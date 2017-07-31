Advanced Accelerator Applications: Lutathera Approval Looms

The company has hopefully managed to address issues raised in the last CRL and recently resubmitted its NDA to the FDA.

Shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAAP) have risen over 50% since late January when I first highlighted the stock, stating that I expected "2017 to be a year of substantial appreciation for shareholders".

Keys to the investing thesis included reduced risk and increased stability in the form of a steadily growing diagnostics business, while the therapeutics pipeline led by Lutathera offered substantial upside. The lead drug candidate is thought to possess significant commercial potential and data from its pivotal trial in showed a 79% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death as compared to patients treated with Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Sandostatin off-label (the latter did over $1.6 billion in sales in 2016). While unfortunately the company received a CRL (complete response letter) from the FDA in response to its regulatory filing, I believed that issues raised were readily addressable in the near to medium term.

Updates

For the first quarter of 2017 the company reported total sales of $34.9 million, representing 21% growth over the same quarter last year. This increase was attributable to growth in the PET product category, which increased 41% to $24 million. Sales of NETSPOT in the United States amounted to $4 million, with unit sales per month leaping 140%. Net loss for the quarter totaled $12.1 million, while the company's cash position remained strong at $227.7 million.

CEO Stefano Buono commented that NETSPOT sales were growing rapidly with over 100 institutions in the United States utilizing it and delivering doses at a run rate of around 800 doses per month.

On July 21st the company announced that the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive opinion recommending the marketing authorization of lutetium [177Lu] oxodotreotide (Lutathera) for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic, progressive, well differentiated, somatostatin receptor positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors in adults. A final decision from the European Commission should come within 60 days or around late September.

On July 27th the company announced that the resubmission of its NDA for Lutathera to the FDA was completed. As mentioned in my prior article, all issues raised by the Complete Response Letter (NYSE:CRL) appear addressable. These include issues with the NETTER-1 and Erasmus clinical datasets, subgroup analyses for stratification factors and disease characteristics, a safety update, and observations made regarding the company's manufacturing facilities. No further clinical studies were asked for.

Final Thoughts

The media is hyping the company as the nuclear medicine for the cancer that killed Steve Jobs. With efficacy that compares well to key drugs Affinitor (from Novartis) and Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Sutent, I suspect that if approval comes the company will continue to make headlines. That Expanded Access and compassionate use programs have already provided treatment for 100 patients in the United States and in excess of 1,640 patients in 60 centers in Europe is another encouraging sign.

For investors who have already ridden shares up since the first article, taking partial profits while retaining shares for upside seems like a solid strategy. For readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story, I'd suggest remaining on the sidelines for a significant pullback to get in as the stock appears extended in the near term.

The main risk at this point is a regulatory down thumb for Lutathera by the FDA or European Commission. Other risks include setbacks in separate clinical trials and diagnostic sales, including hiccups in the Netspot launch and SomaKit TOC in Europe. Setbacks in the development of theragnostic pipeline assets including PSMA-R2 and NeoBOMB1 would not be looked on favorably either. Although the company might not need funds currently, dilution is always possible if management wants to take advantage of an elevated share price to enact a secondary offering- added cash could be utilized to accelerate launch of Lutathera if approval comes.

