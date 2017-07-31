Altria: iQOS might also get banned

Since iQOS also relies on addictive nicotine, it is perhaps a matter of time before iQOS goes on the chopping block.

Because iQOS is not combustible, many people figured that this is a non-event for Altria and everything should be back to normal soon.

Thesis

Altria's (MO), or specifically Philip Morris' (PM), iQOS was a huge boon for both companies. The reasoning was simple. Regulators are targeting toxic components in combustible cigarettes and iQOS is a healthy alternative. Even though the FDA press release specifically referred to combustible cigarettes, this narrative is no longer valid as regulators are now targeting the addictive component, something the iQOS relies as much on as combustible cigarettes. It would seem to be only a matter of time until addictive levels of nicotine are banned in all products.

Introduction

As every shareholder now knows, the FDA released a press release implying an onerous future for Altria (MO) and its shareholders. I wanted to give my thoughts on that, since I've previously written an article titled "Altria Positioning Itself Exceptionally Well." In that article, I point out the -- for Altria -- troublesome trend of more and more regulations against smoking and how that is affecting the company's top line. More importantly, I point out what the company is doing to make sure it stays a viable business. This FDA press release alters my previous conclusion.

There are a couple of implications in the FDA announcement -- some good, some bad. Specifically, I'd like to start by explaining just how dependent Altria is on nicotine. Many say that smokers will simply smoke more cigarettes to make up for the lower nicotine content. Unfortunately for shareholders, this is simply inaccurate. This behavior has been dubbed "smoker compensation" and since it's a very interesting hypothesis, I figured that some research had been done on the subject.

Smoker Compensation

A study by the New England Journal of Medicine has concluded that smoker compensation does not occur when smokers are given cigarettes where nicotine levels are so low as to not be addictive. The study included 840 participants who each smoked more than five cigarettes a day and had no intention of quitting. Here's an excerpt of what they found (emphasis my own):

Significant differences were observed among study groups for the total number of cigarettes (study and nonstudy) smoked per day at week. Participants assigned to their usual brand and those assigned to control cigarettes (15.8 mg per gram of tobacco) smoked 22.2 and 21.3 cigarettes per day, respectively, significantly more than those assigned to cigarettes containing 2.4, 1.3, and 0.4 mg of nicotine per gram (16.5, 16.3, and 14.9 cigarettes per day, respectively; P<0.001). The group assigned to cigarettes with 5.2 mg of nicotine per gram smoked 20.8 cigarettes per day, which did not differ significantly from the number of cigarettes smoked in the group assigned to cigarettes containing 15.8 mg of nicotine per gram. The group assigned to cigarettes with 5.2 mg of nicotine per gram smoked 20.8 cigarettes per day, which did not differ significantly from the number of cigarettes smoked in the group assigned to cigarettes containing 15.8 mg of nicotine per gram.

Below you'll find a slide that visualizes the results:



Source

As we can see, cigarettes with non-addictive levels of nicotine do, in fact, reduce the number of cigarettes smoked. This is not the whole story. As I am sure most smokers who've tried to quit or reduce their habit will attest to, smoking "light" cigarettes did not help them quit at all. The key difference here is the amount of nicotine contained.

Light cigarettes do still contain a considerable amount of nicotine. Nicotine levels per gram vary per brand, so I'll be referencing nicotine levels in a Marlboro cigarette. The same study states that the average cigarette weighs 0.7 mg. A Marlboro cigarette contains 7 milligrams of nicotine per cigarette or 10 milligrams of nicotine per gram. The light and super light version contain 8.6 and 7.1 milligrams of nicotine per gram of tobacco, respectively. These numbers are lower than those of the brands cited in the study. This is likely due to brand differences.

The first thing that is evident is that the nicotine content had not been reduced to non-addictive levels. The second thing to note is that "light" and "super light" don't differ too much from the original. If we go back and look at the study, we can see that the group that was assigned 5.2mg barely smoked less (20.8 vs. 22.2 per day). It has been argued that "light" cigarettes are simply a Big Tobacco tactic to create a feeling of smoking less, while it does not actually have this effect.

However, when nicotine levels are reduced to below addictive levels, we can clearly see a very sharp decline in usage. The groups smoking cigarettes containing 2.4, 1.3 and 0.4 mg of nicotine per gram smoked 26%, 27%, and 33% fewer cigarettes per day, respectively. I should note that this was a six-week study and that a decline in smoking might persist as the timeline expands. If Altria was a pure play cigarette company, these results would be nothing short of devastating. Were such a rule to be implemented, a tobacco pure play would see its revenues dwindle by more than 20% in a matter of weeks.

Key Finding No. 2

The FDA press release is long and contains some interesting facts that have not been mentioned, such as the following: "Almost 90% of adult smokers started smoking before the age of 18 and nearly 2,500 youth smoke their first cigarette every day in the U.S."

As much as 90% of today's smokers started before they were 18. This is incredible. More than 90% of the market for Big Tobacco is created before adulthood. The implication is that, as combustible cigarettes become non-addictive, potential customers are extremely less likely to continue smoking after having tried it. Therefore, a non-addictive level of nicotine is truly onerous for the tobacco company that solely sells combustible cigarettes.

It is much harder to quantify the effects on the bottom line, but I am certain that this would be a much bigger negative than losing 20% or 30% of revenue.

iQOS: Altria Isn't a Pure Play, but Does It Matter?

Luckily for shareholders, the company does not only sell combustible cigarettes as the FDA likes to call them. The press release explicitly referred to combustible cigarettes, so the iQOS should still be a good way for the company to become less dependent on the sales of traditional cigarettes -- i.e., combustible cigarettes.

However, it might just be a matter of time until the heat-not-burn cigarettes face the same problem. This article cites a medical journal study that "questions whether heat-not-burn cigarettes are much safer, finding that smoke from them have 85% of the nicotine in conventional cigarettes." If this is indeed the case, Altria's revenue streams continue to be in danger. It would only be a matter of time before heat-not-burn cigarettes, under which iQOS falls, would be targeted and mandated to similar non-addictive levels.

The study above has clearly shown that adding addictive levels of nicotine to the cigarettes, whether they are of the burn or heat category, is a crucial part of the business model. While I do not have a clear view of the amount of nicotine iQOS contains, I do know that it is likely (and perhaps obviously) above the non-addictive level. This article states that "iQOS might be a bit strong for people who smoke light cigarettes because the nicotine content is fixed." Since we know that "light" cigarettes still contain addictive levels of nicotine, it is safe to say that iQOS might also be in danger.

Some Good News, and a Final Assessment

While any pure play certainly has a mountainous task ahead of itself assuming addictive nicotine levels will be banned, they have now gotten extra time to do so. The press release extends the timeline to 2021 and 2022. This gives Altria more time to make sure that iQOS will dominate its top line and not combustible cigarettes. However, now that the FDA is targeting the addictive component of cigarettes instead of the toxic components, it might just be a matter of time before iQOS becomes non-addictive as well.

This endangers my earlier narrative that Altria is positioned exceptionally well. Before, we could argue that iQOS is healthier and therefore not under siege. Now that the addictive component is being targeted and not the toxic components, this narrative does not hold up. Why would the FDA, not to mention many other anti-smoking organizations, be fine with addictive levels in heat-not-burn cigarettes? It seems as if reasonable that addictive levels of nicotine will be banned in every product eventually.

To be clear, I do not believe that this will be a swift process. Big Tobacco is powerful and notoriously intertwined with legislation. The fact that combustible cigarettes are being targeted and not heat-not-burn cigarettes speaks volumes to that. After all, there's no reason to mandate non-addictive nicotine levels no matter the product.

Does that investors should sell now? The studies underlying Altria's dependence on nicotine (no pun intended) are out there and they are free. Surely, many other investors will have investigated this by now. This leads me to believe that this might mark a permanent shift in sentiment. It could very well be that the negative sentiment negates the dividend. I am certainly no longer a fan of the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.