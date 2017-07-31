Revenue Estimates For Apple's September Quarter Are Too High

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) reports its June quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday. While the past quarter’s results shouldn’t be overlooked investors will be very focused on the September quarter’s guidance. The availability dates for new iPhones and how much supply Apple management believes it can produce (and especially for the high-end iPhone 8) will be major factors in determining what revenue guidance they will be willing to provide. It should surprise no one that it will be a conservative forecast.

Sell-side analysts are projecting September quarter revenue of $49.2 billion which is down from $50.8 billion in late May. It also would not surprise me that expectations are at or below $49 billion given the concerns about when the iPhone 8 will launch and how many will be available in the first week or two.

While new iPhones have been launched and available for the September quarter the past five years I am using the past three years to get a read on what guidance is more likely to be. For this timeframe September quarter’s revenue guidance vs. June’s guidance has been 4.1%, 6.4% and 10.7% higher, respectively, with the average for the three years coming in at 7.1%. When this is applied to the mid-point of June’s $44.5 billion the September quarter’s mid-point would be $47.6 billion or $1.6 billion below published expectations. If you use last year’s 10.7% revenue guidance would be $49.3 billion or essentially matching what the published estimate is.

Sell-side analysts average estimate for Apple’s June quarter revenue is $44.89 billion or slightly above the mid-point of the company’s $43.5 to $45.5 billion guidance. For the past three years the difference between Apple’s actual June quarter revenue vs. September quarter guidance has been 2.9%, 0.8% and 9.8% higher, respectively, for an average of 4.5%. When you apply this percentage to the Street’s $44.89 billion it would mean guidance would be $46.9 billion. If you use the highest result of 9.8% guidance would also come in at $49.3 billion.

To be a bit on the conservative side I believe revenue guidance should come in at a range of $46 to $48 billion vs. $49.2 billion.

EPS expectations are exposed lower

While Apple does not provide EPS guidance it can be calculated from the detailed numbers the company provides. The Street is projecting $1.81 in EPS for the September quarter, and based on my modeling this expectation aligns with the Street’s revenue projection of $49.2 billion. If the mid-point of revenue guidance comes in at $47.0 billion EPS drops to $1.73.

Expectations are low so the stock impact could be muted

Since revenue and EPS estimates have been trending lower and there have been a lot of articles written about Apple’s new high-end iPhone either being delayed or having supply constraints investors expectations could be muted enough that even if guidance is light the stock may not be materially impacted.