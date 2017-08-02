Sniffing For GRAVY At McGrath RentCorp - Part IV

The risk is not whether McGrath, a new Dividend Champion, will be able to grow its dividend but whether it will grow it beyond its set pace.

McGrath RentCorp offers rental equipment to a diversity of markets and some show impressive potential currently. But, its dividend hikes have been consistent since 2010.

This is the fourth and last installment of a series and explores McGrath RentCorp. The first article summarizes three companies my investment club is researching from the Industrial sector.

GRAVY - “GR”owth “A”bility, “V”aluation and “Y”ield - is the acronym for my investment club's criteria for dividend-growing companies.



This is the final installment of a four-part series. The series discusses research for my investment club on three companies from the Industrial sector - Emerson Electric, Eaton and McGrath RentCorp.

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC), a business-to-business rental equipment provider, passed my investment club's GRAVY (“GR”owth “A”bility, “V”aluation and “Y”ield) filter. It was joined by Eaton (ETN) and Emerson Electric (EMR) from the industrial sector. Based on initial filtering and modeling, it was difficult to determine which of the three to favor for investment. This horse race called for further analysis. This is the fourth and final installment in the series.

McGrath RentCorp operates three primary businesses – Mobile Modular & Portable Storage, TRS-Ren Telco and Adler Tank Rentals. Mobile Modular & Portable Storage provides temporary office buildings, temporary classrooms and portable storage units. The business contributed 55% of McGrath's revenue in 2016. TRS-Ren Telco contributed 25% of the company's revenue in 2016. It rents general purpose test equipment and communications test equipment. Adler Tank Rentals contributed the remaining 20% of revenue in 2016. Adler provides both solid and liquid containment solutions.

Over 80% of McGrath's revenue is derived from rental agreements. The company also sells used equipment and provides services associated with rentals for the remaining portion of revenue. The following chart from the company's March 2017 investor presentation summarizes the general business model - invest, rent and sell or dispose.

Because the company invests in equipment other companies are hesitant to purchase or have no need for long-term, it relies on credit to operate. As of the 2017 first quarter, McGrath had invested $1.33 billion in rental equipment. After depreciation, the book value on this equipment is $857 million. And, yet, the company's long-term debt obligation totals just $323.8 million. The debt-to-equity ratio is 0.82 as of the 2017 first quarter. The debt-to-EBITDA multiple, based on funded debt and the trailing twelve months of EBITDA, is 1.98. Further, McGrath still has $248.1 million available capacity on its credit lines to use for additional equipment investment.

Managing its debt and available credit is key to McGrath's success. It is certainly not without risk. Approximately 58% of its outstanding debt obligation is subject to variable interest rates. In the 2016 annual report, the company estimated it would be liable for “approximately $1.9 million per year for each 1% increase in the average interest rate”.

From initial investment to the final point of sale or disposal, McGrath measures its performance by ROIC (return on invested capital). The company measures ROIC as operating profit less taxes divided by total assets less cash and short term operating liabilities. At the start of 2016, McGrath was dissatisfied with its ROIC plummeting to less than 5%.

Source

The company credited two distinct events for the negative shift – 1) the impact of the 2008 financial crisis on the California economy and 2) the pressures in the oil and gas industry.

Impacts from the 2008 financial crisis were particularly detrimental in California, one of the top ten economies in the world. From 2007 to 2011, the crisis resulted in McGrath losing almost 70% of its annual EBIT, which is also equivalent to nearly $1.00 of earnings per share. The company's Mobile Modular business is the largest supplier of temporary buildings in the state. This business experienced the majority of McGrath's loss.

The Mobile Modular business had been generating strong levels of revenue from classroom rentals in the state. The financial crisis induced a public school austerity program in California. In 2006, revenue from leasing modulars to California public schools represented 19% of McGrath's total rental revenues, approximately $32 million. By year-end 2012, it had dropped to 6%. It was still 6% at the end of 2016. It is fair to note rental revenue has increased from $248 million in 2012 to $271 million in 2016. Based on the totals, this critical contributor of revenue generated under $15 million in 2012 and just over $16 million in 2016.

The second impact, the downturn in the E&P side of the oil and gas industry, slowed liquid and solid containment rentals at Adler. In 2012, McGrath faced high costs and long lead times to redeploy containment units coming off lease. It also ended up expensing over three times the amount expected for bad debts. Between the decline in rental revenues, significant bad debt expense and the unexpected costs of redeployment, McGrath endured a $0.40 decrease compared to its targeted earnings. In 2014, the E&P industry contributed 20% of Adler's total revenue, approximately $20 million. By 2015, service providers in the oil and gas industry, including McGrath, found “ there was too much rental equipment chasing too few opportunities”. In 2016, the oil and gas industry generated only 18% of Adler's rental revenue with upstream projects providing just 10%. Because Adler's rental revenue fell over 20% from 2014 to 2016, E&P contributed less than 50% the pace of 2014.

McGrath started its efforts to improve ROIC with the Mobile Modular business. This segment had the largest market opportunity and equipment inventory. Its approach was three-fold.

Minimal capital outlays were invested in modular buildings. This effort ensured the total assets bucket of the equation was not growing haphazardly. Management tasked employees to “achieve more with the rental equipment assets that we already own”. An analysis of transactions based on building type and size was conducted. The purpose of the analysis was to determine profitability factors such as pricing, market, lease term, preparation costs, commissions and the like. This effort increased the numerator, the operating profit bucket, of the equation. A focus on the classroom rental market was maintained as it showed healthy signs of recovery. Classroom rentals tend to be long-term leases. Longer-term transactions increase operating profit and improve ROIC.

In one year, from 2015 to 2016, McGrath's ROIC did increase scantily from 4.3% to 4.36%.

Operating Profit (less Taxes) Total Assets Cash Total Liabilities Long-term Liabilities ROIC 2015 $66,377 $1,152,549 $1,103 $772,862 $381,281 4.30% 2016 $66,931 $1,128,276 $852 $733,989 $326,266 4.36%

Source: Author-created from company data

The company was able to pay down a healthy portion of debt from the efforts of the first year, decreasing it by $55 million to $326 million from $381 million. But, the results in a single year do not adequately reflect the changes made. The impact will take time to flow through the business and is expected to last.

“As a result of our ROIC work during 2016, we ended this year with a sharpened focus on the market segments, transactions and pricing that should improve long-term Modular performance.”

While the work was rewarding, it was also challenging.

“Along the way, we shook up some long standing beliefs that challenged the business leaders and employees involved in this effort.”

In 2017, McGrath will turn its focus to Adler and the portable storage business to improve ROIC in those segments.

McGrath's upper management also deserves credit for continuing this focus through an unexpected transition. In October, 2016, CEO, Mr. Dennis Kakures experienced a serious medical setback. He resigned in February 2017. McGrath's Board named Mr. Joseph Hanna its new CEO days later. Mr. Hanna had served as the company's COO for fourteen years. He was elbow-deep in the ROIC initiative as the situation transpired.

“I view that as a very, very important initiative that Dennis started (ROIC work) and that we're going to continue through 2017.” (emphasis added)

The appointment of Mr. Hanna was not a surprise at all. In early 2012, Mr. Kakures had shared the company's succession plan.

“Let me take a moment to share with you our succession plans for the next CEO of McGrath RentCorp. Joe Hanna, a nine-year employee, currently our Chief Operating Officer and a Senior Vice President, is targeted to succeed me.”

The air at McGrath does not always hang heavy with challenge and disappointment. California Proposition 51, the California Public School Facilities Bonds Initiative, was approved in November 2016. The statute authorized $9 billion of bonds to fund improvement and construction of public schools for kindergarten through 12th grade and community colleges. The authorization is allocated into the following categories:

$3 billion for the construction of new school facilities

$500 million for providing school facilities for charter schools

$3 billion for the modernization of school facilities

$500 million for providing facilities for career technical education programs

$2 billion for acquiring, constructing, renovating, and equipping community college facilities.

McGrath expects the state to start selling these bonds in the fall of 2017.

In the meantime, McGrath's California business has been experiencing some recovery based on local bonds passed in 2014. The state is also seeing improving market conditions in non-residential construction. For the full year of 2016, California's business contributed 42% of the revenue, approximately $88 million, in the Mobile Modular segment.

California is not the only geography seeing an uptick in education spend. The education market contributed 45%, approximately $94.5 million, of the revenue in the Mobile Modular segment. McGrath reports both Florida and the Mid-Atlantic region (Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia) are experiencing enrollment growth and school expansions.

Prior to the financial crisis, Mobile Modular was McGrath's “bell cow”. In the past five years, revenue has increased from $120 million to $210 million for a 15% compound annual growth rate. The segment is now, once again, the largest contributor to total consolidated revenue. In the same time frame, McGrath grew its inventory of relocatable buildings (including portable storage) from $551 million to $769 million at a CAGR of only 8.7%. Improving revenue at a faster rate than inventory growth is a strong indicator of progress.

Though McGrath has still not returned to its 2008 pace of average utilization over 80%, there has been progress in the category. In 2012, average utilization had fallen to 66.4%. The ratio improved to 76.6% at year-end 2016.

Source: Author-created from company data

And, the bottom line was profiting from the top line gains. From 2012 to 2016, EBIT increased from $18 million to $42 million at a CAGR of 23.6%. Healthy jumps came in 2015 and 2016 when McGrath concentrated on lengthening the rental terms for the segment.

Source: Author-created from company data

If recovery accelerates and McGrath's attention to ROIC truly improves the future as expected, the Mobile Modular segment holds true potential for further impressive results.

McGrath also has its sights set on further expansion in the segment through its portable storage unit business. The company entered the business in 2008 in Northern California. These assets have a useful life of 25 years and offer 62.5% residual value. It purposely started expanding its inventory and market footprint in 2012 and added headcount for sales and managerial roles. Revenue grew 52% in 2012 to $11 million and the business ended up being profitable. By year-end 2016, revenue neared $30 million.

Diversification in its rental offerings has become a key factor for McGrath. It helped lessen the impact when pressures and downturns erupted. Of late, improvements in the Mobile Modular business have been offset by troubles in the TRS-Ren Telco and Adler segments. And, indeed, there have been challenging times for both businesses.

In 2011, McGrath experienced unexpected success in both business units.

“Entering 2011, we were very cognizant of the strong momentum in both our tank / box and electronics rental businesses; however, their results exceeded even our most favorable in-house expectations. Adler Tank Rentals is now McGrath RentCorp’s most profitable rental division and has the potential to grow considerably larger and more profitable in the years ahead. Our electronics business ran like a finely tuned Indy race car throughout 2011. Today, over 25% of our electronic test equipment rental inventory is fully depreciated and the great majority of these rental assets are favorably utilized. This is a direct result of acquiring the right technology, at the right point in its product life cycle, in the right quantities.”

McGrath entered 2012 with the intent of compounding the success.

Adler expected “higher rental revenue and earnings levels in the years ahead” on a national basis. It hired headcount to fill management, sales, office and inventory center positions. It beefed up its facilities and infrastructure.

TRS-Ren Telco purposely expanded its presence in India. This segment also hired sales personnel and a business leader in the country. It expended funds for its rental equipment storage and processing needs.

In hindsight, the expansions would probably be considered ill-timed. In the past five years, the TRS-Ren Telco business went from being the largest contributor to consolidated revenue to the middle spot while Adler's contributions have been volatile.

TRS-Ren Telco rents both communication test equipment and general purpose test equipment. At year-end 2016, 70% of its inventory is general purpose test equipment and 30% is communication test equipment. The communication test equipment has a shorter depreciable life compared to the remainder of McGrath's inventory. Therefore, the depreciation expense is greater. When the equipment is not being utilized, the expense has more of an impact on profitability. However, because the life is shorter and expense greater, communication test equipment commands higher rates.

From 2012 to 2014, projects requiring communication test equipment were in full swing. In late 2014, the projects were winding down. In 2015, McGrath noted TRS-Ren Telco faced more competition. Demand for its communication test equipment declined noticeably by 20%.

Revenue from 2012 to 2016 declined over 19% from $133 million to $109 million for a compound annual decline of 5%. EBIT slid 33% from $36 million to $24 million in the same period.

In 2012, average utilization was 65.8%. It slid to 60.4% by year-end 2014. In 2015 and 2016, the measure did see slight upticks of 10 basis points but without revenue improvement.

Source: Author-created from company data

McGrath has actively managed expenses in the time frame. Depreciation had been its greatest expense at upward of 60% of costs. It decreased the inventory cost basis from $267 million to $246 million, approximately 2% annually. By selling off unused equipment, depreciation expense decreased and ROIC improved. With the release of 2016 fourth quarter results, McGrath announced it was shutting down the branch office in India.

The Adler Tanks business fared far worse. After five years, it does appear revenue has only fallen 4%. Yet, in reality, revenue increased over 15% from $87 million in 2012 to $101 million in 2014. When oil and gas markets reset in 2014, revenue then fell almost 17% to $84 million through 2016. Utilization, on the other hand, has steadily fallen from 71.5% to 50.1%.

Source: Author-created from company data

EBIT in the period has experienced a compound annual decline over 23%. The $29 million earned in 2012 has been sliced to just $10 million in 2016. The past two years have been brutal for McGrath.

“In turn, E&P firms narrowed their well drilling and completions efforts to the most economically efficient shale plays. Upstream, as well as midstream and downstream energy industry businesses cut costs by renegotiating existing rental contracts (and many times more than once), as well as tightly managing equipment on /off rent throughout their operations.”

Still, McGrath sees Adler as a “compelling long-term growth opportunity”. The next few years warrant caution.

It considers TRS-Ren Telco “a very lean organization with highly efficient and cost effective processes”. But near-term prospects are hazy. TRS-Ren Telco will continue to strive to broaden its domestic market leadership to a global footprint.

“The technology cycle for wireless communications continues to be driven by mobile devices and their ongoing need for bandwidth. We are hopeful we should see renewed demand for next generation testing gear in the coming years.”

In 2017, Mobile Modular is expected to be the only segment to see growth in operating profit. McGrath has projected 3% to 5% improvement for the full year over the consolidated $79 million earned in 2016.

Source: Author-created from company data

The improvement is attributable to the focus on ROIC. Total consolidated revenue will not likely meet the five-year CAGR of 3.9% and may grow barely over 1%. More importantly, the EPS decline should be busted. With interest expense of approximately $12 million, a tax rate projected at 40% and an outstanding share count of approximately 24.2 million, McGrath's EPS for 2017 should break the $1.70 mark again. It has vascillated from $1.60 to $1.75 from 2012 to 2016. Analysts have it nearing $2.00 per share.

Source: Author-created from company data

If McGrath opts to deploy capital for share repurchases, EPS could improve further. In May 2008, McGrath's Board authorized a buyback of 2 million shares. In August 2015, an additional 2 million shares were authorized. The company aggressively repurchased over 2.4 million shares in 2015. As of year-end 2016, authorization for 1,592,026 shares remain for repurchase.

In February, 2017, McGrath officially joined the ranks of Dividend Champions by bumping its dividend for the 25th year. It commenced dividend payments in 1990 which means it has faithfully increased its dividend every year thereafter. For dividend growth investors, this track record is comforting.

But, my investment club's DGI criteria encompasses more than just a growing dividend. We do consider the rate of growth. Since 2010, McGrath has bumped its dividend rate by $0.02 per year. Even after 2011, when results exceeded expectations and hopes for 2012 were running high, it maintained a $0.02 increase. In hindsight, this proved to be beneficial as turbulent times ensued shortly thereafter. Diversification upheld the dividend as the markets to which McGrath caters do vary substantially.

And as such, because of its diversified markets, various levels of opportunity, or lack thereof, are now present. In other words, McGrath is hardly out of the woods. The company will trudge forward with its ROIC improvement focus. But, a question remains about how (and thankfully not if) the company will elect to return value to shareholders.

The company significantly tightened the reins on equipment purchases with its ROIC focus. It also aggressively sold off under-utilized equipment. Both increased free cash flow in 2016. McGrath elected to pay down debt. Lowering debt obligations does better position McGrath for the future with a healthier credit line. Should markets recover and additional or newer equipment be needed, the company will have plenty of room to maneuver.

With its active share repurchase authorization, McGrath could also choose to further decrease its outstanding share count. If the market maintains the multiple it grants McGrath, a declining share count could mean share price appreciation.

There's little risk in McGrath squandering its Dividend Champion title by freezing its dividend rate. Continued dividend growth certainly seems to be a given. But, there also seems to be little chance the company will abandon its $0.02 pace. As the rate increases, the percentage of growth does lessen.

For DGI investors attracted to healthy dividend growth, McGrath RentCorp may not pass the test. For DGI investors looking for stable dividend growth, it fits the bill.

As for my investment club specifically, we're looking for companies offering stable growth with the potential for healthy bumps - “GR”owth “A”bility. If McGrath can maintain its recent free cash flow achievement, it would position the company to speed its pace of dividend growth. But, it can not be ignored the company could rightly choose to instead pay down debt or repurchase shares.

McGrath's share price has traded in a range of $33 to $37 since March. At a dividend rate of $1.04, the yield equates to 3% or more when the price is at or below $34.66. As well, that price equates to a forward P/E less than 20 on projected EPS of 1.74 and less than 18 on analysts' average estimate of $1.96. Both measures pass my club's “V”alue and “Y”ield criteria. The company's attention to its debt position also positively impacted our model.

Of the three companies analyzed, Emerson Electric, Eaton and McGrath RentCorp, it seems McGrath RentCorp, the smallest and least familiar to us, may fit the closest with our investment style. With McGrath, the risk is not whether it will be able to grow its dividend but whether it will grow its dividend greater than its set pace of $0.02 annually. Considering the improvements in free cash flow, there may indeed be GRAVY wafting from those modulars.

