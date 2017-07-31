Changyou.com's (CYOU) CEO Dewen Chen on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 31, 2017 7:00 AM ET

Executives

Margaret Shi - IR

Dewen Chen - CEO

Xiaojian Hong - COO

Jasmine Zhou - CFO

Wei Qing - Chief Games Development Officer

Analysts

Natalie Wu - CICC

Eddie Leung - Merrill Lynch

Wayne Wang - HSBC

Shawn Yang - Blue Lotus Capital Advisors

Han Joon Kim - Deutsche Bank

Xin Wang - BOCI

Jin Yoon - Mizuho Securities

Margaret Shi

Thank you, operator. On the call today are Mr. Dewen Chen, CEO; Mr. Xiaojian Hong, COO; Ms. Jasmine Zhou, CFO; and Mr. Wei Qing, Chief Games Development Officer.

For today's agenda, management will discuss highlights for the second quarter 2017. This will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Before we continue, please allow me to read you Changyou's Safe Harbor statement. Statements that are of not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

For more information about the potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] I'm pleased to report that total revenues for the second quarter was US$150 million, an increase of 25% quarter-over-quarter. Online games revenues was US$122 million, an increase of 43% quarter-over-quarter. Non-GAAP net income reached US$61 million, an increase of 72% quarter-over-quarter. The solid top and bottom line growth was driven by the recent success of the Legacy TLBB.

For PC games, we continue to focus on user stability of existing games and we remain prudent with new game launches by constantly making improvements in game content for aiming to see more stabilized user metrics for PC games. In the second quarter, total average monthly active accounts of PC games were 2.4 million, unchanged from the first quarter.

Our TLBB PC games delivered a better-than-expected quarter. While we strategically reduced the number of in-game promotions in the second quarter, we were pleased to see that the decline in revenues was more moderate than our previous expectations. This was mainly due to our ability to stabilize user engagement and daily revenue with our in-game promotions. We expect revenue from TLBB PC for the third quarter to be stable on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

For mobile games, our strategic focus continues to be our MMORPG games, advanced casual games and SLG games. We have made solid progress in each of these areas and will soon be unveiling a more diversified portfolio focused on these three genres.

MMORPG games are what we do best. With our years of experience in PC games, our team has developed a solid understanding of what makes MMORPG games successful, especially when it comes to the design of in-game economic systems and social interactive features. We have also trained up a group of creative and talented producers who can manage large projects and acquire extensive teamwork. We now own two very successful MMORPG mobile games namely, TLBB 3D, which has been operational for almost three years, and a newly launched Legacy TLBB.

TLBB 3D was the first mobile game in China that generated a gross billing of over RMB100 million in its first month of operation. It also started for the market trend of adopting successful PC games into mobile. Although the launch of the Legacy TLBB had some adverse impacts on TLBB 3D, particularly on a number of new players and a number of former players coming back to the game, it remains a meaningful revenue contributor for Changyou and it has allowed our development teams to gain valuable experience in development of mobile MMORPG games.

For TLBB 3D, our goal is to sustain user engagement and continue to explore new features and social functions that can be added to the game. We hope to migrate its R&D experience and technical know-how through development of new mobile games, helping to set the stage for our next blockbuster.

Our Legacy TLBB mobile game has consistently ranked among the top three grossing games in the Apple App Store since its launch in May, demonstrating our ability to develop top quality MMORPG mobile games. However we are fully aware that the lifespan of mobile games tends to be much shorter than those of PC games, which is why we will continue to invent new game place on social systems in order to maximize the longevity of Legacy TLBB.

Wei Qing, our Chief Game Development Officer, will give you an update later on our latest progress of our Legacy TLBB mobile games.

We plan to launch Blade Online at the end of the year, which is another game that we have adapted by PC to mobile. Our Blade Online PC game was launched in 2004 and continues to have a very loyal following. We will allocate our top resources to this game and hope to rollback its former players. In addition, new MMORPG games such as Zhong Hua [indiscernible] are also on the way. These games are currently going through adjustments and modifications and are expected to be launched by the end of the year or early next year.

The share of the market captured by the both casual games is increasingly rapid. They are short game sessions, quicker in pace and competitive elements are proving to be very popular with young players. We currently have several advanced casual games under development or in incubation stage. Within this group, one is close to completion as we have currently taking through adjustments and modification phase. We expect to launch it by the end of this year or early next year.

For our SLG games, we are primarily targeting the overseas market, North America in particular. We have initiated a handful of new games based on the SLG concept and we are trying to create a bit of edge with a younger mix [ph].

In terms of exploring new technologies, we have made good progress in VR games. Few weeks ago, we reached a strategic agreement with Sony to license, Legion Commander, which is a self-developed real-time strategy VR game.

To sum up, we have seen encouraging results this quarter as we are committed to producing top quality games. Existing games are stabilizing and our new game pipeline is getting stronger. We remain focused on game quality as we work hard to develop our next blockbuster.

Wei Qing

[Interpreted] We launched our Legacy TLBB mobile game on Android, iOS and all other platforms on May 16, 17 and 18, respectively. So far it has consistently ranked among the top three grossing games in Apple App Store since launch.

The success of the Legacy TLBB is a strong testament to our commitment to high quality games. The game took us a year-and-a-half to develop and the team was given the Company's full support and the best available resources. Legacy TLBB was tested and modified over and over again to achieve the best quality possible.

For instance, when we did the second round internal tests in March this year, the testing results had already met Tencent's requirement for launch, but our team insisted on another round of upgrades. The formal version at launch was a much improved version in terms of its introductory session for new players, in-game purchase experience etcetera.

For the third quarter, we will introduce new plans and add new functions and further improve again social functionality in both depth and breadth to keep gaining attractive to users.

Jasmine Zhou

Total revenue was US$150 million, up 16% year-over-year and 25% quarter-over-quarter, meeting the top end of our updated guidance. The depreciation of the RMB against the U.S. dollar impacted our reported financial results on a year-over-year basis. On a constant exchange rate basis, total revenues in the second quarter of 2017 would have been US$8 million higher, up 22% instead of 16% year-over-year.

Online game revenue exceeded our guidance at US$122 million, up 23% year-over-year and 43% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly due to the successful launch of our new mobile game, Legacy TLBB, in the second quarter.

Online advertising revenue was US$7 million, down 39% year-over-year and up 21% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to fewer games being marketed on the 17173 website. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly due to a seasonal increase in online game advertising typical of the second quarter.

Cinema advertising revenue was US$17 million, an increase of 28% year-over-year and a decrease of 29% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year increase was because we took an active approach in acquiring more advertising resources. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was a result of a seasonal decline in cinema advertising typical of the second quarter.

Now let me provide some more details about our other financials. From now on, most of the figures discussed will be on a non-GAAP basis. As a reminder, you can find a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measures in our published earnings release.

Gross profit was US$115 million, up 32% year-over-year and 43% quarter-over-quarter. Gross margin was 77%, which compares with 68% in the second quarter of 2016, and 67% in the first quarter of 2017. The increase in gross margin was mainly due to the increase in gross margin for online games, which was 91% in the second quarter compared with 74% in second quarter of 2016 and 81% in the first quarter of 2017.

The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases in gross margin for online games were due to the successful launch of Legacy TLBB mobile game in the second quarter, which has a high gross margin as revenues as recognized on the net basis after revenue sharing with Tencent.

Operating profit was US$63 million, representing an increase of 93% year-over-year and a 78% quarter-over-quarter. Net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited was US$61 million, representing an increase of 68% year-over-year and 72% quarter-over-quarter. Fully diluted net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited per ADS was US$1.14, compared with US$0.68 in the second quarter of 2016 and US$0.66 in the first quarter of 2017.

Next moving onto the balance sheet and cash flow statements. As of June 30, 2017, we had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments totaling US$820 million, compared with US$831 million as of December 31, 2016. For the second quarter, we had net operating cash inflow of US$33 million.

Finally for third quarter of 2017 guidance, we expect total revenue to be between US$160 million and US$170 million. This implies a sequential increase of 7% to 13%. Within total revenue, online game revenue to be between US$120 million and US$130 million. This implies a sequential increase of 7% at high end or a sequential decrease of 2% at low-end.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Chanyou.com Limited to be between US$55 million and US$60 million. Non-GAAP fully-diluted net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited per ADS to be between US$1.02 and US$1.12. Share based compensation to be around US$2 million, assuming no new grants of share-based awards and that market price of our shares remains unchanged.

In our guidance, we have adopted a presumed exchange rate of RMB7 to US$1 as compared with actual exchange rate of approximately RMB6.86 to US$1 for the second quarter of 2017.

Lastly, I will briefly update you on the development related to Changyou's privatization proposal. On May 22, the Board of Directors of Changyou received a non-binding proposal from Dr. Charles Zhang for the acquisition of all outstanding shares in Changyou, including shares represented by American Depository Shares and acquisition vehicle to be formed by Dr. Zhang.

On May 26, Changyou formed a Special Committee consisting three of independent and disinterested directors to review and evaluate proposals. On July 27, Changyou announced that Special Committee has retained Duff & Phelps as its Financial Advisor and Skadden, Arps as its Legal Advisor. This is all information the Company is able to provide at this time. Therefore we won't take any questions regarding the proposal in the Q&A session of this call.

[Operator Instructions]. We would now take our first question from Natalie Wu from CICC. Please go ahead.

Natalie Wu

Hi. Good evening, management. Thanks for taking my question. Just a question regarding the Legacy TLBB. So just wondering can management share with us some color on the iOS and Android split for the revenues for Legacy TLBB? And also the current ARPU level, how do you compare this game with TLBB 3D and what do you expect of the lifespan of the game with Legacy TLBB? Thank you.

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language - Chinese] [Interpreted] Okay. Generally we don't disclose the split between different platforms but in general in terms of paying ratio ARPU and other user metrics, they are all far better than those of TLBB 3D.

And Dewen just wanted to add that the number of users for iOS is less than Android, but the overall revenue coming from iOS is greater than Android. Thank you.

Natalie Wu

Thank you. One quick follow-up. So what do you expect the lifespan, potential lifespan of a Legacy TLBB?

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language - Chinese] [Interpreted] Just speaking, Legacy TLBB is our first proper MMORPG in Changyou. TLBB 3D, as we mentioned in previous calls, the designing of it is closer to action RPG, and so therefore it's very difficult for us to give an exact image of what the lifespan is going to be for Legacy TLBB.

Natalie Wu

Got it. Thank you.

Jasmine Zhou

Thank you.

We would now take our next question from Eddie Leung from Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Eddie Leung

Hi, good evening. Thank you for taking my questions. I'm just curious on your revenue guidance of third quarter. When you look at the expected online games revenue for third quarter, we are not seeing a very big sequential growth. However, we know that Legacy TLBB should have a full quarter contribution in the third quarter versus a part of the quarter in second quarter, and you also just mentioned that we should expect the PC game TLBB to be relatively stable sequentially in the third quarter. So it seems like the growth from legacy TLBB wasn't expected to be that strong in the third quarter. Is there any reason for that or did I miss anything? Thank you.

Jasmine Zhou

[Foreign Language - Chinese] [Interpreted] Hi Eddie, this is Jasmine. I'll answer your questions. So actually the both - I think for mobile games both, Legacy TLBB mobile game and also TLBB 3D, revenues from those games are declining. And for TLBB 3D is - the third quarter is the highest seasonal [ph]. This is also in line with the general trend of MMORPG mobile games. Thank you.

Eddie Leung

Thanks.

We would now take our next question from Chi Tsang from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Wayne Wang

Hi, management. Thank you for taking my question. I'm Wayne Wang speaking on behalf of Chi. So I have a question regarding to your cinema advertising business. It seems segment revenue varies from quarter-to-quarter. So could you provide us any additional color on the business seasonality and maybe competition landscape and secular trend? Thank you very much.

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language - Chinese] [Interpreted] Okay. So I think the total traffic [ph] has kind of stabilized. Over the last year also the growth rate has flattened out compared to the previous years. In terms of competitive landscape, the top companies are finding hard to grab market share within the cinema advertising business. So while the revenue is increasing for our cinema advertising business, we are continuing to invest in acquiring cinema advertising resources. So in long-term, Changyou will continue to develop this variable business. Thank you.

Wayne Wang

Thank you.

We would now take our next question from Shawn Yang from Blue Lotus Capital Advisors. Please go ahead.

Shawn Yang

Thank you, management, for taking my question. I remember that during the TLBB Legacy testing period, you mentioned you have a differentiation between former TLBB PC player and also new player. I don't know if you continue to track those two groups. Just wonder if you have a percentage of how many players in TLBB Legacy are former TLBB PC player and how many are new users, and is there any keeping differentiation between the ARPU and paying ratios? Thank you.

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language - Chinese] [Interpreted] Okay. So we will see the - the quarter revenue has been really high for Legacy TLBB PC game. TLBB revenue has not been affected, which means that we've done the right targeting and the end result matched we previously targeted.

Okay. From the metric, we've seen now is that roughly about 70% of players of Legacy TLBB has played the TLBB PC game before. So because TLBB PC gamers have covered a very large range, so we don't think 70% is very high and then so basically 30% is the new players.

Okay. And because the former TLBB PC players are very familiar with the systems within the TLBB game franchise, therefore ARPUs of those former TLBB PC players are slightly higher than brand new users. Thank you.

Shawn Yang

Thank you.

We would now take our next question from Han Joon Kim from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Han Joon Kim

Great. Thank you very much. Just one follow-up question to, I think, what Eddie asked before. So I understand that you're assuming for the third quarter that Legacy TLBB and TLBB 3D momentum to weight a bit. But we have one month's of data July and wrap-up [ph]. So assuming monetization runs as is at the current run rate, can we safely say that I think 3Q should be a bit better than what you guided?

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language - Chinese] [Interpreted] So as we mentioned earlier, this is the first time we are operating a game within Changyou that has a monthly revenue that's beyond RMB300 million. And so we don't really have much experience in predicting the future revenue stream for this type of game. So we have been quite prudent in giving out estimations. And at the same time because the first time we produced a proper hard core MMORPG game, there are still problems with it so we are doing that right now. Thank you.

We would now take our next question from Xin Wang from BOCI. Please go ahead.

Xin Wang

Thank you, management, for taking my question. My question is regarding the product development expenses in Q2. So how much was related to Legacy TLBB and how shall we expect the product development expense in Q3? Thank you.

Jasmine Zhou

I did not hear your question very clearly. Which expense were you referring to?

Xin Wang

Product development expenses.

Jasmine Zhou

Okay, thanks. So can you repeat the question again?

Xin Wang

So how much product development expenses in Q2 was related to the Legacy TLBB game and how shall we expect this expense in Q3?

Jasmine Zhou

We don't disclose the specific number regarding the expenses, the PD expense related to the Legacy TLBB. But I think [indiscernible] PD expenses related to income from that is related to the Legacy TLBB mobile game, the launch of a new game in this quarter. And for the quarter that - I think the percentage amount to the revenue, that will be very similar.

Xin Wang

May I ask a follow-up question regarding PC TLBB in Q3? Shall we expect the stable quarter-on-quarter growth in revenues?

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language - Chinese] [Interpreted] Yes, we mentioned in the call it will be very stable compared to Q2.

Xin Wang

Great. Thanks.

[Operator Instructions]. We would now take our next question from Jin Yoon from Mizuho Securities. Please go ahead.

Jin Yoon

Hi. Good evening. I wanted to ask if you could just highlight for us perhaps your schedule of expansion packs for the new TLBB coming out? Second of all, just regarding your marketing campaign for this game. How much of that responsibility falls on Tencent versus you guys? And also on the expansion pack as well, how much of that is developed by Tencent or developed by you guys? Any color on that would be great. Thanks guys.

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language - Chinese] [Interpreted] Okay. So the frequency of rolling out expansion pack for mobile game is much faster than for PC games. So on average we have a new expansion pack for mobile games every two months.

Okay. In terms of marketing campaign, Tencent is pretty much responsible for all the expenses and works. Thank you.

As there are no further questions in queue, that will conclude today's question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back to your host, Margaret, for any additional or closing remarks.

Margaret Shi

Once again, I would like to thank you for joining today's call. If you have any follow-up questions, please don't hesitate to contact us. Thank you.

That will conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. Ladies and gentlemen, you may now disconnect.

