Introduction

Investment failures are inevitable. However, many investors don't ever look back on their failures to figure out what went wrong and what to consider differently the next time a similar investment opportunity comes around. The often used cliché certainly applies here. Victory has a hundred fathers but defeat is an orphan. This is pretty much human nature. We don't like thinking about our failures and we'd rather forget about them and move on. In so doing, we are potentially leaving a lot of valuable investing knowledge on the table.

At least as important compared to analyzing our failures is to analyze how to make the best out of the investment failure we have just experienced; to coin a phrase, "How to make lemonade out of lemons." This article discusses a recent investment failure of my own making, what I failed to consider in the investment decision, and what I'm doing to make lemonade out of lemons.

Playing the M&A Game

Many of you will recall that back in the beginning of 2016, Allergan (NYSE: AGN) was going to acquire Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). There was a lot of market buzz and high expectation on the part of investors over the announced acquisition. PFE was going to be the surviving company based in Ireland with a much lower marginal corporate tax rate, effecting a "tax inversion". I published an article March 16, 2016 on how I planned to profit from the acquisition. That article can be found here. The short version of my article is that I was already a shareholder of PFE and I decided to sell PUT options on AGN.

Prior to writing the March 2016 article, I sold PUT options at a strike price of $275. After the March 2016 article, I sold additional PUT options at a strike price of $260. If I got assigned the options I'd own cheap (relative to the price at the time) shares of AGN. If I did not get assigned, I'd be able to keep the relatively rich PUT option premiums. The thinking and the media reporting at the time was that there was little to no risk that the acquisition would not go through. This is where the lemons come in. As it turned out, the Obama Administration had other ideas to poison the acquisition through administrative changes to the tax code that negated much of the tax benefit of the proposed acquisition. As a result, the merger fell through, AGN share prices dropped like a rock, and I found myself holding a bushel of very expensive lemons. As it turns out, I was left with two types of expensive lemons.

Immediately with the drop in AGN share prices, the PUT options with the $260 strike price were exercised and I owned AGN shares with a cost basis of $260 that had a current market value of $235 which after another week fell to $214. That is a loss in value of $46 per share. Interestingly, the PUT options with a strike price of $275 were not exercised but that really doesn't matter because the cost of the option rose commensurate with the fall in the AGN stock price. To close out the PUT option contract, I'd need to buy PUT options at roughly $61 per share. I don't want to divulge the number of AGN shares I was holding or the number of PUT option contracts I had sold but it was sufficient to result in a very high pucker factor for yours truly.

What went wrong with my investment in the AGN/PFE merger? In retrospect, I did not appreciate the level of political angst that the PFE tax inversion would cause within the Obama Administration and Congress. I believe the US corporate tax code is antiquated and puts US-based corporations at a competitive disadvantage globally. Clearly, everyone else could certainly see this. Clearly, that wasn't the case. The other key factor I missed was the Administration's ability to revise the corporate tax regulations to effectively poison the merger. I am well aware that politics must be considered in many investment decisions, especially in large corporate mergers, and doubly so with foreign firms acquiring large US corporations. I failed to adequately consider these risk factors because I was listening too intently to the market buzz and the financial media talking heads who were convinced the merger was a shoo-in.

So, what do I do now with the bushel of expensive lemons I am holding? I could have sold the shares of AGN I had acquired through the exercise of the $260 PUT option contracts but that would have locked in the capital loss at $46 per share. Likewise, I could have bought PUT option contracts with a $275 strike price sufficient to close out those that I had sold, but had not been exercised. That would have cost me $61 per share or $6100 per option contract. I decided to think about this conundrum a bit.

AGN is a large pharmaceutical company that generates tremendous cash flow. Prior to the merger announcement, it sold for a share price greater than $300. It has a large analyst following and a solid buy rating from those analysts. I figured there was a fair chance that, over time, the stock price would recover, if not fully, at least enough to take the sting out of the capital loss. AGN is a broadly held stock and has fairly good options availability and liquidity. The stock's higher than average volatility, Beta = 1.25, could help with favorable option pricing. I figured that while I was waiting for the stock price to recover, I could write some covered CALL options on the shares of AGN that I owned and I could hopefully roll the unexercised PUT option contracts ($275 strike price) out in time and down in price over time to get the strike price closer to the market price. In short, I decided to try to make lemonade with the lemons. This strategy has worked pretty well so far as can be seen in the tables below.

Source: Author

Readers should note that all of the numbers in the tables above are on a per share basis. Before anyone takes me to school on the different tax treatment between option premium income (short term), long term capital gains, and qualified dividend income, I already know the differences well. I chose to be a little sloppy on tax treatment of the different types of income in the tables above for the sake of expediency and because everyone's tax situation is different. I could have spent the couple of hours to do the calculations and create the elaborate tables with the correct tax treatment for each type of income but I chose not to do so. The point of the tables is more easily understood without all the additional complexity.

The tables above show that I'm well into positive territory on the AGN shares that I own thanks to the option premiums I was able to collect and the partial share price recovery. As it stands today, I have an open covered CALL on the AGN shares at a strike price $255. Today, AGN closed at $254 per share so I'm pretty close to the CALL strike price. If AGN continues higher, I have the choice of rolling the CALL option contracts up (in price) and out (in time) or simply allow the shares to be called at expiration. On the unexercised PUT contracts I sold, the current share price is a bit below the strike price, $254 versus $260. If the price of AGN rises above $260 before expiration, I can just let the PUT options expire worthless. If the price of AGN stays below $260, I can choose to have the shares assigned to me or I can roll the PUT option contracts down (in price) and out (in time) to prevent having the shares assigned to me. As it stands right now, because I was able to roll the original $275 strike price options down in price to $260, collect the premiums, and have the AGN share price partially recover over time, I'm also in positive territory on the PUT option contracts. I now have lemonade instead of lemons.

Rolling Options Out

Those already well-versed in working with option contracts, can probably skip this section. I consider myself an options novice so I'm only going to cover a couple of very basic concepts in this section to help explain an investor's ability to "roll" an option contract.

Options contracts are, in their simplest form, a contract to give someone the right to either buy from you [CALLs] or sell to you [PUTs] shares of a stock at a specified price during a specific period of time. One of the key concepts to understand and be able to use is the time value of an option. The further out an option expiration date is, the higher the time value of the option. This makes sense because a longer period of time increases the probability that a stock will rise or fall in value during that time. You can use the time value of an option to your advantage. The two option tables below provide an example.

Source: www.nasdaq.com

The tables above show the CALL option pricing for AGN as of market close July 27, 2017 for the options contracts that expire on August 18, 2017 and on November 17, 2017, respectively. So, if I had sold August CALL option contracts at a strike price of $255 per share and the price of AGN exceeded $255 or was uncomfortably close, I could roll those August $255 CALL options to the November $260 strike price CALL options. It would cost me roughly $4.60 - $4.70 to buy-to-close the August $255 CALL options based on the mid-point of the bid/ask spread. But I could, in the same transaction, sell-to-open the equivalent number of November $260 strike price CALL options at roughly $9.00 based on the mid-point of the bid/ask spread. In this transaction, I'd net out at $4.30 - $4.40 minus any trade costs/commission. It is important to note all the option pricing is on a per share basis but options are traded in 100 share minimum contracts. This example shows the time value of the option contracts and how it can be used to roll an option out in time and up in price. Likewise, PUT option contracts can be rolled out in time and down in price if you are wishing not to have shares of a stock assigned to you on which you have sold PUT options.

The time value of options decays slowly at first but the decay accelerates as the expiration date approaches. The chart below gives you an idea of how option time values behave over time.

Source: www.Quora.com

The chart above is theoretical. In reality, the curve is not as smooth but the chart above clearly shows that options time value decays slowly at first [60+ days], faster between 30 and 60 days, and very fast during the last 30 days before expiration. This is what allows an investor to roll an option out and pick up additional option premium.

Conclusion

Investors have alternatives to the basic "cut and run" approach when a trade goes sour. While stock options are not always the answer, there are times when options can be a very valuable tool for turning a trade gone sour into something sweeter, turning lemons into lemonade.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers and to serve as a vehicle to generate informed discussion in the comment postings. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock, bond, fund, other investment, or investment strategy mentioned in this article before investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.