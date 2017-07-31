Santander Consumer USA: Fundamentals Are Deteriorating - Remain Short

We recently published an article detailing our Short thesis on Santander Consumer USA (SC). The basic theme was that SC relies too heavily on subprime loans. In fact, 86% of its loans are subprime! Delinquencies and charge-offs are on the rise. Strong growth is unsustainable if the company hopes to improve its credit mix going forward (you can read it here). Well, with Friday’s earnings release, we do not think much has changed. In fact, it might be time to add to the short.

The headline figures read that SC beat earnings estimates by $0.10-12 coming in at $0.74. Adjusted earnings were $0.70 thanks to tax breaks in Puerto Rico (likely to continue). Revenues came in at $1.67b which was an $80mm beat. Total auto originations were up 1% to $5.5b. Common equity tier 1 (CET1) increased 170bps to 14.30%. All of this sounds positive at first blush. But we need to dive a little deeper to look at the underlying trends of the business.

Regarding origination, management has recently stated they are aiming to improve the credit mix. This is obviously a prudent aspiration as subprime lending (they call it “nonprime”) has been running ahead of itself and is unsustainable. But if we look at 2Q originations, we see the same old trend developing. At Chrysler Capital which accounted for $1.8b in originations, nonprime loans increased 11% and prime loans decreased 30%. The company does not breakdown the prime levels of their “Core” Retail loan originations, but SC did announce that the credit mix had improved overall. But this is a muddied message. SC points to a slight dropping of the percentage of originations with FICO scores under 540 to 22.4% from 22.9%. And the percentage of FICO scores above 640 increased to 14% from 13.3%. However, the average FICO score on Retained Originations actually dropped to 612 compared to 624 a year ago. The average FICO score for Sold Originations is much higher at 725 (still down versus 754 last year), but this does not really matter since SC is immediately selling these loans! Not to mention, it is a much smaller business with only $305mm in originations versus the $3.75b for Retained. Leased Vehicles is the missing chunk of Originations – FICO is not relevant here. One last thing on FICO’s: the most recent ABS had 10.7% of its loans made to borrowers without FICO scores! This is not disclosed in the earnings release but rather the securitization docs. We would venture to guess that people without FICO scores are not going to fall into the upper categories of credit worthiness!

Let us recap the credit mix story: SC said it improved because the two extreme categories had only slight improvements. Average FICO scores overall dipped. And Originations at its much-hyped Chrysler Capital segment are going the wrong direction. This does not sound like a better credit story to us.

Looking at the assets on the books, Net Charge-Offs and Delinquencies are both on the rise. The Net Charge-Off Ratio increased to 7.5% from 6% due to a lower Recovery Rate, slower portfolio growth since 2Q16, and higher bankruptcy-related charge-offs. Management says this bankruptcy adjustment was just a matter of pulling forward future charges. It is always a bit dubious when we see accounting charges deemed as one-offs or timing adjustments. We will have to monitor this trend carefully – bankruptcy charges should be dropping in the future if this is, indeed, an appropriate accounting. Delinquencies tend to ebb and flow since the 60 day period can move from quarter to quarter. The broad trend is what is important here. And it is not improving: it is 4.7% for all of 2017 so far.

Higher rates are just starting to be felt. Net Finance and Other Interest Income decreased 6% to $1.1b. This is mostly attributable to a higher cost of funds. A lower balance in RICs (car loans) combined with lower customer APRs also squeezed them. Yes, APRs are actually dropping across the portfolio. SC attributes this partially to the minor improvement in credit mix. But this does not make a lot of sense considering the exercise we just undertook. We think the drop in APR is an industry wide trend due to fierce competition (SC acknowledges the increased competition but not when discussing APRs). We will see if others follow Wells Fargo in reducing exposure here. We would venture to guess that Wells is trying to improve optics while others will rush to fill the void. Of course, if rates do actually go substantially higher, the APR trend will reverse but this will obviously lead to decreased appetite for car loans. We think SC will fall victim either way.

One topic which does not get a lot of attention is SC’s actual securitization mechanisms. The company has just started a public distribution through its DRIVE platform. We acknowledge that broadening your selling pool can drive growth. But we also think it could be a source of trouble down the road. We know what the alphabet soup of synthetic financial engineering did to the mortgage system (and beyond). If auto lenders head down this same path without regard to educating the buying public (which we think is virtually impossible to be honest), we could see the same results as 2007-2008 (not as far as impacting the broad economy much less the financial system as we know it, but the specific auto lending segment could get crushed similarly).

To SC’s credit, the company did increase its provision for credit losses to $521mm up from $512mm in 2Q16. We stated before that we think SC is adequately provisioned. Of course, we would hope they are considering the company was questioned by regulators in 2016 (recall the company had to restate earnings because of this provision shortfall). The ABS issued from the securitization programs all have performance triggers which boost collateralization levels. We also think they are fairly positioned here. S&P says all of the 2017 ABS tranches held up to stress testing (although we think we have all learned a lesson to not blindly listen to ratings agencies). These provisions and collateralization tie back into our previous comment about seeing the auto lending segment getting crushed. We do not expect a “crisis” to stem from auto loans and spread to other industries. But we do think it is logical to expect growth to collapse as the securitization market completely dries up. Of course, earnings will follow right behind growth.

During Friday’s conference call, some of the Q&A focused on ride-sharing and its impact on auto financing. Specifically, the analyst questioned whether SC had begun to consider the physical toll that ride-sharing will have on cars. That is, the massively increased utilization will lead to lower recovery prices. SC said they had not seen any increase in miles on repossessed cars. It was their theory that most people operating ride-share businesses do so on a temporary basis. This might be true now, but we think the future of this business will see a move to driver-sharing inside of ride-sharing. So the utilization will pick up massively. Moreover, the predominant use of ride-sharing is in urban and suburban areas with more stop and go traffic. Thus, these additional miles are creating even more wear and tear than just routine, increased highway mileage. SC said they would monitor mileage and adjust for any discernible trends. While this is prudent on the surface, considering the relatively short life of an auto loan, we think they should be more proactive and preempt any shift in usage and thus recovery values.

Another topic that is hyped by management is SC’s flow agreement with its parent Banco Santander (SAN). SC sold $536mm of assets in 2Q. This flow agreement is the bulk of its asset sales ($566mm in total). Again, these are high FICO (average 725) and low APR (average 6.6%) loans. These asset sales tend to get priority in talking points. We really are not sure why.

Company expenses are another area in which management does not seem to be executing. Operating Expenses increased 3.7% compared to 2Q16. For 1H2017, expenses increased 4.3% versus 1H16. Some of this is Compensation expense which would be understandable in a high growth environment…which this is not. Most of the increase is categorized as Other. If growth is slowing and margins are compressing and expenses are increasing…that does not leave many (any?) levers left to pull.

We hope we see more irrational spikes higher in price so we can make more sales. But all of the recent drivers of the stock higher have likely come and gone. The new 1.5% dividend yield will not likely attract too many incremental buyers. We doubt the market will be fooled again by a broad financial rally. Short Interest is relatively unchanged at about 8% of the float and a low five days to cover. And there is still a ton available to borrow.

We might see a pop if the parent company eventually buys out one of the co-founders (9.7% stake). This has been in the works for two years. Of course, it might not be a done deal at these prices…Dundon might not want to sell for half of the original amount thanks to the fall in the stock price. Then again, he would still be cashing out close to $450mm. Whatever the case, a purchase would not change the float. More importantly, we see no reason for the parent to buy out minorities. In fact, SAN boasts of its Subsidiaries Model on its website:

"Grupo Santander is structured via a model of subsidiaries autonomous in capital and liquidity, which are managed according to local criteria and by local teams that contribute substantial knowledge and experience with customers in their markers, while also benefiting from the synergies and advantages of belonging to Grupo Santander.

The subsidiaries’ autonomy limits the contagion risk between the Group’s units and reduces systemic risk."

Of course, this is not to say it is impossible. But if we look at SAN’s ownership of its publicly listed, banking subsidiaries in Latin America for reference, we feel pretty confident that SAN will not pursue a full takeout: SAN owns about 89% of Santander Brazil (BSBR), 49% of Santander Mexico (BSMX), and 68% of Santander Chile (BSAC).

On balance, we certainly understand the allure of a consumer finance company. The average APR for SC’s car loans is 16.6%. Catching the early portion of a cycle with this kind of margin can be very rewarding. But if growth is slowing and the margin cushion is shrinking with defaults rising, this is not a business to be in. We reiterate our short and will add to it slowly given the volatile nature of its trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.