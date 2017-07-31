Sirius XM's Connected Vehicle Unit Continues To Disappoint Company Management

Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) reported results last week, increased most of its 2017 guidance figures, and the market reaction was very favorable, sending the shares up close to 10%. Despite the solid performance in most areas, the Connected Vehicle Services business [CVS] continues to fall short of expectations. For those less familiar with the company, the acquisition of the CVS unit from Agero was announced in mid-2013 and closed late that year.

On the 2013 year-end conference call, management made several statements about the prospects for the CVS acquisition. CEO Jim Meyer said:

We expect connected vehicle services to deliver close to $100 million of revenue [in 2014], and we expect to grow this at strong double digit rates over the next many years. We are in the process of fully integrating the CV business into Sirius XM, and its financial results are embedded in our guidance today. As an early stage growth business, we expect the connected vehicle services product line to contribute at or near breakeven on an EBITDA basis in 2014, but with high variable margins, a relatively low capex profile, and substantial scaling in the business as penetration expands, we see many similarities in the financial profile of connected vehicle services and satellite radio. Just keep in mind the connected vehicle business is still in its very early days. Building this business is a key step in realizing our vision of a merged satellite and IP connected environment that will truly deliver amazing features to our subscribers and benefits to our business. The race we are running is a marathon, not a sprint. It will take several years, just like satellite radio did, to fully deploy our connected vehicle services, but successful leadership now will create a significant source of growth in the years to come.

CFO David Frear added the following:

Today, we have relationships with more auto makers than any other connected vehicle service provider and believe we are in an excellent position to add more OEMs to our roster of connected vehicle partners. In 2014, we expect connected vehicle services, excluding our existing traffic business, to approach $100 million in revenue. In the course of the next three years, we expect connected vehicle service revenue will double, and will continue to grow at high rates for many years to come. For those of you who have been following satellite radio, you know that integration of a product into a car takes time, but once in, it has a visible, long term growth path.

Simple math tells us that the ~$100 million in revenue expected in 2014 should have grown to $200 million by 2016, and if it was to continue growing at those "...strong double digit rates over the next many years," then it should be generating well over $220 million in 2017. The company hasn't separately divulged the revenue that the unit generates, but there were always certain elements in the company's SEC reporting that allowed the results to be estimated. To satisfy my curiosity, I began tracking the performance and have been issuing regular quarterly updates. (For more detail about some of the mechanics used to calculate the CVS revenue, please refer to this earlier article). This is the latest update.

Subscriber revenue for Q2 was $1,111,011,000, while the "Subscriber revenue, excluding connected vehicle services" was $1,090,356,000 in Q2. The difference, $20,655,000, is the CVS subscriber revenue in Q2.

Quarterly CVS Subscriber Revenue (in 000s) Q1 2014 Q2 2014 Q3 2014 Q4 2014 Current Quarter $18,632 $22,314 $22,421 $24,884 YTD 2014 $40,947 $63,368 $88,252 Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 $23,089 $24,766 $25,170 $25,428 YTD 2015 $47,855 $73,025 $98,453 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 $24,698 $21,862 $21,713 $20,031 YTD 2016 $46,560 $68,273 $88,304 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 $20,203 $20,655 YTD 2017 $40,858

(by Crunching Numbers, from data in company 10-Ks and 10-Qs)

Note that these are the lowest Q2 and first-half CVS subscriber revenues reported by the company.

As has been noted previously, there is also a component of CVS revenue in the line item "Other revenue." Other revenue in Q2 was $166,706,000. Most of this - $128,179,000 - is from a fee instituted by Sirius and collected from subscribers to cover the performance royalties set by the Copyright Royalty Board. Other revenue also:

... revenue from our Canadian affiliate, our connected vehicle services, and ancillary revenues.

This tells us that we also know that the Canadian affiliate revenue was $28,129,000 in Q2. Since the difference between $166,706,000 and $128,179,000 is $38,527,000, and since we know that the Canada Affiliate portion is $28,129,000, that leaves just $10,398,000 for both CVS and ancillary revenue. Thus, assuming that the ancillary revenues were zero, we know the maximum for CVS revenue in Q2 was $10,398,000 plus $20,655,000, or $31,053,000.

A similar calculation showed that the maximum CVS Q1 revenue was $33,662,000. That puts the CVS maximum YTD revenue at only $64,715,000 and far below the pace necessary to get well over $220 million.

Are these results disappointing? Clearly, they are well below the initial expectations of Frear and Meyer. On the recent call, Meyer acknowledged this, saying:

It takes a long time, it's taken me longer than I thought - our teams longer than I thought it would. ... ...I'm not comfortable yet with the revenue projectile because we've got to wait and see, do all those programs happen when we said they would and at what penetration rate they happen.

However, Meyer remains optimistic about the future, and in his prepared remarks, noted:

In addition to the exciting new developments at Automatic, we are nearing an inflection point on our connected vehicle service business. We have now begun to launch several new CV programs including with Fiat Chrysler, Honda, Lexus, and in Toyota. We have exciting new features coming as well to FCA, Acura, Nissan, and Infinity later this year. To position our platform for growth, we are working with OEMs to create new consumer-focused features that highlight the value proposition of maintaining a CV subscription, from more feature-rich apps to helpful things like Alexa Integration. Think, Alexa start my car and turn on the air conditioning. Our goal is to work with OEMs to improve the experience of owning a car.

During the Q&A, he added the following:

...I'll be clear about a couple things. One, there aren't many things that I think are 100% predictable or what's going to happen on the technology curve, and that gets even a little more complicated with automobiles. The one thing I can tell you, because we have - we do see the automakers' product plans out many, many, many years, is the vast majority of vehicles built as we exit this decade and certainly will continue for as far as the eye can see after that, will be connected with embedded modems. And that phenomenon is beginning now. You're going to see it slowly creep up and the tipping point, at least from our data, is going to be right around the end of this decade. And then it goes pretty quickly up to, I won't say virtually every car, but the vast majority of new cars built in each of those years will be connected. I just believe there is a big opportunity in that connectivity in two ways. One, that connectivity inevitably is going to transaction back to - it's going to link back to the entertainment experience in the vehicle. And that's why 360L is so important. While I'm frustrated that it takes as long as it does to roll out across the automotive channels, and I don't know why I should be, I've been working here for 14 years and nothing's changed in terms of how long it takes, I'm really confident that our 360L deployment and this deployment of embedded modems are going to intersect at about - both of them are going to start reaching critical mass at about the same time and I think it's going to allow for a truly enhanced entertainment experience. So that's first and foremost. ... ...We're growing our new car connected vehicle business now. ...I am confident where north is and that we can drive those services and make money both at the wholesale level, meaning services the OEM wants to offer as part of the vehicle when they ship it, and then an ongoing relationship with those subscribers with additional services. On top of that then is while all this is going on, there's well over 100 million cars out there that have no connectivity today in any way, that a lot of innovation in Silicon Valley that we've been watching for a couple years now develop that says that down the road with some simple devices, perhaps those vehicles can be connected, at least in the, what I would call the information part, not necessarily the entertainment part. That's what our purchase of Automatic Labs is all about. And so I know it's a little bit complicated. It's really clear in my mind where we're going with these three initiatives and I hope I did a decent job explaining it.

Summary

Sirius posted strong results and increased guidance. That was enough to satisfy the market despite the continued shortfall in the CVS business. While it may be clear in Meyer's mind where the business is going and why it will succeed, I just wish that he would be willing to provide the actual results for the CVS business, so that it would be easier for investors to track its progress.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While I currently maintain a small long position, I continue to actively trade large blocks of Sirius.