3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: August 1, 2017

Soligenix moves into its late stage for mucositis

Chemotherapy and radiation therapy can cause a lot of side effects, including nausea, vomiting, and hair loss. But the tumor location can make a pretty big difference in terms of risk for specific events, due to the local use of radiation therapy.

In head and neck cancers, for example, radiation therapy can lead to oral complications, including severe mucositis. This can lead to debilitating sores and pain, and it often has a pretty dramatic impact on quality of life. In some cases, treatment using interventions like steroid mouth washes can be helpful, but in severe cases, there aren't very many options.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) is hoping to change that with its anti-inflammatory, anti-infective compound dusquetide. This agent was shown in a recently published phase 2 study to help patients with head and neck cancers in their incidence of severe oral mucositis.

Now, SNGX is taking that show to the next level. The company announced that it has initiated the phase 3 DOM-INNATE study, which will compare dusquetide to placebo in patients with severe oral mucositis secondary to chemoradiation therapy for head and neck cancer.

Looking forward: SNGX has promising data in that phase 2 study, with a signal toward improved survival due to the resolution of oral mucositis in patients. If it holds up in phase 3 study, this might be due to reduced risk of nonfungal infection, or because patients do not have to stop cancer treatment due to oral complications. So dusquetide could indeed end up being an important supportive care measure in the future.

Akcea and Ionis navigate toward approval for dyslipidemia in Europe

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) are jointly involved in the development of an agent designed to block protein expression of a regulator of triglycerides called apolipoprotein C-III. This drug, volanesorsen, has shown some serious promise in its ability to drop the level of triglycerides, though with some concern about low platelet counts.

In the COMPASS study, volanesorsen led to a 71% reduction in mean triglycerides in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia, with concomitant resolution of symptoms relating to this condition. APPROACH assessed the drug specifically in patients with a condition called familial chylomicronemia syndrome, and a significant reduction in triglycerides was observed here, as well.

Recently, AKCA and IONS announced that they have completed the submission process to the European Medicines Agency, putting the finish line in sight for this agent in a market.

Looking forward: The antisense strategies being pioneered by companies like IONS are important for medicine, as they continue to demonstrate the proof that we can directly knock down protein expression as a treatment vector. For targets that cannot be drugged, this can represent an entirely emergent field of therapy, and if you had asked me five years ago if we'll ever get it to work, I would have been skeptical, because of technical challenges and a history of failure for gene therapy. I am glad to see these early signs that the field is moving forward in a meaningful way!

But Amgen grabs priority review in dyslipidemia in the US

But, of course, this is not the only approach to dyslipidemia that is being explored. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is looking specifically into the risk of cardiovascular complications of hypertriglyceridemia with a monoclonal antibody called evolocumab.

This agent works to increase the activity of the LDL receptor, which in turn removes LDL cholesterol from the blood and helps to metabolize it. The drug was first approved in the United States in 2015. Since then, AMGN has taken a hard look at the actual outcomes of patients, specifically relating to cardiovascular health.

Based on that post-marketing analysis, the company has filed a supplemental NDA to incorporate the reduction in risk of cardiovascular events into the approved indication for evolocumab. A PDUFA of December 2 has been established for the FDA's decision.

Looking forward: This event is not quite as sexy as initial approval, for sure, but as AMGN adds to the case for evolocumab, this agent will become harder to ignore in a high-competition space. If it receives the supplemental approval, then its marketing efforts will be able to directly reflect this, and any commercials or pamphlets seen by you (or your doctor) will be modified to include language relating to "this drug is proven to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events." It sounds a bit small, but it takes away a key area of uncertainty.

