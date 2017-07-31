Farewell To Tesla's Phony Mass-Market Story

Regardless, the Model 3 is destined to further deepen Tesla’s operating losses. Time to talk up the Model Y.

Say farewell to the Tesla myth of the mass-market car. And to the myth that the Gigafactory means low-cost batteries.

No true production line yet, or third-party sales, but at least we have pricing and specifications.

Tesla’s "Low-Cost Family Car" Can Be Yours for Only $46,200.

Without giving away too much, I can say that the second model will be a sporty four door family car at roughly half the $89k price point of the Tesla Roadster and the third model will be even more affordable. In keeping with a fast-growing technology company, all free cash flow is plowed back into R&D to drive down the costs and bring the follow-on products to market as fast as possible. When someone buys the Tesla Roadster sports car, they are actually helping pay for development of the low-cost family car.

From The Secret Tesla Motors Master Plan (August 2, 2006).

Let’s see: a second Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) model at "roughly half the $89K price point" of the Roadster. Let’s round up and call it $45K.

Remind me, did the Model S cost $45K? Or, instead, was its average sales price closer to $90K?

And then, "free cash flow" that is "plowed back into R&D to drive down costs and bring the follow-on products to market as fast as possible."

That worked out perfectly except for three minor details:

Instead of free cash flow, there has been massive cash burn. Instead of falling, costs have skyrocketed. Instead of alacrity, the product launches have featured serial delays.

OK, so much for the minor details. Let's get to the main event, the "low-cost family car" to follow hard on the heels of the "sporty four door" Model S.

Well, except, whoops, what actually followed was the Model X. An absurdly complicated contraption for the uber-wealthy which, despite its stratospheric price, has set new standards for operating losses and warranty liabilities.

OK, with that detour out of the way, finally we get to that low-cost family car.

You know, the one that won’t be sold for less than the low, low price of $45,200 for some time to come. (You can make that $46,200 if you want any color other than black.)

And, of course, $46,200 is your price only if you eschew the $5,000 “Premium Upgrades Package." That package includes the sweeping glass roof featured on the Tesla prototype last year, which was used to induce those 400,000 deposits. It also includes front seats that are power adjustable and heated. And, given that the standard car comes with "textile seating," I'm assuming (hoping?) the Premium package includes leather seating.

In other words, if you plump for the Premium Upgrades Package, and push your price above $50K, you get features that no other automaker would ever dare exclude from a car costing even $35K.

The $46,200 price assumes you forego the Autopilot ($5K), even though it is perhaps the largest part of the magical Tesla mystique. (Let's ignore altogether the absurdity of Full-Self Driving capability for another $3K.)

Add the Premium Upgrades Package and Autopilot and you’re at $56,200. Since when is $56K a low-cost family car? Or, for that matter, since when is $46K a low-cost family car? (Or, indeed, $36,200?)

Tesla's marketing strategy will steer the remaining subsidies to the wealthy.

The decision to first offer the Model 3 only with the $9,000 upgraded battery is ironic for a car supposedly aimed at the mass market.

Pricing the early versions at $46K to $60K assures that the lion's share of the remaining available $7,500 federal income tax credits will go to predominately affluent buyers.

This marketing choice is simply more evidence that Tesla cars are for the one-percenters. And that Tesla's business model continues to depend heavily on continuing subsidies, paid by the other 99%.

The Model 3 is "in production?"

Model 3 production has begun? How lovely. May we please see a photo of the production line?

Please. The reality is that the 30 cars delivered on Friday were, in part, hand assembled (at the rate of about one per day).

Would any other automaker claim it had begun selling a new model when it was, instead, delivering hand-assembled cars to employees for more testing?

By the way, how much did the employees pay for those 30 highly-optioned cars? Full price? Discounted price? Nothing at all?

The reality (at least it would be reality for any other car maker) is that the Model 3 is still being tested. Tesla will not dare sell the car to unrelated third parties in arm’s-length transactions for several weeks or months to come. And even then, the first such purchasers will be unofficial beta testers.

Will Tesla dare release a Model 3 to Edmunds or Car & Driver or Motor Trend for extended testing? Not in July. Not in August. And, I'm happy to wager, not in September, either.

Perhaps in October? TBD.

How will the Model 3 fare in the market?

Once the $7,500 federal income tax subsidy is no longer available, how many people will be willing to pay $50K to $60K for a smallish, low-riding sedan?

Tens of thousands of people, no doubt. But they are largely concentrated on the coasts, particularly in California, and in households that already own one or two Teslas.

These true believers won’t hesitate to buy a Model 3 for each of their children, especially with California legislators so determined, as CoverDrive has noted, to make certain that every one-percenter receives generous subsidies and has access to the HOV lanes.

In relative terms, though, the bi-coastal true-believer cohort is small. As for the larger market, while it’s impossible to know its size, I highly doubt Tesla will come close to its forecast of 400,000 Model 3 sales per year.



Remember, what we have here is an electric low-rider priced at $46K or more. By the time the Model 3 arrives in Europe, Audi and Jaguar will have introduced offerings that will make the Tesla seem absurdly Spartan, tiny, and expensive.

Sure, Model 3 demand will increase when the $35K version becomes available. Except that will occur just as the U.S. federal income tax subsidy is phasing down. More fundamentally, a $35K Model 3 does Tesla absolutely no good. Without buyers plumping for high-margin upgrades, Tesla simply cannot make any money selling the car.

Tesla has already spec'd out the Model 3 to be very unattractive in its base version, and, just to be certain, Tesla will not offer any base versions for sale for many months to come. And that was a wise business decision, because Tesla will bleed heavily each time it sells a Model 3 for $35,000.

There are already indications that the announced pricing has come as a jolt to many Model 3 depositors. Many of them, evidently, actually expected they would get a decently configured car for something close to $35,000.

To get an idea of the pushback among those who made deposits, take a look at the comments to the insideevs article announcing the Model 3 specifications. Seriously, if you have been seduced by the rapturous "first-look" articles by the usual Tesla lickspittles, pay close attention to those comments.

About that Dashboard...

Several of the "first look" takes on the Model 3 rave about the dashboard. Kim Reynolds at Motor Trend calls it "an austere, sweeping, almost Scandinavian-simple, dash." Frederic Lambert at electrek.co cooed that the "long straight dash almost steals the show."

What about the 15-inch horizontal display, mounted off-center from the driver? Tamara Warren at The Verge found that the 15-inch display created a "natural focal point."

What, in automotive history, does the Model 3's revolutionary dashboard most resemble? Well, perhaps an earlier revolution. The Russian Revolution, and its East German industrial aftermath:

(Thank you, Bertel Schmitt, for this one.)

It may well be that the Model 3's minimalist approach proves to be a staggering success. It's possible that, within a few months, the engineers and artists in the design studio of every major automaker will be burying their heads in their palms for not having first conceived of such a simple thing. That they will bitterly regret having lavished immense time and extravagant resources on designing elegant instrument clusters.

Or, it could be that the off-center iPad-like screen proves annoying, distracting, and impractical.

Indeed, even Frederic Lambert of electrek.co, where never is heard a discouraging word about Tesla, had reservations, though by reflex he quickly stifled them:

I wasn’t comfortable with looking at it too much while driving, but I have to assume that drivers could get used to it after an extended period.

Why assume drivers will quickly get used to this awkward arrangement? Is not the opposite equally possible? Might it be that, over an extended period, drivers find themselves increasingly vexed and disturbed by having to look down and to the right for essential information that has always been in their line of sight?

Might that glowing screen be a nuisance at night? Might it be prone to glitches by day?

I don't think one can assess how the single, off-center display will play out in the market based on the first-look impressions of journalists who, as the privileged few to be allowed a spin around the block (in a $59K version of the car, no less), already were inclined to write adoring reviews.

Some will love this dashboard. Others will hate it. How will it be greeted in the larger market? TBD.

What Are Tesla's Battery Costs?

Tesla does not specify the capacity of the Model 3 battery. Tesla evidently now wants buyers to focus on range rather than battery capacity.

You can buy an extra 90 miles of range for $9,000. (And, if you hope for delivery before mid-2018, you must buy the extra 90 miles of range for $9,000.)

Let’s assume the standard pack is 50 kWh and the extended range pack is 75 kWh.

A 25 kWh difference translates to about $360/kWh in incremental cost. If you assume the difference is only 20 kWh, then the incremental cost rises to $450/kWh.

Sure, Tesla no doubt has a healthy margin built into the battery upgrade price. But it’s pretty clear that Tesla’s battery costs are far higher, and the energy density of the 2170 cell far lower than some at this site have claimed.

You know who has been right all along about the capabilities of Panasonic cells and Tesla batteries? Acculader, that's who.

Gigafactory: Farewell to Another Phony Story

It was only a few years ago that Tesla raised $2.1 billion in bond proceeds, promising the money would be used to complete the Gigafactory. From the February 27, 2014 Financial Times:

The proceeds from the sale will be put towards Tesla’s plan to build a vast new battery factory that has electrified investors and powered its shares to a record high this week.

Those billions in bond proceeds are, of course, long gone. But the factory will be only about 40% complete on the date (this coming October) that 100% completion was promised.

Moreover, the promised “partners” (who would share costs, and enable complete vertical integration) have not materialized. And the promised jobs are badly lagging.

And, most fundamentally, the promised battery savings are a mirage.

You are paying $360 to $450 per kWh for your Model 3 battery upgrade, dear car buyers. You are a long, long way from the promised land of $100/kWh.

What about the share price?

Over the next few weeks and months, the Model 3 will undoubtedly receive ecstatic reviews from those smitten with the instant acceleration and tight handling. Indeed, those reviews have already started. The gushing reviews may lead to yet more price support as unsophisticated investors continue to confuse the product with the investment.

How will the TSLA share price react as more business writers are permitted to take the Model 3 for a short spin and then pen panegyrics about its terrific acceleration? I have no idea. Tesla stock already is priced to perfection, and far beyond perfection, and there’s no way to say when the mindless exuberance will end.

My advice has been, and continues to be: avoid this stock.

Shorting TSLA is extremely dangerous. The only thing more dangerous is buying shares anywhere near the current price.

TSLA is not an investment. It is not a retirement nest egg. It is not even, at today's prices, a growth stock suitable for rounding out a diversified portfolio.

Rather, TSLA is for gamblers only. It is strictly for those whose lifestyle and contentment would be unaffected by losing their entire stake.

What about the financial statements?

My agnosticism about the likely course of Tesla’s share price does not extend to my view about the likely course of Tesla’s financial performance. Tesla’s financial statements will continue to take a pounding.

Q2 losses will be deep (with ZEV credits and arcane SolarCity accounting tricks the ameliorating wild cards). Q3's losses will make Tesla’s bankers nostalgic for Q2. And, notwithstanding Mark Hibben’s optimistic scenario, Q4 will be the worst of all.

The Model 3 is the wrong product at the wrong price and the wrong time.

I'm increasingly confident Tesla will be forced to tap the capital markets again before the year ends, especially if Tesla keeps its promises about more Superchargers.

Bottom line: I believe the Model 3 shares the same genetic defect as the Model S and Model X: it is destined to be a chronic money loser. Unless Tesla can raise billions more in capital (likely), and then move quickly to develop the Model Y (doubtful), the Model 3 will doom the company.

Back to the Master Plan

I should mention that Tesla Motors will be co-marketing sustainable energy products from other companies along with the car. For example, among other choices, we will be offering a modestly sized and priced solar panel from SolarCity, a photovoltaics company (where I'm also the principal financier). This system can be installed on your roof in an out of the way location, because of its small size, or set up as a carport and will generate about 50 miles per day of electricity.

Sure, Mr. Musk. Tell us all about it.

Or, at least, tell us more about those solar tile roofs. They're sure to fit right in with the low-cost family car story.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short Tesla via long-dated options