vs. last quarter's 45.6%. I estimate that the 524-bp sequential increase accounted for the lion's share of the EPS growth, about 15 cents out of a total 28-cent QoQ upside. Contract drilling expenses, in fact, dipped compared to last quarter despite increased revenues. I credit Diamond's impressive operational efficiency efforts and improved utilization for the profitability boost. As an interesting fun fact, this quarter's 51% gross margin is substantially better than the company's 43% achieved in the last quarter that preceded the downcycle, in Q2 2014.

The rest of the sequential EPS improvement was largely driven by lower depreciation expenses. I calculate that six cents of EPS improvement were derived within the opex line (adjusted for impairment charges). But as G&A costs seem to have reach a plateauing bottom (see graph below), it looks as if Diamond's management will have little control over how much additional upside it can find in opex going forward.

DO General and Administrative Expense (ttm) data by YCharts

On the balance sheet side, Diamond continues to improve its liquidity slowly but surely. As the chart below illustrates, net debt has shrunk yet again, now to $1.82 billion from a 12-quarter high of $2.51 billion reached in Q2 2015. As a much more efficient Diamond Offshore continues to turn a net profit amid all the challenges, it looks like free cash generation remains healthy and likely to carry the driller through the end of the downcycle alive and kicking.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company's reports

Initial Thoughts

Not unlike what we have seen in previous quarters, Diamond Offshore squeezed all it could from yet another tough quarter. But with WTI crude still substantially lower YTD (about -12%) and momentum still on the side of cheaper, shorter-cycle onshore production, investor sentiment on offshore plays may still take a while to turn positive.

DO EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

While DO remains one of the cheapest names in the industry (see chart above) and the company continues to deliver solid results, I maintain my previous stance. I still find investing in offshore drilling too risky for my taste, and traders looking for short-term gains driven by the movements in energy prices might find the space more appealing. If the tides turn and the industry improves substantially, however, DO might be a name worth keeping an eye on.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow D.M. Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.