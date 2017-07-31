Mirati Therapeutics: Is This $5 Busted IPO A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

So can Mirati continue its recent rally that has brought it to just under $5 a share? We examine the possibilities below.

This so-called busted IPO has seen better days, but has upcoming catalysts and multiple shots on goal.

Small cap oncology concern Mirati Therapeutics came public four years ago and got as high as $45 a share late in 2015.

It's amazing how a little tomorrow can make up for a whole lot of yesterday.

—John Guare

In today's deep dive we look at a busted IPO a couple of my Seeking Alpha followers have inquired about lately.

Company Overview:

With a market capitalization of just $120 million, Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) and its shareholders have weathered a couple rough years. After peaking above $45 in 2015, the share price cratered in 2016- this was due to a press release relaying that excessive side effects were observed in an early stage study involving lead candidate glesatinib in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). To address the problem management announced that a new formulation of the drug would be utilized in a midstage study. Since June 1st shares have risen over 50% and look to break six month highs in the near future, a clear sign that the stock is coming into focus again with upcoming data readouts.

The San Diego-based firm was founded in 1995 and came public in 2013. Management intends to capitalize on the genetic revolution in oncology, where a “one size fits all” approach is constantly being replaced by the specific targeting of genetic mutations and dysfunctional biological pathways. Their overall strategy is to identify specific oncogenic drivers and patients most likely to benefit from an associated product candidate, while designing adaptive trials that provide clarity on a number of fronts. Additionally, their diagnostic collaborations with the likes of Foundation Medicine and Guardian Health should facilitate the development of companion diagnostics, enrollment of patients and outreach to physicians.

Pipeline:

For such a small firm the breadth of the pipeline is impressive, with several studies scheduled to read out data in the second half of the year and two preclinical programs which could make the transition to early stage studies in 2018.

Glesatinib is a MET inhibitor that has displayed differentiated binding properties and 100 to 1,000 fold greater activity than competitors’ MET inhibitors against certain MET mutations. The drug has been shown to be active against populations that are resistant to mainstay treatment crizotinib (Xalkori). Treatment in a phase 1 study in recurrent or metastatic NSCLC patients with selected activating genetic alterations in MET resulted in an objective response rate {ORR} of 46%. In the MET Exon 14 deletion cohort tumor regression was observed in 11 of 13 patients, while in the MET Gene amplification cohort tumor regression occurred in 4 of 8 patients. A further update is expected in the second half of 2017. For a frame of reference, consider that data for Pfizer’s crizotinib presented December 2016 revealed an ORR of 39% in MET Exon-14 altered patients, with median duration of 5.4 months and median PFS of 8 months. Given the low number of patients for both trials, pivotal studies with increased patient numbers will be necessary before drawing any conclusions.

Sitravatinib is a novel kinase inhibitor targeting up to 5.5% of NSCLC patients.

The current phase 1b expansion study consists of three cohorts, one in 2nd line (or later) NSCLC and the other two in later stage solid tumors. Early data has revealed a decent safety profile with manageable side effects and another update is expected in the third quarter. Early results in NSCLC were quite encouraging, with all four patients experiencing tumor regression.

The utility of sitravatinib in combination with checkpoint inhibitors is currently being explored. Other VEGF inhibitors have demonstrated additional efficacy when combined with this promising drug class. Management’s hypothesis is that sitravatinib’s ability to also inhibit TAM family kinases and KIT could further improve upon prior results seen to date. Patient enrollment is ongoing in an investigator-sponsored trial at MD Anderson testing sitravatinib combined with nivolumab in advanced clear cell renal cancer after patients already progressed on prior VEGF therapy.

Mocetinostat is a class one and four HDAC inhibitor which has shown anti-tumor activity in combination with PD-1 in preclinical studies. Phase 2 data is due soon testing the treatment in combination with durvalumab in non-squamous second-line NSCLC. The trial consists of three separate arms recruiting patients who have either failed treatment with checkpoint inhibitor, are checkpoint-naive with low PD-L1 expression or checkpoint-naive with high PD-L1 expression.

The firm’s preclinical LSD1 program is quite intriguing, as the candidate has shown ten to one hundred fold better potency than competitors. An IND submission is expected to take place in the fourth quarter, after which the candidate would be tested in small cell lung cancer and acute myeloid leukemia.

Also of note, their executive lineup seems quite strong for such a small company. CEO Charles Baum and CSO James Christensen both hail from Pfizer, serving as SVP of Clinical Research and Head of Precision Research, respectively. Both held key leadership roles in the development of Xalkori, Sutent, and other oncology assets. Before serving as CMO at Aragon Pharmaceuticals, CMO Isan Chan also served at Pfizer as Vice President.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

Analysts are generally negative on the stock right now with the median analyst price target right at current trading levels. Several insiders acquired shares earlier this year, including the CEO, SVP, and other directors. Key healthcare institutional investors hold significant positions as well, including the Baker Brothers, VenBio Select Advisor, and Broadfin Capital.

The company reported a cash balance of $105.5 million as of March 31, which includes proceeds from their January secondary offering of $68.8 million in stock and warrants. Research and development expenses amounted to $14.4 million in the first quarter, down from $18 million for the same period in 2016. Net loss for the quarter totaled $17.8 million, a decrease of $4.1 million year over year.

Outlook:

This busted IPO is definitely not for the faint of heart. It is a high risk/high potential reward. I plan to purchase a few shares in this name today as the stock appears to have a favorable risk/reward profile within a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

The stock has certainly traded at much, much higher levels in the recent past. The pipeline has multiple shots on goal, upcoming catalysts, and is well-funded at the moment. Mirati's management has a good pedigree and respected healthcare investors have stakes in this name that saw insider buying earlier in the year when it when the stock was trading slightly above current levels. I offer Mirati up for investment consideration based on these factors.

You can cut all the flowers, but you cannot keep Spring from coming.

—Pablo Neruda

Author's note: To get these types of articles and Instablogs on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile; hit the big, orange "Follow" button; and choose the real-time alerts option.

Thank you and happy hunting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MRTX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.