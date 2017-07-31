Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Dynavax Scores Huge Ad Comm Recommendation

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector and where Dynavax goes from here is discussed below.

Biotech fell some one percent last week as the sector continues to consolidate June large gains and there remains a dearth of new M&A activity.

The biotech sector fell just over one percent last week. There continues to be a dearth of M&A activity in this part of the market. The sector has been consolidating its large gains in June throughout July. For the most part, second quarter earnings from stalwarts from the industry like Celgene (CELG) and Gilead Sciences (GILD) have come in above expectations. However, until deal making returns to the sector we made range bound for a while. Individual names will continue to move on company specific news and analyst activity.

The FDA is starting to follow through on its recent pledge to clear out the some 200 applications in the queue requesting Orphan Drug status by the end of summer. Several drug candidates were anointed with this desired designation this morning.

In a small deal announced this morning, Loxo Oncology (LOXO) will acquire Redx Pharma Bruton's tyrosine kinase {BTK} inhibitor program for $40 million, including lead candidate LOXO-305. This is a straight up deal as no milestones or future royalties were part of the acquisition. LOXO-305 should enter clinical development in 2018 and will expand Loxo's footprint in this space.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings (NVIV) is down some 25% in early trading today. The company has had to halt enrollment in its lead INSPIRE study after the third patient treated with its spinal cord implant recently died. Investigators have determined the death is not the result on InVivo's technology but the company wants to study its enrollment criteria to perhaps weed out those with higher mortality risks and look at possible other modifications to enrollment requirements.

Oppenheimer goes cautious on Clovis Oncology (CLVS) this morning with a Hold rating. The frequently rumored buyout target also announced today it is entering into a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) to evaluate the combination of Opdivo and Rubraca across multiple tumor types.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) receives its first attention from analysts in three months today as Maxim Group reiterates its Buy rating and $14 price target on the shares. This 'under the radar' name also got a recent 'shout out' from another contributor here on Seeking Alpha.

Given the positive Ad Comm Panel recommendation Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) received late Friday around its lead biologic candidate Heplisav-B, it is no surprise it is drawing a lot of enthusiastic analyst action this morning. William Blair reiterates its Buy rating and raises its price target from $17 to $30 and believes approval on Heplisav-B's August 10th PDUFA date now stands at 95%. RBC Capital upgrades the name to Outperform from Perform this morning as well. Cowen also reiterates its Buy rating and $45 price target. More on my current take on Dynavax below.

It was a big close to the week for Dynavax Technologies. Its Ad Comm Panel voted 12-1 to recommend approval of Heplisav-B after the bell on Friday. The approximate five year journey to get this vaccine across the finish line looks ready to come to a happy conclusion come the August 10th PDUFA date. Given this I thought I would discuss my current outlook on the stock in today's Spotlight feature given how many times we profiled this undervalued play.

I spent most of Friday watching the play by play unfold on StockTwits. Chances for approval seemed in doubt for most of the day. Many of the bulls on DVAX spent most of the session needing Valium especially given how badly they were being trolled by the shorts on the stock. The shorts? Well, let's just say they are going to need some effective painkillers or several stiff drinks after the stock's big surge today. DVAX is trading up some 70% in early trading today

In the words of the immortal Stewie Griffin "Victory Is Ours!". So, what now for Dynavax shareholders? Well, first I think all DVAX holders are entitled to listen to 'Money, Money, Money' at least a couple of times this weekend to celebrate their victory Friday.

There are also a couple of things that Dynavax shareholders should continue to keep in mind. I will also discuss my strategy with DVAX going forward in the paragraphs below.

First of all, although the Ad Comm Panel voted overwhelmingly to approve Heplisav-B, that does not make for automatic approval to green light this biologic on August 10th. However, I would say the odds are 15 to 20 to 1 in Heplisav-B's favor at this point. I am most interested in the extent and details of the post marketing study that most certainly will be required as part of any approval.

Second, Dynavax is going to need to raise additional funding to rollout Heplisav-B which William Blair models as having potential for $650 million in peak sales. I think the company will do this soon after official approval. Removing this risk probably means the company can do a large equity secondary offering or a straight debt deal. Once Heplisav-B is approved, I would doubt they will have to have any convertibles on raising money via debt.

Obviously, this will be dilutive to the current shareholders of the stock and probably cause at least a temporary dip in the stock. However, most are already aware of the large shelf offering the company filed earlier this month so a lot of that should be baked into the stock price.

Another option would be a substantial collaboration and marketing deal with a large industry concern. This would involve a large upfront payment as well as substantial milestone payouts and a high percentage of royalties. This would avoid the need to dilute shareholders or add debt and would also provide an established sales force to market Heplisav-B.

I think if Dynavax does this it will be applauded by the market and also result in a much faster rollout of Heplisav-B. I am sure management is/will field many calls on such an arrangement from multiple suitors in coming weeks. I think Merck (MRK) would make a lot of sense as a partner. They already have a footprint in the vaccine space and are working with Dynavax on melanoma combining Keytruda with SD-101 in mid-stage trials.

If Dynavax does have to go it alone, expect the usual hiccups that almost always occur as a company goes from a Tier 4 to Tier 3 concern.

I previously articulated how I sold out of the money calls last week on approximately 30% of my significant stake in Dynavax on its previous spike up as a way to mitigate risk and collect some nice premium income. I knew I would leave some money on the table if the Ad Comm was positive but was okay with that given the size and entry levels of my holdings in Dynavax overall.

For the reasons I summarized above, I think Dynavax will continue to be a volatile stock in the weeks and months ahead, although I think it has a great long term future especially if SD-101 eventually gets approved as well. Over 10% of the shares of Dynavax are held short which is going to be a painful position to be this week. The stock is having an additional spike besides the trigger that the Ad Comm decision provides early in trading. Therefore, if I can sell out of the money calls on another 20% to 30% of my stake for great premium, I plan to do so. The rest of my position will continue to a long term stake.

Based on where DVAX has traded early today, if I can get $3 to $4 for the January 2018 $20 calls at some point this week, I will probably pull the trigger on that trade.

And those are my thoughts on Dynavax after its big win on Friday.

