Whiting Petroleum Reduces Its Capital Expenditure Plans

Summary

Whiting Petroleum is reducing its 2017 capital expenditure budget by $150 million and lowering Q1 to Q4 production growth from 23% to 14%.

2017 cash burn is estimated at around $300 million as lower oil prices offset the capital expenditure reductions.

2018 unhedged breakeven point estimated at $50 WTI oil.

Income statement and cashflow breakeven oil requirements will differ due to Whiting's choice of accounting method keeping its book asset values and DD&A rates high.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) is reducing its capital expenditure budget for 2017 due to lower oil prices. This spending reduction will reduce Whiting's Q1 to Q4 production growth from around 23% to 14%, and helps keep Whiting's cash burn at around $300 million as 2017 oil prices are around $4 to $5 less than previously expected.

Whiting's unhedged breakeven point for 2018 is estimated at $50 WTI, so it may need to deal with a modest amount of cash burn (around $30 million to maintain production) if it wants to maintain production in 2018, with cash burn increasing if it wants to grow production.

Guidance Revisions

Below is a table showing Whiting's previous guidance compared to its revised guidance as of Q2 2017. The effect of the $150 million reduction in capital expenditures is to help lower expected 2017 production from 45.7 MBOE to 43.95 MBOE. G&A per BOE goes up slightly due to the lower production (although G&A should be unchanged in dollars), while Whiting also expects production taxes to go down slightly as a percentage of revenue. Whiting expects a $0.20 wider gas differential now as well.

Previous

Revised

Production (MMBOE)

45.7

43.95

LOE per BOE

$8.50

$8.50

G&A per BOE

$2.90

$3.00

Production Taxes (% Of Sales Revenue)

8.80%

8.70%

Oil Differential Per Bbl

-$8.00

-$8.00

Gas Differential Per Mcf

-$1.00

-$1.20

The 2017 Forecast

Whiting was previously looking at a bit over $300 million in cash burn during 2017 with its original $1.1 billion capital expenditure plan and roughly $54 WTI oil. Whiting appears to be ending up with around the same amount of cash burn with its revised $950 million capital expenditure plan and approximately $49.50 WTI oil. Whiting's estimated revenue is $1.41 billion, which is nearly $200 million less than when I looked at it in February. This decrease is due to lower oil prices combined with the production reductions associated with the lower capital spend.

2017 Production

Realized Price Per Bbl/Mcf

Revenue ($ Million)

Oil (MMBbl)

29.7

$41.50

$1,233

NGLs (MMBbl)

7.0

$13.00

$91

Natural Gas (Bcf)

43.5

$1.85

$80

Hedge Value

$6

Total Revenue

$1,410

Projected cash expenditures have also fallen by close to $200 million due to the $150 million reduction in capital expenditures plus lower production taxes due to lower revenues and lower lease operating expenses with lower production levels.

Expense

$ Million

Lease Operating Expense

$374

Cash G&A

$115

Cash Interest

$155

Production Taxes

$122

CapEx

$950

Total

$1,716

2018 Breakeven Point

It appears that Whiting's unhedged breakeven point for 2018 will be approximately $50 WTI oil. At that oil price (and $3 natural gas), Whiting would generate around $1.569 billion in revenue with 133,500 BOEPD in production. Open Square Capital indicated that Whiting mentioned that it could hold production flat in 2018 with $800 million in capital expenditures. Whiting more recently mentioned that its lowered exit rate expectations for 2017 would bring that number down to $750 million.

2018 Production

Realized Price Per Bbl/Mcf

Revenue ($ Million)

Oil (MMBbl)

32.6

$42.50

$1,386

NGLs (MMBbl)

7.8

$12.00

$94

Natural Gas (Bcf)

49.7

$1.80

$89

Total Revenue

$1,569

At 133,500 BOEPD in production and $750 million in capital expenditures, Whiting would end up with around $1.571 billion in estimated cash expenditures.

Expense

$ Million

Lease Operating Expense

$414

Cash G&A

$115

Cash Interest

$155

Production Taxes

$137

CapEx

$750

Total

$1,571

Accounting Effects

I've talked before about how Whiting's choice of accounting inflates both its DD&A rate and asset value on its balance sheet. So if you take its balance sheet and income statements at face value, Whiting would appear to be losing a lot of money at $50 oil, but would also have a book value that is much greater than its share price.

To go into it further, Whiting's depreciation, depletion and amortization (DD&A) was $21.46 per BOE in Q2 2017. If we were to use DD&A at a $21.46 per BOE rate in our 2018 breakeven calculations in place of the $800 million maintenance capital expenditures, Whiting's accounting breakeven point would be around $59 to $60 WTI. This is due to the $800 million number being replaced by $1.065 billion derived from the DD&A calculation.

However, as I've discussed before, Whiting's choice of accounting method makes its balance sheet asset value greater than market value, and also keeps its DD&A rate high. Whiting's book value is around $13.57 per share currently. If one was to reduce that to say $5 per share instead, then Whiting's property and equipment value (before depletion and depreciation) would need to fall by around 23%. Reducing the DD&A rate by 23% would result in Whiting's accounting breakeven point being reduced to around $52 WTI instead.

Conclusion

Whiting is a company that should do okay at $50 to $55 oil (modest production growth within cash flow), but will have more challenges at $45 to $50 oil (facing production declines or increasing debt just to maintain production). This is demonstrated by its estimated $50 breakeven point for 2018 along with its $300+ million estimated cash burn to grow production by 14% from Q1 to Q4 at sub-$50 oil in 2017.

I've downgraded my expectations for oil prices somewhat, expanding my estimated longer-term price range from $50-$55 into $45-$55. As a result, I have moved out of Whiting for now in order to keep more of my portfolio in companies that will do well at sub-$50 oil. Whiting does retain a fair bit of upside at its current share price should oil prices comfortably rebound into the $50s, but it is a company with one of the higher breakeven points among major tight oil producers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

