Sniffing For GRAVY At Eaton Corporation - Part III

Eaton Corporation, based in Ireland, has promising growth prospects. But, qualifying for the exemption from the Irish withholding tax may be the deciding factor for the club.

Because my investment club had already been introduced to Emerson Electric in 2016, the second installment of the series highlighted it. However, its “ifs” look hefty and its growth prospects slim. Still, the final decision will be left to my investment club. This third installment of the series will delve into the potential for healthy dividend growth at Eaton.

For investors with a primary focus on income and dividend growth, the first pertinent detail about Ireland-based Eaton Corporation concerns its tax residence. Eaton was first founded in Ohio in 1911. With its acquisition of Ireland-based Cooper Industries in 2012, the company moved its registered head office to Ireland.

“Eaton Corporation plc established tax residence in Ireland during 2012, and as such, dividends are considered Irish source income and Irish dividend withholding tax (“DWT") rules apply. Dividend payments will be subject to an Irish withholding tax of 20% of the amount of each dividend unless the shareholder that is beneficially entitled to the dividend is a resident of the United States or a resident of a country listed as a “relevant territory”, and has ensured that the required documentation is on file with their broker, bank, qualifying intermediary or transfer agent. With these rules, the vast majority of Eaton shareholders and beneficial owners are entitled to an exemption from DWT.”

Eaton Corporation is all about power management – electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. It operates in two segments – Electrical and Industrial. Like many industrial companies, Eaton has been longing for growth. On a long-term basis, Eaton expects population growth, environmental quality concerns, increasing regulations, energy efficiency needs and desires for interconnectivity to drive its growth. But, its recent past and near-term prospects are wanton.

Revenue in 2016 fell to $19.7 billion from $20.9 billion in 2015 and $22.6 billion in 2014. To its credit, Eaton made significant progress with operating cash flow in 2016. The company set a new record at $2.6 billion. Additionally, its free cash flow-to-sales ratio set a record at 10.4%.

The improvements in cash flow resulted from the restructuring program initiated in 2015. The program focuses on reducing costs and enhancing operational performance. Through 2016, the majority (85%) of the effort centered on cutting headcount and management layers. Eaton also consolidated manufacturing plants and expanded operations in low-cost environments. Through 2018, the company expects to spend approximately $440 million to gain $518 million annually in savings. As a result, Eaton projects free cash flow in 2017 will be in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion and will set a new company record.

In the midst of the restructuring in mid-2016, Eaton Corporation's CEO of sixteen years, Sandy Cutler, retired. Craig Arnold, who joined Eaton in 2000 from General Electric (GE) Lighting Services, took the reins. Mr. Arnold does not intend to disrupt Eaton's turn-around plans.

“We know how to manage cyclical businesses and we know how to deliver growing margins despite the fact that our markets are performing poorly right now.”

Beyond the restructuring focus, Eaton set long-term performance goals for 2016 through 2020. Eaton is expecting annual revenue growth in a range of 2% to 4% (including currency conversion). Organic growth opportunities should be driven by two factors – 1) technology R&D and 2) expansion in its current relationships to capture market share. The company projects bottom-line growth will outpace revenue growth. Due to its restructuring efforts, planned share repurchases and potential acquisitions, Eaton projects EPS growth in a range of 8% to 9%.

Eaton authorized $3 billion in share repurchases in 2015. Since 2014, the company has managed to repurchase 7% of its outstanding shares. On an annual basis, Eaton expects to repurchase 1% to 2% of its market capitalization. It projects the current authorization will be exhausted in 2018. The outstanding share count in the 2017 first quarter was approximately 451 million. Eaton had expended approximately $255 million for buyback of its projected $750 million for the full year.

Eaton's capital deployment plans are not isolated to share buybacks. Acquisitions are also slated. Its last acquisition, of Ephesus Lighting, was closed in October 2015. The company estimates it will have approximately $1 billion of capacity for acquisition.

In April, 2017, Eaton announced a joint venture with Cummins International (CMI). The JV will design, develop, assemble, sell, support and service future generations of medium-duty and heavy-duty automated transmissions for the commercial vehicle market. The transaction is expected to close in the 2017 third quarter and will provide Eaton with $600 million for Cummins' 50% interest. This $600 million is the majority of the $1 billion now allotted to future acquisitions. The JV will also negatively impact the top line in the company's vehicle segment. The projections for 2017 and 2018 are a loss of $25 million and $200 million, respectively. On a positive note, operating profit is not expected to change.

In February, Eaton announced expectations “to return ~6% of our market cap in 2017 to shareholders through dividends and repurchases”. It also specifically stated it intends to “return cash to shareholders with a growing dividend”. But, its track record on dividend growth has not been without obstacles. It stalled during the financial crisis.

For ten quarters through all of 2008, 2009 and the first half of 2010, the company froze its dividend at a quarterly rate of $0.50. Prior to 2008, its track record for dividend growth was 5 years. Since 2010, Eaton has amassed an 8-year record of dividend hikes. In March, 2011, Eaton executed a 2-for-1 stock split. The compound average growth rate for its dividend in the past ten years equates to nearly 12%. The current dividend rate is $2.40 annually with the most recent hike occurring in February, 2017. Eaton's payout ratio is less than 55%.

Dividend growth potential depends primarily on Eaton's ability to capture the benefits of restructuring and repurchase shares. Organic growth and acquisitions are projected to contribute just 25% to 33% of the company's targeted earnings growth. To a degree, Eaton's near-term performance is well within its own control.

In the 2017 first quarter, Eaton's performance was strong. Originally, the company had guided full-year EPS in a range of $4.30 to $4.60 (5.7% growth at the midpoint). With the May 2nd earnings release, it bumped the range to $4.45 to $4.75 (9.3% growth at the midpoint). Eaton had expected organic sales to decline 3%. Instead, organic growth was 2% resulting in 1% revenue growth (negative currency translation partially offset the organic growth). Across the board, order growth was stronger than the company anticipated. This unexpected growth stemmed from the Asia-Pacific markets.

The 2017 first quarter also saw year-over-year margin improvement resulting from bumps in three reporting segments - Electrical Products, Hydraulics and Aerospace.

Top-line gains only occurred in two segments – Electrical Products and Hydraulics.

But, my investment club's DGI investing model does not isolate on short-term performance. We are more interested in years and years of outperformance. In a February 2017 presentation, Eaton included a phrase that may spark caution from my investment club.

“We are positioned for success when our markets recover”.

Yet, recovery is a nebulous concept. For five years, projections for industrial production growth have dramatically slowed.

My club's investment thesis for Eaton would more likely be based on the company's dominance in its operating segments. Because it operates across multiple industries, Eaton's competitors are varied making one-to-one comparisons difficult. Despite its outperformance on margins in three of four segments (Electrical Products and Electrical Systems & Services is combined), by its own measures, Eaton has room to improve.

And, improving margins should generate more cash available for disposition toward share buybacks or dividend growth.

To its credit, because of the slowdown in industrial production, Eaton turned its attention to efficiency. But, it is natural to question whether the restructuring efforts, especially the reduced headcount, will be counterproductive to organic growth. As its markets “recover”, after all the cuts and changes, is Eaton still staffed and equipped to handle growth? Eaton assured its adjustments maintain an ability to flex and grow.

“We think that this restructuring plan, independent of volume, is the right plan.”

Eaton's plans do not stop at efficiency and eventual growth. The company is also banking on a concept it has dubbed “Intelligent Power”. Intelligent products and systems enable monitoring, interconnectivity, automatic triggering, remote management and other functionality.

In 2014, IOT Analytics compared the projections for the number of IoT devices ranging from 18 billion to 50 billion.

In 2015, Gartner updated its projection to 21 billion devices by 2020. In December, 2016, Juniper Research estimated 38.5 billion units. Regardless of the actual number, Eaton's participation in the trend offers promise.

Though there is sufficient reason for my investment club to entertain an investment in Eaton, I do suspect the foreign tax will be the deciding factor. Individual investors would be able to claim the tax as a credit if the appropriate exemption forms are not completed. Because the club is a limited partnership, the tax expense (if present) would be distributed across partners based on ownership. This likely makes the individual credits negligible.

For us, in the bigger picture, 20% of the dividend would simply not be available for reinvestment. Scalping 20% off the $2.40 annual rate lowers the dividend yield to a range of 2.4% to 2.6% based on the current price range of $74 to $79. I do question whether the club will decide the potential for dividend growth outweighs the possibility of losing 20% off the top.

Doubts linger about whether the club will be interested in either Emerson Electric or Eaton. The last inquiry of this four-part series will cover a deeper dive on McGrath RentCorp.

