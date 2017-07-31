OK, maybe not the "best week ever" as some media outlets might lead you to feel, but still a generally good week for corporate earnings.

Pretty much every week is the best week ever when it comes to the financial media and their reporting during a given corporate earnings season. It is extraordinary how so many companies manage to beat expectations! When will those analysts that get caught so flat-footed quarter after quarter finally learn? But as corporate earnings go, last week was actually fairly decent when you get down to it. And this was particularly important given where we are in the economic and market cycle today.

Relatively Good Week

It has already been determined that the 2017 Q2 earnings season was not going to shape up to match the classic that was the previous quarter. No sooner did the latest earnings season start and estimates for the current reporting season and those ahead started to come down in more customary fashion.

And while estimates were revised down further during the most recent week, the adjustments were fairly reasonable when it was all said and done.

The following are the latest forecasted as reported annual earnings per share on the S&P 500 Index as of July 27, 2017. While I typically prefer to not go too far out the forecast horizon given that the quality earnings forecasts beyond the next couple of quarters quickly diminishes, I have included 2018 Q1 in this latest analysis for reasons that I will expand upon below.

2017 Q2: $104.48

2017 Q3: $109.09

2017 Q4: $116.50

2018 Q1: $119.53

So how do these latest numbers stack up?

For the current quarter in 2017 Q2, the latest reading with 62% of S&P 500 Index (SPY) having now officially comes in at $104.48, which represents only a -0.34% downward revision from last week’s reading of $104.84 and a -0.99% downward revision from the initial projection at the start of the quarter at $105.53.

For the next quarter in 2017 Q3, the last forecast is $109.09, which is down -0.51% from last week at $109.65 and lower by -1.69% from the start of the quarter at $110.96.

As for the final quarter of the year in 2017 Q4, the latest reading of $116.50 is lower by -0.60% from last week at $117.20 and -2.16% below the $119.08 reading at the start of the quarter.

Lastly, for the first quarter of next year in 2018 Q1, the current forecast for $119.53 dropped by -0.57% from the previous week at $120.21 and is down by -2.27% since the start of the quarter just one month ago.

The Key Takeaways

Summarizing this information, while all readings are down both on a week over week and quarter to date period, they are not down dramatically, which is positive. Moreover, each still represent year over year annual GAAP earnings gains that are in the +20% range, which is also robust growth.

It is worthwhile to take this second point a step further. For those seeking fundamental justification for why the stock market has performed so well since late last year despite the fact that the pro growth legislative fiscal policy agenda that had so many investors exited at the end of 2016 has almost completely stalled, the trajectory of recent and expected corporate earnings provides at least in part a good explanation for why.

Put simply, after moving in a sideways channel for nearly six years since 2011 Q3, S&P 500 Index (IVV) earnings appear poised to breakout to the upside in a meaningful way. Of course, the two quarters that have been officially reported since all of the excitement began late last year did come in measurably below initial expectations, but this is par for the course. And while further downward revisions have taken place to the forecast over the past month since the start of the 2017 Q2 reporting season, the trajectory of projected earnings are still signaling a decisive breakout in the quarters ahead.

The Risks

All of this is decidedly positive. But it is also worthwhile to highlight the caveats.

First, the projected earnings forecast is indeed fantastic. But even if it does come to pass and no further downward revisions occur between now and the end of most of the 2018 Q1 reporting season about 11 months from now – (extremely unlikely), the S&P 500 Index (VOO) would still be trading at 21 times trailing annual GAAP earnings. This is a meaningful historical premium that ranks among some of the richest valuations in history. And this assumes the S&P 500 Index goes no higher in price than it is today over this same 11 month time period (gasp!). Given that nearly 100% of institutional investors and more than 90% of individual investors believe the stock market will be higher one year from now according to the Yale School of Management One Year Confidence Index, this implies that the stock market is going to enjoy an awesome month in July 2018 or that something may have to give in the meantime. Either earnings forecasts will have to reverse their 2017 trend and reaccelerate further, the stock market will need to go through a period of consolidation as earnings catch up to stock prices, or investors will need to lower their optimism about stock market returns for the coming year. Of course, we also still have door number four, which is a further widening of stock prices with underlying fundamentals. I’m hoping for one of the first three if for nothing else the sustained long-term health of the U.S. stock market.

Second, we must remain on watch for the fact that we have seen this script before. Back in 2014 Q3 when earnings last surged to the top end of its six-year sideways channel at $105.96 per share, the consensus analyst forecasts were for double-digit GAAP earnings growth in both 2015 and 2016. This implied GAAP earnings in excess of $135 per share on the S&P 500 Index come 2016 based on 2014 Q3 forecasts. Instead, we ended up seeing annual GAAP earnings coming in as low as $86 per share. So not only did GAAP earnings that were expected to be more than +25% higher two years on in mid-2014 end up coming in nearly -20% lower instead, actual earnings ended up coming in a whopping -35% below forecasted projections. Thankfully an average of 70% of companies “beat” their earnings expectations each quarter along the way between 2014 Q3 and 2016 Q4 while only an average of 9% “missed” expectations! Such is the farce that continues to be analyst earnings forecasts and why I do not like to go out only a few quarters at most when considering these numbers.

Third, a recent trend in project earnings growth warrants attention as we move through the remainder of 2017. And it is why I tacked the reading for 2018 Q1 onto the numbers mentioned above. We have seen the following two phenomenon take place since the start of the year.

To begin, we have effectively seen initial earnings forecasts pushed back to future quarters. For example, the $119 per share earnings on the S&P 500 expected to take place at the start of the year in 2017 Q3 are were expected by 2017 Q4 at the start of July and are now not expected to take place until 2018 Q1. While certainly not ideal in a world where consensus analyst forecasts should actually mean something, this is actually a regular occurrence when it comes to such projections (so the next time you hear a price-to-earnings ratio that sounds much more reasonable based on forward earnings estimates for a quarter that is taking place at the end of next year (i.e. 2018 Q4), consume it with a brick sized block of salt).

Also and perhaps more importantly, the slope of the earnings forecast is notably flattening as we continue through 2017. For example, at the start of July, the slope of the annual earnings line over the next few quarters was steeper than it is today. Why does this matter? Because it implies a potentially slowing rate of earnings growth in the coming quarters, which is particularly bothersome because these forecasts are effectively built around increasingly rosy projections the further out the forecast horizon one goes.

Today, while 2017 Q2 and 2017 Q3 merit monitoring in this regard, the two quarters that warrant even closer attention in the weeks and months ahead are 2017 Q4 and 2018 Q1. At present, the forecast for 2017 Q4 remains notably robust, with a 6.8% sequential rate of annual earnings growth predicted versus 2017 Q3 projections. But for the following quarter in 2018 Q1, this same sequential growth rate dips to a notably slower 2.6%.

Thus, it is worth watching for the following. Either projections for 2017 Q4 will be subject to particularly meaningful downward revisions (it is not likely that 2018 Q1 will be revised much higher), or the slope of annual earnings may eventually flatten out or even start to roll back over in early next year. For if earnings growth stalls and starts to roll over, the “earnings catching up with premium prices” fundamental narrative on the S&P 500 Index starts to come apart along with it. While still nothing more than a potential risk for a few months down the road, it is worth putting on the radar screen today for monitoring as 2017 Q2 earnings season starts to wind down past next week and eyes start to turn to the next reporting season in 2017 Q3.

One More Goody For The Week

Before closing, it is worth mentioning one more goody for the week.

While projected earnings growth for the current quarter was revised marginally lower over the past week, estimated revenue growth for 2017 Q2 was adjusted marginally higher. Current estimates have 2017 revenues coming in at $301.64 per share, which would represent a new all-time high in the post crisis period. Given the importance of revenue gains in supporting continued earnings growth, such developments are positive and represent a continuation of recently positive signs seen on the revenue front.

The Bottom Line

While the past week was not necessarily the best week ever when it comes to corporate earnings, it was still a particularly good week both on the profit and sales front. With the good comes the caveats, however, as we are not without measurable risks to continue monitoring in the days, weeks, and months ahead. But a good week is still another step in the right direction on the ongoing post crisis market journey.

In the coming week, another one-quarter of the S&P 500 Index is set to report. And by the end of this week, nearly 90% of the companies on the index will have reported. It promises to be another interesting week worth watching in the 2017 Q2 reporting season.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.