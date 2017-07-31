Gilead - From Crazy Cheap To Good Value

By my reckoning, Gilead is still a good buy, check it out, you may well agree.

Introduction

The thesis of this article is that Gilead (GILD) is poised to leave the penalty box where it has languished for the last two years. It has finally shaken off the hex of its hyper successful Sovaldi/Harvoni/Epclusa cure launches.

It is now ready to rejoin the ranks of other successful large cap biotech stocks.

It has underperformed these peers for the last year by substantial margins. Over the next several quarters it should outperform these peers as its PE ratio recovers from its current ~7.5 to a more appropriate ratio of >15.

Following Gilead's big splat of a quarter in Q1, 2017, Gilead's shareholders reached that sweet spot of maximum loathing

Gilead Sciences (GILD) is a great story stock. No company in the history of pharma has ever been so reviled while achieving so much.

As shown by the chart below, Gilead started down a long road of negative divergence to iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) beginning in June 2015. There was a lovely period of about a month from 5/17/17 to 6/20/17 when Gilead traded below $65 every day but one.

Its divergence from IBB became startling.Those who paid attention and were made of sterner stuff than I, picked it up when it was reeling, following its most recent two down quarters, its big splat of a quarter (Q4, 2016) and its even more depressing Q1, 2017.

GILD data by YCharts

Robert Riesen's 6/20/2017 article "Conservative DCF Model Shows Gilead Sciences Trades At A Significant Discount" is the most timely SA article that pegs a point of maximum opportunity. One can certainly quibble with portions of his write-up, but overall it is spot on.

The comment stream to the Riesen article was not particularly accepting of Riesen's view of the Gilead opportunity. The two issues which dominated many negative comments were criticisms of Gilead's management and cries that Gilead needed to make an acquisition to prosper. Often these two points were connected insofar as management's failure to do a deal was cited as proof of its incompetence. I submit this was the point of maximum loathing.

President Trump excited the biotech sector on 6/21/17. An SA headline from that date reads: "Biotechs blaze as Trump draft order on drug prices would

GILD data by YCharts

ease regulations". As is clear from the chart above the biotech sector quickly cooled. Gilead has shown a positive divergence from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) during this entire period.

Q2, 2017 marks a renaissance point as Gilead's shareholders are coming to realize that things aren't as bad as they once seemed

On July 26, 2017, after the close of the market, Gilead reported a solid top and bottom line beat for its Q2, 2017 earnings. Its EPS beat by $0.41, revenue beat by $0.79B. Good news was breaking out all over, HCV sales were up Q/Q. HIV and other product sales were also up.

Slide 6 below tells the extent of the growth. It shows that the good news was Q/Q growth for HCV rather than Y/ where HCV still suffers negative growth.

This was not a surprise. The fact that HCV may be leveling off or even showing slight Q/Q growth is all the market wants.

HIV/HBV and Other Products show robust growth on both a quarterly and an annual basis. The market has long understood that HCV revenues are ballast for Gilead; they are in no wise considered as a growth driver. Accordingly Q2, 2017's HCV sales report was fully satisfactory notwithstanding the steep Y/Y negative growth.

By my reckoning Gilead is still a good buy, check it out, you may well agree

The sum of where we stand at the moment is simple. Gilead is a biotech stock with revenues >$7B per quarter. It has challenges just as does every player in the space. However, it also has growth drivers which are on par with other players in the space. We need no longer think of it as some cursed special case with perpetually falling HCV revenues.

Gilead has gone through its recent downturn punished by a ludicrous PE of <8. In the conclusion to my most recent Gilead article, "Gilead At 30: Re-Entry Time" I listed out the PE's of the other largest members of the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF as shown by Morningstar. They ranged from 60 on the high to 16 on the low. When Gilead's PE reverts to any type of mean for a large cap biotech, as I believe is inevitable, its share price is going to move rapidly upwards.

Conclusion

Gilead's Q2, 2017 earnings report as recently announced showed that Gilead is progressing nicely in its efforts to shake the no-growth meme that has so hobbled the stock for the last few years. I fully expect that Gilead is on the brink of sustained outperformance compared to the other larger members of the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF.

I believe the driver for this outperformance will be a dawning acceptance that Gilead no longer deserves special demerits because of stymied growth prospects. Accordingly, I am looking for Gilead to catch up some of the lost ground shown on the first chart in this article.

For those who want to invest in biotech, Gilead is a solid choice. It pays a nice growing dividend so that even if its development takes longer than expected all is not lost.

