Market Volatility: Don't Believe The Hype - ETFs And Quants Do Not Pose A Real Threat To The Market

Much has been written about the current low volatility environment. The VIX (VXX) closed last week at 10.29 which keeps it near its all-time low. Almost all of the commentary comes to the same conclusion: it is a ticking time bomb. The various theses usually have supportive facts and historical data points. But we find much of this to be spurious. If nothing else, the doomsday analysis does not square the reference periods for structural differences in the at-time marketplace. Nor does this type of analysis go beyond the math on the paper, so to speak. We will look to do this and hopefully balance out the argument a bit.

One leg of the negative commentary points at the massive rise in passive investing. We all know the story. ETFs and index funds are experiencing massive inflows while active managers are hemorrhaging assets and even shifting focus to passive strategies. ETFs alone took in $283b in 2016 which helped pushed AUM to over $2.5t. Citigroup expects another record setting year this year. They even go so far as to say that 60% of the market will be in ETFs versus the current 15% in the next ten years. And the downside to all of this passive investing growth is that it becomes a virtuous cycle. That is, investors buy ETFs which in turn buy the underlying stocks which in turn boosts market caps which increases their weightings in the ETF indices and round and round we go. The danger comes when the music stops and these momentum investors turn and rush the other way. A corollary to this is that as money moves out of active funds and into passive funds, there is less of a “buy the dip” cushion that naturally comes from active managers.

The theory continues that passive funds are slow to process new stock specific or macro information. ETF’s and Indices are not meant to have high turnover by definition. Some would even accuse the owners of indices of ignoring new information just to hold true to their low turnover promise (it may not be explicit, but it sure is implicit especially with the low fee structures of the funds based on the indices).

As we said in our intro, this information is pretty much fact. Passive investing is growing exponentially. But what does this growth mean? It certainly means active money managers have a more difficult time in beating the market in the short term. It means fees for all of us are getting smaller. It means our investment choices are becoming more nuanced and specialized. Sometimes it means our investment choices are becoming less clear and more dangerous (ETFs that use leverage, inverse directions, futures, or have illiquid underlying securities should all be considered very carefully if not avoided). But I am not sure how it translates into a market collapse. Are all the ETF owners short term punters? Or Just a majority of them? If they held individual stocks, would they not sell these in times of stress? Retail investors are often blamed for this ETF expansion. But 75% of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) holders are Institutions (per the latest 13F filing). We understand how something like (JNK) or (HYD) could be very dangerous with the underlying bond market drying up. But how would this happen to ((NYSEARCA:SPY)) or (QQQ)? Put another way, we certainly believe there is factor risk with over-crowding. But this should not translate over into broad market risk. We will talk more about this later.

The other leg of the theory revolves around the quantitative strategies that base asset allocation on perceived risk levels. Risk Parity, CTAs, Volatility targeting, regular option hedging, etc are all culprits. What is their common crime? They allegedly buy high and sell low. If stocks are rallying and volatility is decreasing, they increase their allocations to stocks. And this ties directly into the ETF concentration worry. The more investors buy the same stocks, the lower the volatility in the popular stocks. The worry comes when Vol spikes and these strategies have to reverse course on a dime. Sounds pretty ugly.

Once again, we do not have a problem with this theory. But we do think there is a problem with the application of this theory. That is, the pushers of this rationale overstate the past or potential impact. The very people employing these systematic strategies flatly deny and disprove the notion. Cliff Asness of AQR has been quite vocal about this. He first commented on it back in 2015 after the China Yuan induced market volatility. He has made many additional, exasperated rebuttals. In short, risk parity, as one strategy is known, is not large enough to meaningfully impact the market. Even if the strategies were to fully unwind in a whipsaw manner, the impact would still be manageable. But he clarifies that his strategies (and those of Bridgewater's) do not unwind like day traders. A typical unwind would be a third of the exposure over the course of a week. This would have amounted to less than 1% of the market volume during that August 2015 period.

To be fair, we think Cliff underestimates all of the knock-off strategies that mimic his risk parity funds. But even so, there still isn't a ton of money in these strategies. Systematic CTA's have roughly $280b in AUM according to the tracking database BarclayHedge. If we apply the same equity exposure to these funds as AQR's 35%, then we get about $100b. Sure, maybe these funds are more aggressive in unwinding if Vol were to meaningfully spike (and stay there). But the math still does not add up to a prolonged sell-off.

Volatility targeting is said to have an AUM of about $250b with a net equity direction of $75b. Ok this is another incremental amount of money…but is it really significant? Option hedging and other systematic strategies resting on low Vol are hard to calculate, for sure. But we do have a good amount of faith that the people being paid to run these large strategies know more about them than the people being paid to write about them.

Having said this, we do think there is some risk here. JP Morgan’s Kolanovic wrote one of his usual pieces last Thursday which caused a quick mini-selloff. To be clear, this is the kind of risk here. Day traders will get slammed. Hedge Fund managers will get nervous/angry phone calls from investors. Maybe we will see these market blips turn into a correction. But corporate profits or the economy will not change. And this is all that matters for long term investors (ok and central bank liquidity, but we will save that rabbit hole for another day).

We have talked about the slow pace of passive investment turnover and how these funds do not process new information quickly. Well, there is a very stark flip side to this. Active managers now have quicker access to better information than ever before. The WSJ wrote a piece about this citing it for one of the reasons the Vol curve might be permanently shifting lower. We think this is quite plausible. Of course there will be Vol spikes and market disruptions due to extraneous events (war, weather, Trump, you name it). But we do not think it is unreasonable to have these movements less frequently. Once again, we circle back to the corporate profits and the broad economy. These are what drive markets.

One other important topic to address is sector or factor rotation. People worried about systematic strategies unwinding do consider add-on selling from non-quant investors but they do not consider add-on buying from non-quant investors. Let’s explain this by looking at last Thursday’s market after the Kolanovic note. To oversimplify, NASDAQ sold off as it is the most crowded segment in the market right now (no argument here). But the Dow actually ticked a hair higher by the end of the day. This was essentially a rotation away from risky assets into less risky assets (Before we get backlash for using the Dow as an indicator, we fully understand it is a fairly worthless index. But in this case, we think its boring and odd construction make it the perfect counter balance to the high flying NASDAQ.)

Rotation is probably the most important element at play in the market right now. This is mostly easily seen in the CBOE S&P 500 Correlation Index.

As you can see in the chart, correlation in the S&P 500 has dropped from just above 60 to the lower 40’s. Even with the massive inflows into the top ETF’s, correlations are dropping. This is no simple feat. Coming full circle, if the quant strategies based on low volatility do create a selling frenzy in the crowded names, we think other aspects of the market will be bought. Correlations will drop more, and broad market levels may not be affected that much!

In conclusion, we are aware of the potential risks to the “Rise of the Machines” in investing. Whether or not it is a volatility strategy, flakiness of high frequency trading (not making markets in times of stress), or herd mentality controlling ETFs, we think the market is simply too big to be overcome by a short term technical factor. This is not to say any quant unwind would be fun…most people will experience some acute financial pain. But with this pain will likely come opportunity. So stay diversified, do not get greedy (who are we preaching to?), and invest for the long haul.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.