General Dynamics Vs. Northrop Grumman: Which Is The Better Buy Here?

Both are strong defense stocks, so why not make larger capital gains in the better price-positioned one at present? Pictorial details of price range expectations trends follow.

A recent article posing the same question between Lockheed Martin and Raytheon prompted, among other comments, the title's question.

Market-maker daily price range forecasts

A SA "news" item reader reflects on upcoming earnings reports by two major defense industry companies, Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Anticipating such reports - and much more - well-informed Market-Making [MM] professionals helping investment organization clients adjust billion-dollar portfolios in these stocks reveal their coming price limit expectations.

To protect firm capital temporarily and necessarily put at risk, they engineer hedging deals in leveraged derivative securities. Prices paid and deal structures created tell their implied forecasts. Here is how they see the Risk~Reward tradeoffs for these and several other Aerospace/Defense industry stocks:

Figure 1

Upside price rewards are from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not wrong) of Market-Makers (MMs) protecting themselves from possible damaging future price moves.

Their forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale. The risk dimension is of actual price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the vertical red scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

LMT is at location [4] along with Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), next to General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) and the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) at [13] as a broad market norm. RTN at [9] is directly above LMT, with a similar forecast upside price change potential, but a history of slightly larger price drawdown exposures during similar prior forecast holding periods.

GD may be the stock of most interest among these. Here is how it has been seen during the last six months' market days in terms of likely coming price ranges daily.

Figure 2

GD's current implied price range forecast has a downside prospect of $191.47, or some 37% of its full range of up to $208.95. That sets GD's current Range Index [RI] at 37. The other 63% is a prospective gain from $197.94 of +5.6%.

We use the RI to see how well the MMs' prior forecasts have worked out. In the past five years of 1,261 daily implied forecasts, 183 of them have had RIs of ~37. Each of the 183 has been subjected to our standard Time-Efficient Risk Management Discipline [TERMD], which hypothetically buys at a cost of the next market day's closing price and sells at the first end of day price occurring at or above the range forecast top. If that hasn't happened in three months (63 market days), the position is sold at end of day with its liquidated capital available for reinvestment in a best choice of that day's end of market forecasts.

The LMT history of 183 RI forecasts at 37 shows that 95 out of every 100 were closed out at a price above its cost. All 183 closeouts averaged net gains of +5.8% compared to the current upside prospect of +5.6%, giving the forecast a credibility ratio of 1.0, a good above-average performance.

The average holding period of those 183 prior forecasts was 39 market days or one day short of eight calendar weeks. Compounding the +5.8% net gains 6+ times in a market-day year (of 252) produces an annual rate of gain [CAGR] of +44%. That's no promise, just a figure to compare against when considering other alternative investment candidates.

During those prior holding periods, prices fluctuate, sometimes below cost. Those interim loss-potential exposures are the real measure of risk since they are at their worst condition where an investor is most likely to fear the present loss will worsen and never recover. For GD those experiences have been limited to -2.5%, less than half of the forecast gain potential, and less than half of the actually achieved net gains of similar prior forecasts.

What matters relative to today's investment decision on GD is what is likely to be experienced during its next three-month holding period. What may have happened to GD's price in the fourth quarter of 2008 or the first quarter of 2009 is immaterial if no RI forecasts of 37 were encountered there. All of what occurred then is included in its current averages.

Risk is not static - it depends on price at the time of commitment. The future is what counts, not some unrelated past history, despite the assertions of academics and industry "consultants".

Now let's look at alternative choice possibilities, starting with NOC.

Figure 3

(used with permission)

NOC's current forecast provides a larger upside prospect than GD of some +7.6%, with a smaller downside Range Index of 14. Its RI is also extremely low in its past five-year array of experiences. That is shown in the small picture of their distribution at the bottom of Figure 3.

How well those prior forecasts have turned out leaves its net %payoffs of +6.8% ahead of GD's +5.9 but behind its current +7.6% forecast upside expectation, with a credibility ratio of only 0.9 compared to GD's 1.0.

The lower net %payoffs are the result of a slightly smaller Win Odds of 90 out of each 100. In our experience that is outstanding. But in comparison with GD's quicker accomplishments of its sell targets in less than eight weeks, NOC's typical moves of over 10 weeks reduce its CAGR to +39%, more than LMT or RTN, but less than GD's. In this crowd, GD is the CAGR competitor.

Does that make a preference of GD over LMT or NOC an easy decision? Perhaps. But should you stop there if a capital commitment to an equity position in the Aerospace & Defense stocks is the resulting action? Why not consider other stocks outside the group?

Figure 4 shows the MM community making hedging bets to protect itself in ways that forecast upside price change prospects for a population of over 2,500 issues. Those actions average +12.4% gains, bigger than LMT's +6%, or NOC's +7.6%.

But the forecast population average upside prospect is without credibility [column (13): -0.1], the result of achieving past actual %payoffs from their various prior RIs (now averaging 30). Those average outcomes of only +2.8% instead of today's suggested 12.4% average come from the market's prior various issue RI forecasts that were the same as today's. The disappointment is due importantly to a Win Odds history of only 62/100 or just five profitable outcomes out of every eight forecasts.

Figure 4

The SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF as a general market performance index has a smaller current upside forecast of only +5.4%, but a small downside exposure history from RIs like today [50 in column (7)] of only -2.6%.

Is the equity market too high and dangerous? The aggregate picture from 2,615 issues may suggest so, with prior downside price change experiences averaging -8.9%. But an aggregate single ETF of ~500 holdings gives a very different perspective. Its current forecast is mid-range (RI of 50), and still has price drawdown experiences of only -2.6%. SPY's three-month win odds are a very reassuring (to those concerned over a market crash in the next three months) 90 out of 100.

The plus in knowing SPY's price risk is that LMT's exposure (historically) is individually no worse than SPY's.

Another relevant comparison can be made by having a sense of what the best in the forecast population have to offer in these various relevant investment dimensions. A screening of the 2,615 to find their top 1% produces an average of the top 20. The group's superiority comes from a high Win Odds that produces better %payoffs than are being forecast, yet are of past experiences that generate CAGRs in triple-digit outcomes.

Does that keep GD from being "king of the hill"?

It all depends on you and your preferences and priorities. Is a smaller-size gain earned more quickly, and reinvested more frequently elsewhere, enough more appealing than a larger, less frequent gain with better odds of being profitable, done in GD?

And it opens the door to comparisons with other stocks that may have a combination of advantages far better than either LMT or GD.

Conclusion

If we had to bet today and choose only between Aerospace & Defense stocks, it would be for GD, even if RTN's stuff might be able to reliably destroy aberrant North Korean vehicles in space.

So, readers, do any of you have more appealing candidates for portfolio wealth-building than are offered by either LMT, NOC or GD? Offer them up and we will provide the MM community's evaluations, backstopped by the history of their prior similar forecasts?

We're open to your ideas. We know there are better choices, but your offered suggestions can get a free analysis (perhaps not immediately - this one took a week or so), while our best-odds MM Intelligence lists have a modest cost because they save time and are the product of comprehensive current comparisons.

