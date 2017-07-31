Bank Of America: An Often-Overlooked Reason For Owning The Shares

Bank of America (BAC) generated much debate around its Q2 results. Really, much of this was hot air. The stock has been stable, and the sector has been stable since Q2 numbers.

There's no question that the non-company specific drivers of BAC are in stasis at the moment. The Trump Administration is struggling to gain legislative traction while projecting fragmentation and, at least in the eye of some commentators, an air of incompetence. And the economic data is lackluster, both in terms of activity and in terms of inflation. Is this White House really going to engineer millions and millions of jobs and double the real growth rate?

BAC benefited from being nakedly undervalued going into the Trump victory, which was a function of the depth of the selloff in the stock either side of year end 15/16. Let's take a closer look at what is going on in the business to check that the bottom up thesis is being served while the top down sorts itself out.

Global Wealth and Investment Management: A Beautiful BAC Business Growing Nicely

One of the features of the Q2 results was the division of BAC called Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM) posted good and in fact record results at the bottom line.

BAC has four operating divisions: Global Consumer, Global Banking, GWIM and Global Markets. The following chart shows the evolution of profit share in these divisions over Q2 2016 to Q2 2017. Note that the "other" category here is typically negative.

Company Data

The main divisions are Consumer and Global Banking, and these will typically account for 60%-70% of group net income. A lot of the volatility in BAC's P&L that we see on a Q/Q basis is generated by the Markets division, while GWIM is in many ways the highest quality division.

This is for two reasons. Not only are the revenue and profit streams from GWIM reliable and steady, the division is extremely capital efficient. Consumer, Banking and Markets use the risk capital in the BAC business due to their balance sheet intensive nature: they carry the Risk Weighted Assets against which BAC holds most its regulatory Capital.

If we look at the episodic and through the cycle volatility of these divisions, we find that GWIM is the least volatile. Global Markets is the most volatile, with huge swings quarter to quarter, and Consumer and Banking are a bit like giant breaking waves through big economic cycles, building volume and profitability before eventually encountering a poor year as the credit cycle takes some of the previous years' profit back. In terms of "high to low" P/E awarded by the market, GWIM is the highest, and Markets the lowest.

What we see in the pie chart above is that GWIM was about the same to Global Markets (GM) in terms of contribution to group Net Income in Q2 2017, and GM has gone backwards from Q2 2016, while GWIM has gone forwards. Let's look at it these two contrasting divisions over the last couple of years in terms of Q/Q evolution.

There are a couple of things to note. The contrast in volatility is big and obvious. Bad quarters in GM involve collapses of net income, in this time series followed by big recoveries. One of the problems in managing these divisions is seen in the way investment banks slash costs aggressively during down periods of more than a couple of quarters, weakening their position for the rebound. That reflects the basic lack of visibility in these businesses. By contrast, GWIM, while also posting weaker quarters, hasn't seen anything like the whipsaw that GM has, and has grown decently in this period posting 14% growth through the two years shown in the sample.

It would be a huge mistake to think that GM isn't worth anything, which you sometimes here around the market. If BAC gave you its markets division as a present, would you say no? We need to think about GM over time. Here is the same profit data above, rolled up from Q2 2015:

Company Data

This gives a different perspective and shows how GM has produced 23% more profit than GWIM over this period. Still, and this is crucial, growth in GWIM is worth a lot more than growth in GM. This is evident in the next chart, which shows the return on allocated capital generated by these two contrasting businesses within BAC.

While GM veers from 7% to 15%, GWIM ranges between 20-23% in the same time series above. As this compounds, it means that GWIM has greater potential than GM to drive value in the BAC market price. We shouldn't worry about the odd bad quarter in Global Markets. But we should celebrate the good quarters in GWIM with more enthusiasm than we welcome strong markets results from time to time. More GWIM means less capital needed by BAC, which means higher returns to shareholders or more growth if management can find it.

Conclusion

Remember, we are still paying around 11x 2018 for BAC, which is undemanding. With the high-return GWIM division contributing growth to the bottom line and building the overall quality of EPS, the low 2018 P/E (which by the say assumes no tax reform) looks attractive.

We're all aware of BAC's guidance that a 100bp parallel upward shift in rates would amount of over $3bn on the bottom line, but there's more to an investment in BAC than rates. GWIM's quality and progress are a key element of the outlook, and one that is often overlooked.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.