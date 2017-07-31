Exxon Mobil Keeps Moving Sideways

By Chris Armes

Downward revisions in recent weeks by the Street in advance of Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Q2 results proved insufficient. The E&P oil major weighed in with revenues of $62.9 billion and earnings of 78 cents per share and prompted a negative response from the market.

Source: Center For American Progress

Although posting profits of $7.4 billion in the first half of 2017, XOM remains anchored to commodities prices, its stock contracting by nearly 12% YTD, which perfectly mirrored the dip in WTI crude prices. By segment, Upstream remains the main source of volatility, accounting for 33% of earnings versus almost 50% in Q1 on the back of lower oil and natural gas prices during the quarter.

Credit: Bloomberg

A review of Exxon's spending and production focus

Exxon's capital spending continued to underperform guidance, totaling just $3.9 billion, down 24% YoY. Capex in the first half of 2017 totals $8.1 billion, while management left full-year guidance unchanged at $22 billion. While Exxon attributed much of the underspend to "capital efficiencies," this reflects a broader sector trend, and points to underinvestment for the future.

Cash flow from operations and asset sales of $7.1 billion covered dividend distributions and net investments, a point that has been harped on by Exxon management in recent quarters. Exxon has joined many of its competitors in emphasizing this point of cash flow neutrality in the current operating environment, resulting in a uniformity of business strategy and balance sheet dynamics in the sector that will likely continue in the medium term.

Exxon has built on its asset purchases in the Permian Basin in Q1, ramping up activity in critical short-cycle production. While U.S. rig count data has plateaued in recent months, Exxon plans to continue onward adding at least three additional rigs in the Permian by the end of August. I view it as a positive that management specifically called out its focus here and will look for increased production and more positive results in subsequent quarters.

Outlook

Look for XOM to continue to move sideways through the end of the year. Earnings should see an uptick in upcoming quarters if the recent firming in commodities prices holds moving toward year-end. As expected, Exxon continues to focus its capital spending in its Upstream business, with specific call outs in short-cycle production assets in the U.S. lower 48 as well as off the coast of Guyana, where the company has cited great success in exploration. Capex should lift in the second half of the year led by activity in the Permian Basin coupled with the closing of two acquisitions globally (Mozambique and Singapore).

Note: This article was authored by D.M. Martins Research contributor Christopher Armes and edited by Daniel Martins. If you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow D.M. Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.