Management's 'Short-Termism' Makes This REIT A Strong Sell

Dump this REIT; we will show you a much better one for your money.

The significant issuer bid was the last straw for us.

Dream Office REIT has touted selling properties at the bottom of the cycle as strategy.

Dream Office REIT (OTC:DRETF) has been through a tumultuous two-year period. in 2015 management embarked on a "strategy" to reduce its reliance on Alberta and deal with the incredibly high office vacancy in their core markets. After selling most of its Alberta portfolio, Dream office announced:

A second dividend cut A substantial issuer bid to be conduced at a price between $18.00 and $21.00.

Dream Office argues that this will make their portfolio more resilient and enhance value for its shareholders by focusing on "core" markets.

Does this make Dream Office a buy?

We don't think so. We think Dream Office is a strong sell. Let us tell you why and recommend a stock for far better performance.

You want a management to buy low and sell high? Dream On!

Dream increased its portfolio of Calgary and Edmonton properties from 2010-2014. It was a net acquirer and bought at high prices as the market was strong. The mistake that wounded it fatally was a complete misread of the Alberta supply-demand fundamentals. This showed most in their weighted average lease term (WALT) going into the oil downturn.

Source: Dream Office Q2-2014 Report

Dream office was actually reducing its WALT going into the downturn, with a WALT of just 3.5 years for Calgary downtown. Make no mistake, it's extremely short lease term is what created the massive distress in its portfolio. By comparison, H&R REIT (OTCPK:HRUFF), another prominent Calgary-exposed REIT, had a WALT of over 12 years for the Calgary market with its top Calgary tenant, Encana, having a term of 23 years! The short lease term forced Dream Office to cut its distribution as rents tumbled and tenants moved out. It sold a multitude of properties significantly below the price it paid for them.

Can we make a bad situation worse?

Not having learned from its large exposure to Calgary, Dream office has now transformed itself into a Toronto dependent REIT with 62% of its asset value coming from there. For comparison, downtown Toronto was about 32% of the portfolio in 2014.

So the same management that said let's ride the boom in Calgary and forget the risks has now rolled the dice on Toronto.

But wait, it gets better.

Along with dividend cut announced, Dream Office announced a substantial issuer bid at a range of $18.00-$21.00 a share. The last estimated NAV of Dream Office was $21.00, and it was trading at $19.80 before the announcement. Dream Office knew that the dividend cut would have resulted in a large stock price drop as the yield on current price fell to just over 5%. Instead of allowing that to happen and buying back shares at a substantial discount to market through a normal buyback, management sought to protect the share price by using cash proceeds to buy back shares pretty much near NAV. This completely neutralizes any NAV enhancement through buybacks.

Once the the buyback is completed, Dream office will generate close to a $1.42 in funds from operations (FFO), giving it a multiple of 14X - a high multiple for a management that has got so many things wrong in our opinion.

"No, there is another." -Yoda

Allow us to show you another stock that will give you the same yield with much better upside potential. Brookfield Property Partners (BPY), which trades in the US and in Canada with the ticker BPY.UN. We recently wrote about BPY here, but to run a quick comparison as to why we like it better let's compare the two.

1) BPY derives 55% of its NOI from prime office properties without overexposure to any one market.

Source: BPY supplemental Q1-2017

2) The price to FFO multiple is about the same as Dream Office.

3) Unlike Dream Office, which trades at a measly 5% discount to NAV, BPY trades at a 25% discount to its NAV.

4) WALT for the office portfolio of BPY is over 8 years compared to about 5 for Dream Office.

5) BPY has consistently shown the ability to generate value by selling properties when they get expensive and buying back shares when they get cheap.

6) BPY is not a "pure" office property, but the ultra prime retail exposure and opportunistic investments actually make BPY better in every way compared to Dream Office.

Conclusion

Dream office REIT is being propped up by its substantial issuer bid. Once that buyback is completed, we estimate that NAV will be between $20 and $21 with a Toronto over-exposed portfolio. Had management considered holding back funds to buy back shares cheaply, we would have actually seen some value in holding on. But management's short-termism was the final straw for us. We made a good return on our investment by buying at the lows in 2016 but now feel that BPY offers far superior potential with much lower risk.

On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate DTREF a 3.0 and BPY a 7.0.

Note: All amounts above are in Canadian Dollars.

