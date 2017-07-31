Why Valeant Doubled From Its Recent Lows, And Why It Might Double Again

At the end of the day, VRX is an asset play, and to the extent that asset sales continue, expect shares to continue higher.

While the appointment of John Paulson to the board, and the positive tone of the previous quarter helped, it's not the real reason.

VRX shares have doubled over the past several months, but not because the fundamentals have changed dramatically to the upside.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) has doubled over the past several months from its recent lows. In my mind, it should have never fallen so low; however, the market is the market, and volatility and sentiment change at the speed of light.

As I said several months ago, when a high-profile manager like Bill Ackman capitulates and sells his position at a huge loss, it’s usually a positive for any stock. Please also note that any kind of capitulation is usually bullish for most stocks. And the bigger the capitulation, the more bullish the move, in most cases.

However, the fact that Bill Ackman sold is not the reason VRX doubled from its lows. The real reason is that VRX is an asset play. And if I am right, it still has a long way to go.

I still think VRX is worth $57 a share

A while back, I said VRX is worth at least $57 a share. First I calculated the company’s recent divestitures on a Price/Sales ratio basis. I then calculated what the entire company could sell for based on a similar multiple.

And even after applying a huge discount -- using a 5X Price/Sales multiple as opposed to a 9X sales multiple that assets were sold for back then -- I figured the company might still be worth about $47.5 billion.

So after subtracting about $28 billion in debt (back then), I figured the stock was still worth about $57 a share, based on 341 million outstanding shares outstanding.

The chart above depicts what I think might happen to VRX’s shares as the company lowers debt and sells assets. If I am right, as VRX divests of assets over time, its shares price should go up as a function of how much it lowers debt.

So as a starting point, the X axis depicts debt starting at about $30 billion that the company had back then, and the Y axis is VRX’s share price, that was about $10 a share at the time.

So according to my chart above, with about $26 in debt, VRX’s stock price should be about $17 a share. Which is about where it is today. The way I see it, as the company continues to lower debt, shares should continue to move higher.

The reason for this is that the market has been pricing VRX as a company that was going out of business -- scrap. In other words, the share price was never a function of the metrics other companies in the sector were priced by. The market was simply pricing VRX based on what it thought assets could go for in the case of bankruptcy.

But as assets are divested, and the market comes to realize that total debt is less than what the company's assets can fetch if sold, the market will come to realize (if it has not already), that VRX will not go out of business. And the reason (as I said on the previous post):

VRX can always pay down debt by selling assets. And in the end, it will still have enough assets for shareholders to get about $57 in cash.

Can VRX trade higher than $57 a share?

The answer is yes; however, the company's business segments have to perform better, and EBITDA has to increase. But in order for this to happen, among other things, debt has to be reduced.

Having said this, however, I do not discount the psychological effect the appointment of John Paulson to the company’s board had on the stock. Also, VRX did a little better last quarter than most analysts thought. The company reported adjusted EPS by $0.05 higher than analysts expected, and also beat on revenue by $60 million. In addition, improved guidance was something no one was expecting. So overall we did see small pockets of good news that helped the stock over the past several months.

Bottom line

At the end of the day VRX asset sales are the key to a higher share price at the current time. And if I am correct, even if the company sells these assets at a discount, shareholders will still benefit.

While I do not expect the company to sell all assets and to distribute the $57 shares to shareholders, it's a good reference point for investors to understand why the stock has rallied recently.

VRX will report Q217 results on August 8. The Street is forecasting EPS of $0.96 versus $1.4 for the same period last year. So anything better than this might propel VRX shares to a higher level.

However, even if VRX does not report better than expected results, I do not think the stock will fall by much. Because the stock is currently priced as an asset, and is not valued based on metrics such as EBIDTA, P/E, and so forth.

An as an asset play, I think VRX still has a long way to go before I can say it's overvalued. And to the extent that management announces more asset sales, I think the stock will continue to move higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.