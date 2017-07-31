You Haven't Seen A $44,000 Or $49,000 Tesla Model 3 Yet

Every single one of the Model 3s shown thus far costs over and beyond $49,000.

Friday night, the big news was Tesla (TSLA) delivering its first 30 production-spec Model 3s. As was expected, these cars were delivered to employees for further testing.

At the same time, several media publications like Motor Trend or The Verge got the chance to try out the new Tesla Model 3. The reactions were obviously positive. The Tesla Model 3 behaves as you’d expect a large battery EV to behave, thus keeping the qualities Tesla cars are known for intact. Namely, it’s still a perky car which accelerates rapidly, with always available torque and producing little but silence when doing its thing.

It also was expected that the first cars delivered by Tesla wouldn’t be the base model. Tesla reaffirmed its intention to have a $35,000 Model 3, but said that for now only the longer range (310 miles EPA estimated) version will be available. This version will have a $44,000 base price. The $35,000 version is supposed to have a 220-mile range. The battery capacity was not disclosed, but is likely to be 50-55 kWh for the smaller battery version and 70-75 kWh for the longer range version.

So, at this point, you might be thinking that between all those reviews and the event photographs, you’ve seen what a $44,000 Model 3 looks like. Thing is, you haven’t. You haven’t, for several reasons. Let me explain:

The $44,000 base price won’t be available initially. Instead, only a $49,000 version will be available. The difference, $5,000, is due to the inclusion of a premium interior package. Among other visible changes, this package includes the strip of wood you see in most interior photographs. The $35,000 or $44,000 versions won’t have this strip of wood. They also won’t have a glass roof up front (but will have it in the rear).

But here’s the thing. You still haven’t seen a $49,000 Model 3 either! Why not? For a couple of reasons:

The only included color on the base price is black. Any Model 3 you’re seeing that’s not black had to pay an extra. The optional colors cost $1,000, so any Model 3 you saw in reviews or at the delivery event which wasn’t black couldn’t cost $49,000.

Here, you might say “but I saw a couple of black ones!” Indeed you did. But there’s yet another thing. Look closer at them. Look at their wheels. Do they look like this:

They don’t. It’s a pity. Only those (18”, in my opinion ugly) wheels are included in the $35k, $44k or $49k versions. All other wheels are 19”, have a different design, and are a $1,500 extra. The result is that even if you saw a black Model 3, as long as it didn’t have those wheels, it couldn’t cost less than $50,500. Hence the title … you haven’t seen a $44,000 or $49,000 Model 3 yet.

Now, all of this doesn’t mean the car won’t sell. I think it will sell nicely, especially while the $7,500 Federal tax credit lasts. However, we are still not seeing what the base models look like - not even with the more expensive, longer-range models. It’s also important to notice that something as basic as cruise control is $5,000 extra, since it can only be gotten together with the Enhanced Autopilot features. Thus, the car isn’t nearly as cheap as some might think, since the options are very expensive even for basic stuff.

When it comes to investors, though, the car selling well is rather secondary. Arguably, the Model S and X sell plenty as well, and still Tesla runs at a tremendous loss. For now, the Model 3 even if it sells extremely well seems unlikely to be able to bring Tesla to a profit. Especially since it’s likely that it will cannibalize the higher-end meaningfully.

The Acceleration Isn’t What You Think It Is

At this final unveil we got to know a bit more about the Model 3. As promised, the base (smaller battery) Model 3 will have a 0-60 mph time of 5.6 seconds, while the larger battery brother will achieve the same in 5.1 seconds.

Here, however, a caveat beckons. These times aren’t really comparable to what you’ll find in other automaker’s spec sheets. The reason is simple: Tesla doesn’t really measure 0-60 for its cars. Instead, it measures 0-60 with a 1-foot rollout. This measuring procedure can mean a 0.4 second reduction in posted 0-60 times. 0-60 with a 1-foot (12 inch) rollout is more like a 3.5-60 time. Indeed, two curiosities:

Previously, Tesla posted 0-60 times in the order pages which followed two different methods. The Performance versions had 0-60 times posted according to the one-foot rollout method, whereas all other versions had regular 0-60 times. This seemed to be so as to better segment the models, to push performance-seekers towards the more expensive Performance versions.

And recently, Tesla greatly improved the performance specs on the lower end 75kWh Model S and X. This was so as to better differentiate these models from the incoming Model 3. But here’s the thing: while there was fundamental improvement in the cars to allow for better 0-60 times, a large chunk (~0.4 seconds) of the publicized gain was simply going from the regular 0-60 measurement to the 1-foot rollout method.

The lesson here is that as with nearly anything Tesla, parsing is required.

Elon Musk Said There Are 500,000 Reservations For The Model 3

Bloomberg (and Electrek) are reporting that Elon Musk said Tesla has more than 500,000 reservations for the Model 3. Each of these came with a $1,000 deposit. So what’s the problem here?

Well, in my view the number is problematic. Either the number is a gross number (ignoring Model 3 cancellations) - and thus misleading, or deposits ex-Model 3 are amazingly low, indicating really weak demand for the Model S and X.

Why do I say this? For a very simple reason:

During Q1 2016 Tesla reported customer deposits of $616 million. Now, these include deposits for the Model 3, the Model S, the Model X and even cars traded in for Model S and X which were not yet delivered, as well as early payments for cars not yet delivered. Now, if we believed in 500,000 reservations for the Model 3 as of Q1 2017, that would imply just $116 million in deposits for everything else.

Therein lies the problem. If we go back several years, to a time when: 1) the Model S was still much smaller but much of the backlog had already been delivered, 2) The total volume was much lower, so cars traded in or paid ahead of time had to be fewer, 3) The Model X was still a distant mirage … well what was this number like? The answer is deposits from customers were at $163 million in December 2013.

The easy conclusion here, again, is that either the number given by Elon Musk is gross, or Tesla is in serious trouble regarding the orders it has in its hands for the current models. Anyway, this does raise the curiosity factor regarding the customer deposit number Tesla will post when it reports Q2 2017 earnings.

The Interior Has A Problem

Now, I bet you're thinking "he's going to say it sucks because it's so simple." No, I'm not going to say that. Quite the contrary, I think the interior - even with the lack of knobs and instrument cluster - can work (in terms of selling cars). There will be many who will like it. And taste is subjective to begin with.

The problem is rather more complex. If the Tesla clientele accepts the Model 3 as the way to go, the future, then guess what? The Model X and S don't have a similar interior. They're the past. So the interior either fails because of being too minimalistic or succeeds and leads to more cannibalization. In my view, the interior will succeed, and lead to cannibalization.

I do also think that the total lack of knobs is a full mistake, and that something like the Land Rover Velar or Jaguar I-Pace interface will ultimately win in because of better usability (they're broadly the same system):

Range Rover Velar

Jaguar I-Pace

I also think that given the possibility of cannibalization, Tesla will have an interior redesign for the Model S and X within the next 6 to 12 months or so. Also, this is unrelated, but when (or even before) that redesign happens, the base Model S and X will also be upgraded to a 85 kWh battery. This part is obvious, since those cars are apparently already being shipped with 85 kWh batteries even though they're being sold as 75 kWh cars.

The Model 3 Is Critical

Arguably, the Model 3 is the last chance Tesla has of proving itself to be profitable, and thus a viable company. But there's something of a problem:

Tesla’s losses have expanded to such a level (~$1 billion/year), that the Model 3 is unlikely to be able to compensate. A 10% gross margin per car, on a $44k average car, on 200k cars sold, would produce just an additional $880 million in profits even ignoring all SG&A costs associated with servicing a much larger installed base . That's not enough to turn the red ink green.

. That's not enough to turn the red ink green. The Model 3 is sure to cannibalize Model S and X (especially S) sales. It will take 4 or more Model 3s sold to compensate the margin on even a single Model S not sold (the price is roughly half, and the margin per car will also be roughly half in percentage terms even if we’re optimistic). This will make it even harder for Tesla from a profitability standpoint. Already, even before the Model 3 starts being delivered in volume, the Model S and X seem challenged in terms of demand and inventory is piling. This is only set to worsen. And if Tesla cuts S+X production, then earnings will worsen further because of lower fixed cost dilution.

Why is the Model 3 so critical? This is rather easy to understand:

Tesla presently produces all its car models in Fremont. Tesla got the Fremont/Nummi car factory in an extreme fire sale. That won't repeat itself.

So to expand production beyond the Model 3, to the Model Y, Tesla needs to build an entire new car factory costing multiple billions of dollars. That is not going to happen without further capital. And further capital, outside of some temporary euphoria, will be hard to come by if Tesla does not show itself to be profitable even with the Model 3.

Conclusion

There are several conclusions to be drawn from these developments:

The Model 3 is a very decent car, and up until now Tesla is trying to keep its promise of providing a $35,000 base version. However, right now you can only buy a $49,000 version.

Even the $49,000 version hasn’t really been shown yet. All the cars the public has seen thus far have further options on them, making them even more expensive than $49,000. The Model 3 might be desirable, but at this kind of price demand quickly contracts versus expectations.

The car which Tesla promises for $35,000 or even $44,000 is thus very different from the car people are seeing right now. The options on the cars are very expensive. For instance, Enhanced Autopilot is as expensive as on the Model S and X. The same goes for paint. And the base wheels are incredibly ugly (though that’s always subjective). Also, a guess here: the range figures were attained with those wheels.

Given the price on the car and options, the Model 3 will sell well but might have trouble selling as much as the market is believing in now (400k/500k per year).

in now (400k/500k per year). Even if the Model 3 sells into the hundreds of thousands of cars, it seems unlikely that it will be enough to cover Tesla's ongoing losses .

. Thus, Tesla will soon find itself in the position of having exhausted the production capacity of a cheap factory and not having achieved profitability . At the same time, it will need further capital to build an expensive factory when it didn't manage to reach profitability with a cheap one. This happens even before Tesla faces direct competition.

. At the same time, it will need further capital to build an expensive factory when it didn't manage to reach profitability with a cheap one. This happens even before Tesla faces direct competition. On the bright side: The Model 3 seems up to three months ahead of the bears' (me included) schedule to reach volume. That is, even if the current Elon Musk guidance for the car isn’t attained, Tesla will probably reach production in the thousands (not tens of thousands) by December/January. But again, even assuming the Model 3 is successful in terms of volume and somewhat successful in terms of margin, the car seems unlikely to be enough to turn around Tesla’s profitability.

A slight side note. In delivering the Model 3, Tesla thought it interesting to compare a Model 3 crash test (the side pole test) with a Volvo S60 crash test. It might be interesting to know that the Volvo S60 used is a model which was first launched in 2010, before there was even a Model S. Again, everything needs parsing.