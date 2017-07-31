Is The Tesla Model 3 Inferior To A Toyota Corolla For Half The Price?

I get it: There are a few people - over 500,000, supposedly - who are most excited about the Tesla (TSLA) Model 3. But why?



Let’s make a simple comparison with the best-selling nameplate in automotive history, the Toyota (NYSE:TM) Corolla. It remains to this day the third-best-selling sedan in the U.S. market. For the first half of 2017, it sold 165,596 units in the U.S. alone.



There is another reason I’ll be harping on the Corolla in this comparison, and that is that it is generally considered one of the oldest cars in its class. It’s been several years since it obtained an all-new from-the-ground-up design.



As a result, the Corolla lacks several features that are available on most of its freshest competitors from Chevrolet (GM), Kia and Hyundai. Good examples include cooled front seats, Android (NASDAQ:GOOG)(GOOGL) Auto and Apple (AAPL) CarPlay. I mean, which self-respecting tech company doesn’t offer such modern features?



Well, the Tesla Model 3, that’s who.



With the Tesla Model 3, which starts at $35,000 plus presumably Tesla’s customary $1,200 delivery fee ($36,200 total), you can’t get any of those same features mentioned above, even as an option. The base Tesla doesn’t even have a “center console with covered storage” between the front seats - that’s extra and part of a $5,000 equipment package.



The Toyota Corolla and the Tesla Model 3 are sedans of approximately the same size. They both fit five adults and some luggage. We can argue about an inch or two here and there, but on the whole across a long list of metrics they amount to a fairly similar volume:



Model 3 vs Corolla:

Length: 184.8 vs 183.1 inches

Width: 72.8 vs 69.9 inches

Height: 56.8 vs 57.3 inches



If you add $9,000 to the Tesla’s base price of $36,200 - bringing it to $45,200 - you see a bump in the range from 220 miles to 310 miles. 90 extra miles for $9,000.



That’s no match for the Toyota Corolla, which will take you on the highway at 36 MPG with a 13.2 gallon fuel tank, yielding a range of 475 miles. Not a close call, compared to the significantly more expensive Model 3.



With the Corolla, you can refuel it at almost any street corner in America in less than five minutes, after which you’re on your merry way again with 475 miles of range. Nothing to plan for, worry about, or sit around and wait for an hour or more.



Toyota won’t even charge you $1,000 extra for picking a color other than black. Imagine that!



Now, it is of course true that despite the disadvantages in price, range and some equipment, the Tesla Model 3 does have some advantages too. First of all, it looks great, inside and out. Yes, as I have been saying all along, one of Tesla’s biggest advantages from the beginning has been its design, especially the exterior design, which is one of the most beautiful in the industry. It certainly beats the Corolla by a wide margin.



And when it comes to the interior, the Model 3 seems to be a most welcome step up from the Model S, with far better treatment of surfaces and storage spaces. It may not be the kind of quality and sophistication of an Audi A4 or even a Kia Elantra, but it looks like a fresher design than the current Toyota Corolla.



The other major statistic that is legitimately and undeniably is to the Tesla Model 3’s advantage is acceleration. The electric motor swooshes the Model 3 from 0 to 60 MPH in 5.6 seconds - 5.1 seconds if you pay the extra $9,000. In this department, the Corolla doesn’t stand a chance as it takes almost twice as long to get there.



However, what’s speed anyway? 0-60 is one thing, but what if you’re going on a road trip that’s longer than 200-300 or so miles? Any time you are going at U.S. freeway speeds (say 70 MPH speed limit plus 10, so a steady 80 MPH), you will be needing to stop that Model 3 to charge it well before 300 miles - or for that matter 200 miles - depending on the battery version.



Any time you have to stop and charge, the Corolla would gain a major advantage in speed to the destination. Basically, up to an hour or so, for every 200-300 miles of travel. In that context, the Corolla buyer may not care about taking five seconds longer to hit 60 MPH from the red light.



Barring subsidies, that’s the rational calculation 99% of car buyers make, in terms of utility. At under $20,000 MSRP and closer to $16,000 street price after dealer discounts, the Corolla is barely half the unsubsidized price of the Model 3, and it offers approximately twice the range and much more than a full decimal point’s faster refueling time.



But of course, there are government subsidies. That’s where the whole situation gets skewed and completely artificial and arbitrary. If the taxpayer is going to pay people $7,500 or $10,000 or even much more to buy a product, you’ll end up with many more takers than otherwise.



That’s why the key swing factor in estimating Tesla’s future remains all about government subsidies. Without them, the market for EVs would not just be below 1% as it is today, but below 0.1%, which it where it tends to be in jurisdictions with the lowest subsidies, including zero subsidies. How many electric cars are sold in Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece? Exactly: ev-sales.blogspot.com



Tesla’s prospects for profitability: The big picture



So far, Tesla has been operating at a negative margin - 1Q 2017 was negative 12% - by selling cars at an average price of approximately $100,000. The proposition with the Model 3 is that it will turn around these negative margins by selling a cost-reduced version of the product for an average price of around $50,000.



The prospects for Tesla to deliver profitability at the $50,000 average price point has been discussed in depth on these pages for at least the last three years. Opinions on the matter are divided. Some people think that it’s possible, just like it’s possible for other automakers such as General Motors, Ford (F) and Toyota to make a very healthy net margin by selling vehicles at average prices even below $40,000.



We are not going to know the answer to this question for at least another three quarters. Tesla has basically set itself up for excuses as to why 3Q and 4Q of 2017 will both be swimming in red ink. Ramping up production of the Model 3 from essentially the semi-hand-built stage today, to a functioning assembly line by year-end, will indeed be a recipe for negative margins on the Model 3 in the near term.



However, by the time Tesla reports 1Q 2018, any excuses will have run out. On that quarterly financial results conference call right around May 1, 2018, it will be hard for Tesla to explain away any more losses. They said the Model 3 will be made in volume no later than December 2017, and therefore the full 1Q of 2018 will yield the verdict on the company’s sustainability, for which the market has been searching ever since the Model S started moving along the assembly line five years ago.



The Model 3 looks like a fine car. I have no beef with its design, inside or out. It may make no sense to purchase in a non-subsidized environment, compared to a Toyota Corolla, but if you’re a bit of a tech-geek and want to experiment with “electric” then I suppose it’s a praiseworthy toy. And you’ll look great driving around in it.



Yet under that surface remains that central investment question: If Tesla can’t make money selling a slightly larger version of the Model 3 for an average price of $100,000, how will it make money selling this one for $50,000?



No doubt, the Model 3 is cost-reduced and will be easier to assemble than the Model S. The battery pack is smaller, saving a few thousand dollars per car, and there numerous other improvements in “manufacturability.” The Model 3 is demonstrably cheaper to manufacture than the Model S. The question is just how much. If it could sell the Model 3 for $100,000 just like the Model S, Tesla would most certainly be profitable.



However, Tesla is not trying to sell the Model 3 for $100,000, but for an average price of around $50,000. If Tesla’s life-cycle cost of manufacturing, developing and supporting the Model 3 can’t fall below that $50,000 ballpark number, the company’s value may end up at zero, which is also lower than its long-term debt of $8 billion. It would only be a question of time.



Therefore, in the meantime, expect the usual for Tesla’s 2Q and 3Q 2017 financial reports: Losses, cash burn, and a capital raise before 2017 is over. How the stock will react to that in the short term, I don’t know. But at some point the Tesla Model 3 must take Tesla to sustained profitability, or else.



Only one thing remains absolutely clear: Tesla’s fate has rested upon, and will continue to rest upon, the outlook for government subsidies, mandates and other incentives.