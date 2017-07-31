Brace For Any Apple Post-Earnings Price Impacts

Whenever Apple management has guided up 1% in revenue, the stock increased by $0.83. For every 1% guidance change in gross margin, the stock changed by $2.59.

Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Q3 earnings announcement could arguably be the most important FAANG’s announcement. Of the FAANG’s that have already reported earnings, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are surging on upbeat results, while Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are wallowing. In addition to suggesting that Apple will need to crush the numbers to advance, Q3 earnings and guidance serves as the bellwether sign to validate the status of the tech sector and the entire stock market.

Reflect the Expectations of “Beats” in Expectations

Due to the long track record, there may be an expectation that Apple Q3 will more than likely beat. Because of the “expectation,” the real question is how much this information has been already reflected in today’s stock prices, especially for Apple, one of the largest market capitalization and most watched stocks, which has routinely beat the Street estimates. The typical analysis is limited by using current analysts’ forecasts as the baseline expectation. It is only reasonable to assume that the market has raised that expectation along the way. To better measure the surprise, the new expectation incorporates the historical beat on the current Street estimates. The procedure I use is adding the average of the last 4-quarterly surprises on to the current estimates if those surprises were in the same direction. That is, there were 4 beats or 4 missed in a row.

Empirical Post-Earnings Price Reactions

In light of an earnings announcement, stock prices only react to the “surprise” portion of the regular focus points, such as revenue, earnings, margins, management guidance, and the correction to stock mispricing. To measure the extent of the reaction associated with each cause, I correlate the 5-day post-earnings AAPL returns with each “adjusted surprise” over the last 5 years, individually. The following is the result (Table 1):

For every $10 million revenue surprise, AAPL will change by $0.19. For every $0.01 earnings surprise, the stock will change by $4.04. For every 1% guidance change in revenue, the stock changes by $0.83. For every 1% guidance change in gross margin, the stock changes by $2.59. For every 1% stock mispricing, the stock will correct (reverse) by $4.59.

Likely Scenarios

Based on the above framework, I will estimate the expected price reaction using estimates of potential surprises. In Table 1-B, I provide the pro forma estimates of the key financials for next 4 quarters.

Expected Q3 Revenue Surprise

Apple's iPhone sales still dictate its top-line growth. Apple posted mixed fiscal Q2 results and issued Q3 guidance that missed expectations. In Q2, Apple sold 50.8 million iPhones, below the estimated 51.4 million. The miss may have been a result of the pause in purchases in anticipating for the next-generation device. There is concern about the iPhone's long-term growth prospects beyond iPhone 8 launch later this year. As the gains in smartphone sales slow, Apple's longer-term growth will depend on content and mobile service. For Q3, I estimate that the revenue will be around $44.9 billion closer to the high end of the management guidance and beat the estimate by $200 million. I will use $100 million as a conservative estimate for the true revenue surprise, which gives a $1.90 price impact.

Expected Q3 Earnings Surprise

As Apple has an impressive record of beating the EPS estimates, and with a 38.3% gross margin, the Q3 EPS will be at $1.60 which beats the Street estimate by $0.04. Again, as much of the earnings beat may be anticipated, only $0.02 is considered the true earnings surprise, which is equivalent to $8 price move.

Apple’s Stock Undervaluation

Based on the Thomson Reuters’ analysts’ mean price target, AAPL is currently 3% undervalued. For all practical purposes, AAPL is priced to the perfection and fairly valued before Q3, as+ - 5% valuation error is reasonably expected. Unless there are major fundamental surprises, it is not expected that there is any material price correction from mispricing.

Q4 Management Guidance

The increase in high-margin services revenue and favorable commodity costs beyond memory prices have helped gross margins. Service revenue is expected to double in next four years. In the Q2 earnings call, Apple’s fiscal Q3 revenue guidance is between $43.5 and $45.5 billion, EPS ranges from $1.45-$1.61, and gross margin between 37.5% and 38.5% (Figure 1). For Q3, I expect that Q4 revenue will be guided up by 3% and margin will be up by a marginal increase of 0.1% to 38.4%. The combined change in guidance will have a $2.50 price impact.

In short, various estimates of price reactions are summarized in Table 2. It is estimated that, from the Q3 fundamental side alone, there is at most a $13 upside for AAPL, amid the Q3 earnings announcement.

Caution for Price Reactions

Even with the best efforts, it may still be futile to attempt to accurately predict the price reactions at the quarterly earnings announcement since many things can go wrong. As given, there are earnings and revenue misses/beats which by definition will surprise the investors.

The methodology I used also oversimplifies the actual price impact since each component in Table 1 is estimated independently. Therefore, the overlapping valuation between any two factors is not considered, the $13 upside may be a high estimate of the final price effect.

Finally, the biggest wild card is the market expectation for Apple’s guidance on the iPhone 8’s outlook. Although it is not supposed to impact the revenue materially until 2018, there is a growing concern for delays to the launch, as supply shortages and manufacturing problems threaten to push the smartphone's release later than Apple's usual September debut. As the market already incorporated close to 10% year to year revenue growth from iPhone 8 in Q1 2018 (Table 1-B), any numbers short of that will expose AAPL a significant downside risk.

