Supreme Industries' (STS) CEO Mark Weber on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Supreme Industries, Inc. (NYSEMKT:STS)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 31, 2017, 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Mark Weber - President and CEO

Matthew Long - Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Assistant Secretary

Analysts

Greg Eisen - Singular Research

Jamie Wilen - Wilen Management

Operator

Greetings. And welcome to the Supreme Industries, Inc. Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

Some statements made on today’s call may be predictive and are intended to be made as forward-looking within the Safe Harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Although the company believes its forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, some statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the company’s reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with and in news releases furnished to Securities and Exchange Commission.

Some statements made on today’s call may be predictive and are intended to be made as forward-looking within the Safe Harbor protections of the Private Securities.

Excuse me, today’s call is being recorded and will be archived and available for replay on Supreme’s website for approximately 60 -- 30 days. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to introduce your host for today’s call, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Weber, and Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Assistant Secretary, Matthew Long. Please go ahead, Mr. Weber.

Mark Weber

Thank you, Andrew. Good morning. And thank you for joining us today to discuss our results for the second quarter and first half of 2017. A press release highlighting our results was issued earlier this morning and is available within the Investor Relations sections of our website.

I would like to begin by applauding our operating teams for successfully managing a larger than normal volume ramp up in this year’s second quarter. This year’s seasonal rental fleet volumes spike exceeded our typical pattern with sales sequentially increasing 39% over the first quarter.

During the second quarter of 2017, we shipped more rental fleet units than any other quarter in the company’s history. And our net sales of $95.9 million represent a new quarterly sales record. This is particularly commendable given the tight labor markets around the country for both seasonal and permanent employees.

Our lead times were stretched during this significant ramp up, but Supreme’s reputation for best-in-class delivery was once again reinforced as we improved our delivery performance to key accounts by nearly 40% year-over-year while shipping record volumes.

The unfavorable part of the spike in volume is that rental fleet units typically carry lower than average gross margins. The significant shift in mix combined with higher than forecast material costs inflation compressed our consolidated profit -- profitability in the quarter.

Given those factors, we did not surpass last year's record second quarter profit. However, the 2017 second quarter net income of $6.3 million or $0.37 per diluted share is our second most profitable quarter in the company's history. This compares to last year's record second quarter of $8.3 million or $0.48 per diluted share.

Our order activity in the second quarter improved from last year’s same quarter with year-over-year work truck orders increasing just above 6%. New orders booked in the first six months of 2017 were at historical highs compared to the same period in prior years.

With the NTEA reporting chassis sales flat year-over-year, this is confirmation that our customer centric value proposition continues to resonate with more and more work truck end-users. The order backlog at quarter end was $84 million, up 17% year-over-year and represents the largest second quarter backlog we've ever had entering a third quarter.

The mix of orders in the backlog has also normalized and contained a greater proportion of higher margin retail and leasing orders, which is very encouraging as we move into the second half of the year.

Industry demand for commercial work trucks has been choppy through the first half of this year. The July NTEA report industry outlook indicated that in total Class 2 through Class 8 commercial chassis sales fell 2.2% during the first quarter. However, began to rebound in April. The NTEA is currently forecasting higher commercial truck chassis sales for the second half of 2017 with full year growth at 2% as compared to 2016.

According to ACT research data, Class 5 to Class 7 medium duty chassis orders in May and June ran at seasonally adjusted annualized rates of more than 270,000 units for comparison in 2016 Class 5 to Class 7 orders totaled 230,000 vehicles. ACT is still forecasting full year 2017 orders to come in between 240,000 and 250,000 vehicles for year-over-year growth in the mid-single digits.

Recent releases by Rush Enterprises and Reuter, two of our accounts that have broad geographic presence in the United States also indicate strong momentum in the medium duty and leasing segments.

Taking this information into account, our view is that industry demand for work trucks should continue to increase as we move through the back half of 2017 and into 2018 with positive but moderate growth.

Our national manufacturing footprint and direct sales team coupled with several strategic growth initiatives should generate a growth rate for Supreme that continues to outpace industry demand.

As I'm sure you know macroeconomic conditions remain stable, but not great, with low GDP growth rates in the 1% to 2% range is estimated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Labor markets remained high and several economic reports indicate that labor shortages remain a constraint on higher economic growth.

The latest residential construction numbers for June showed annualized building permits and new home construction starts both in excess of 1.2 million units. However, sales of existing homes have stagnated as prices have swiftly increased due to a lack of inventory. An expanding housing market provide solid tailwinds for many of the vocational trades using Supreme work trucks as their business activity correlates more with new construction.

The Institute for Supply Management released their July report indicating that most intermediate commodities continue to experience inflationary pressure and we have witnessed this with purchased material costs, as well as labor rates outpacing our initial 2017 projections.

This did not impact our consolidated second quarter margins to the same extent as the significant shift in product mix. However, it did cause some margin pressure. To help offset these higher costs, we instituted a price increase effective earlier this month, aimed at mitigating this inflation pressure on our margins during the second half of the year. We also have multiple design for manufacturing initiatives in progress that are targeting labor intensive assembly processes, which should be implemented by the end of 2017.

Before I turn the call over to Matt, I’d like to briefly touch on a couple of our longer term strategic initiatives. We previously initiated a cross functional effort to increase the sales of refrigerated truck bodies, which was focused on improving our product, reducing lead times and building strong -- stronger application expertise. This is a market where we had significant growth opportunity and also expected this industry segment to expand with the increased focus on food safety.

While I won't go into the details of the specific initiatives, I am pleased to report that sales of refrigerated truck bodies have increased at double-digit rates year-over-year since 2014. Our progress continues as refrigerated shipments in the first half of 2017 are up 28% versus the same period last year.

This is a great example where engineering, operation and sales rallied around the strategic growth opportunity. This past December we announced our pilot program in partnership with Penske for our 26-foot FiberPanel composite band body with the rail gate specifically designed for Costco Business Delivery Fleet. As you may recall at the request of Costco we reduced the body weight of these trucks by 27% and increased payload capacity by a 1,000 pounds.

We are pleased to announce the field testing, which included fuel inspection by Supreme personnel have been successfully completed and we are in initial discussions with Penske and Costco about expanding this initiative.

This is a textbook example of how our customer centric focus combined with in-house engineering capabilities culminated in a new and better solution for a growing business delivery fleet.

With that, I will turn the call over to Matt for more details on the financials.

Matthew Long

Thank you, Mark. Net sales in the second quarter 3% to $95.5 million, compared with $92.9 million in the same quarter of last year. For the first half of 2017, net sales totaled $164.1 million was basically flat up 1% versus last year's first half net sales of $162.3 million.

Gross profit dollars were lower in both the three-month and six-month periods compared with the same period last year, primarily due to a higher mix of lower margin rental fleet truck body.

As a percentage of sales, gross margin in the second quarter of 2017 was 4.1 percentage points below last year's second quarter gross margin. But we were able to achieve a 20% gross margin even with this mix of business. For the first half of this year, gross margin was 19.6% of net sales, which was down from 23.1% of net sales in the first half of 2016.

In addition to the shift in product mix we experienced higher workers compensation and healthcare claims as compared to 2016. The chassis delays in the first quarter, as well as expenses related to reconfiguring plant layout contributed to the margin degradation in the first half of 2017.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 1.2% in the second quarter and by 3.9% in the first half compared with last year's first half. This was roughly in line with the modest increase in net sales in the current year and reflected higher group health insurance costs and higher OEM marketing costs and outlays associated with developing our sales teams in key strategic regions.

Operating income was $9 million in the second quarter compared with operating income of $12.5 million in the second quarter of 2016. For the first six months 2017, operating income was $12 million, down from $18.3 million in the first half of last year.

Net income in the second quarter was $6.3 million or $0.37 per diluted share versus net income of $8.3 million or $0.48 per share in the comparable quarter last year. Year-to-date net income was $8.2 million or $0.48 per diluted share this year compared with $12.1 million or $0.70 per diluted share in the first six months of 2016.

Our balance sheet remains very strong, inventory and accounts receivable have increased since the start of the year, but have ended the quarter lower than 2016 on higher sales. The seasonal increase in working capital is normal due to the increase rental fleet production.

Total debt at the end of the second quarter was just $7.2 million representing the outstanding balance on our low cost term loan, which matures in the fourth quarter of this year. We have initiated discussions regarding renewing our revolving credit facility.

During the second quarter we closed on the sale of our ideal manufacturing facilities in Indiana and received $4.2 million in proceeds, which was roughly our book value. Therefore, there was no material impact to our operating results from the sale.

Net cash and equivalents at the end of the second quarter stood at $24.8 million or approximately $1.45 per share. During the first half of 2017 we invested $1.6 million to support facility maintenance and growth project, which was up from $1.3 million in the first half of last year. For the full year we expect capital expenditures to be over $5 million, which includes two plant additions which started this year.

Working capital at the end -- at quarter end was $6.9 million, compared with $58.2 million at the end of last year. Stockholders equity rose to $108.9 million as of July 1, 2017, compared with $101.7 million at the end of last year.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Andrew, let’s open the lines for question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Greg Eisen of Singular Research. Please go ahead.

Greg Eisen

Thank you and good morning. Hi, Mark. Hi, Matt. First question on the -- your pricing adjustment you put through in July, is this pricing adjustment across the board or skew just to retail customers?

Mark Weber

Well, the intention of the price increase will be across the board. It’s easier and quicker to rollout through the retail segment. As you know our rental business is bid on a project basis, typically in the third quarter of each year for the upcoming spring. So obviously we are sort of through that cycle. The leasing that takes a little bit more work to get done because it's a pretty broad set of options and configurations. So it is out there in the retail community at the beginning of the month and we are working through the rest of the segments.

Greg Eisen

Okay. And when you say the rental business has been on a project basis in 3Q of each year, does that imply that these price adjustments were included in the business that you bid this year?

Mark Weber

Well, so the units that we produced the first half of this year were quoted in the fall of ‘16 and when we do that we use our best projections we talk to our major suppliers and so forth, using their economic outlook and what they're expecting their cost and pricing scenarios to be.

So as we think about bids that we will submit in the third quarter -- late third quarter of this year, obviously we will be taking our current cost outlook and position into account, as well as projections that will be out there for sort of the following six months beyond really fourth quarter of ‘17 and Q1 of ’18.

Greg Eisen

Got it. I understand. And as you look at overhead and think about workers comp costs and healthcare costs this quarter which were higher. Do you expect this higher level to be a new plateau for those two categories of costs or is this just a spike that could recede same quarter next year?

Matthew Long

Good question. Yeah. Good question. This is Matt. Really the causes this year are more normalized 2016 just had some favorable events from expense standpoint. So as we look back into the prior year like 2015, 2017s rates are more like 2015. We just had some favorable wins in 2016.

Greg Eisen

Okay. So this year was more normal…

Mark Weber

That is right.

Greg Eisen

… last year being exceptionally good.

Mark Weber

Yes. That's correct.

Greg Eisen

Okay. Okay. Moving on is on the backlog issue, I guess, well, we like to compare your re-sales versus your prior quarter ending backlog. You had it back -- with backlog of $114.9 million at the end of last quarter and this quarter sales were $95.5 million. So that implies a good deal dollar wise of the backlog at the end of last quarter did not ship this quarter. Am I correct in assuming yes that that backlog now is in part of the what flow through into the $84 million number at the end of 2Q, is it -- am I thinking about that correctly?

Mark Weber

Well, the backlog that we entered Q2 with -- and of course we are taking in orders all the time during Q2. So it’s going to be a combination of the back that we started the month with then orders that were brought in and then the $95 million that we shipped. So again a good portion of that is turned over…

Greg Eisen

Got it. So good deal was turned over so wasn’t turned over that cost as part of the strong backlog at the end of this quarter, I guess, is my point, am I thinking that exactly.

Matthew Long

Right. That’s correct, Greg. And we had some customers that ordered units in the -- that were in that backlog and they didn't want them until sort of the July, August, September timeframe.

Greg Eisen

Got it. Got it. Last quarter you discussed the effective delay in delivery of chassis affected your results last quarter. Was there any effect financially this quarter from last quarter's chassis delays?

Mark Weber

No. No. That was only in the first quarter was roughly three-week delay.

Greg Eisen

Okay. That's good to know. You quoted -- I am just want like scrolling back to my notes. NTEA's estimates for category growth this year it was -- could you repeat that number because I am not finding it in my notes?

Mark Weber

Yeah. They are predicting about full year. So what the NTEA tracks Class 3, actually Class 2 through Class 8 straight trucks and their projections -- they started out the year on the first quarter was actually declined by about 2% year-over-year. April as we covered they have seen recovery in the second quarter, so it's about at zero and they're predicting full year to be up about 2% to 2.5%. ACT who predicts medium duty Class 5 through Class 7 is expecting that business to be sort of in the mid-single digits, so a little higher growth in the medium duty sector.

Greg Eisen

And that’s -- dollar wise your exposure to that medium duty sector, they are more expensive trucks in that Class 5 to Class 7 range than 2, 3, 4 class range, correct?

Mark Weber

Correct.

Greg Eisen

Yeah. So could you extent your -- you get more business in those higher classes that would affect your sales growth?

Mark Weber

That’s a positive thing for us, correct.

Greg Eisen

Okay. Got it. Got it. Okay. I will let someone else go right now. Thank you.

Matthew Long

Thanks, Great.

Mark Weber

Thanks, Greg.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Jamie Wilen of Wilen Management. Please go ahead.

Jamie Wilen

Hi, fellas. Are we running at the pretty much full capacity through the second quarter?

Mark Weber

Yeah. I would say, I mean, we clearly had some labor constraints in certain areas. So I would say that with the labor that we were -- that we had available we were running a capacity.

Jamie Wilen

So as you kind of manage that capacity, if you have the ability to shift some of that retail business to the subsequent quarter, obviously you want to satisfy all that rental business that's right there to keep the customers happy and indeed did you kind of push some of those retail customers back to the third quarter that could have indeed been in the second quarter?

Mark Weber

Well, as I indicated, our lead times did stretch out and we monitor lead times on our various product line by each location weekly. So it’s something that we are looking at real time and we did see, I think, the industry based on what we've heard out in the field, I think, the entire industry was stretched especially the national account players like ourselves who were in the rental fleet business clearly were stretched out across the board.

We get a good job of managing that. Obviously, we let our customers know that that lead times are going to be stretch out during that time period. So you are correct, Jamie, if we had unlimited labor resources, we could have produce some more unit -- rental -- retail units in that Q1 time period.

Jamie Wilen

Okay. Without giving away the company secrets, what are kind of relative margins on retail versus rental versus leasing?

Matthew Long

Well, without giving away company secrets, that was nice, there are generally between leasing and rental, there is usually 200 basis points to 400 basis point meaning leasing higher and from leasing to retail it’s probably another 200 basis points to 400 basis points just depending on how the trucks are auctioned down.

Jamie Wilen

Got you. And what percentage of your backlog is now retail?

Matthew Long

It is close to 80% is retail and when we say that we say retail and leasing we kind of look at them together, because they run down the line same.

Jamie Wilen

Got you. And what was that magnitude later last?

Matthew Long

Last year was more on the order of, looks like it was probably 70%.

Jamie Wilen

Okay. Okay. And the pricing increase, could you -- can you tell us the order of magnitude of what that was and should that cover most of the increase in cost that you expect to endure?

Mark Weber

Yeah. I think the range of 1% to 3% and keep in mind, we had -- we also had a pricing action in the December, January time period. So this is -- again this is in reaction to commodity costs and purchase material moving up faster than we had anticipated when we made the price change in the December, January time period. And you're exactly right, it's clearly targeted to offset that inflation impact.

Jamie Wilen

Okay. And with your fleet contracts, do you have much of [ph] cash flow (27:56) increase, if something happens during the course of the year or would you define as the price in the fall has to stay for the following 12 months?

Matthew Long

We have a commodity quote that allows us to at some point when the cost get up to a certain level that we go out and passed it on, whether it’s going up or down, we make it neutral for Supreme.

Jamie Wilen

Okay. And what was the real estate piece that you said you sold for $4 million?

Matthew Long

There were a couple of ideal plants that we had exited so to speak here in Goshen. They have been for sale for a couple of years and we finally got to the point of, there was enough demand here in the area that we were able to sell.

Jamie Wilen

Do we still have additional real estate for sale at this point?

Mark Weber

We have got a couple of plots of land here locally and then we have got the plant down in North Carolina that is still available, but we've got a contract on our Rhode Island that we are just working through.

Jamie Wilen

Perfect. Okay. And then, lastly, can you talk a little bit more about the truck that you prototypes and I guess more than that did you built for Costco, kind of what is their annual volume that they normally purchase, obviously they haven't bought that much from you in that regard, but what are they normally purchase and is this new vehicle with its improve characteristics available to be used by other people?

Mark Weber

Yeah. Jamie, this is Mark. So the whole driver on the Costco initiative was to get weight out of the vehicle, so they can increase their payload, because their typical loads way out long before they cube out, so they don't utilize the entire cube of the body. So payload is important to them.

And they also put full body wrap, so payload and sort of the graphics on the truck come into play as well. So that's kind of what drove us to propose the FiberPanel product, because it's a lighter body. It gives you a complete smooth sidewall without any rivets or fasteners or seams and they were pretty excited about that.

First time we build a truck of that size. We built 16 footers and had them out in the field for other customers but we hadn’t built 26 foot yet and that was a reason for the prototype pilot testing in the fields. So this truck has been in Costco’s possession since about January and actually are running on their business delivery route and we have been out sort of jointly checking the unit about every 30 days to 60 days and the results have been very positive. So we happy with our truck has performed.

They have around 400 units in their business delivery fleet. They see this as an expanding opportunity. So that gives you an idea of the truck. This type of product will be available for other customers and we continue to work, we see opportunities. When you think about the technology in the truck body and this isn’t necessarily a high-tech product, it doesn't necessarily differentiate itself dramatically.

But we believe that there are certain advantage -- clear advantages around reducing weight, eliminating corrosion and making a body that is leak proof for example as we go forward. So as we are working on new materials and innovative approaches to put the bodies together, using an easy adhesive, fasters and so forth, those are the three things that we continue to sort of push for.

Jamie Wilen

Is this product any more expensive than the product you had previously sold that didn't have this increased payload capabilities?

Mark Weber

Well, de-continent some things on their particular product. But if you're thinking about the FiberPanel composite wall versus just an aluminum sheet and post, it is a little more expensive than aluminum sheet/post, just a raw material.

Jamie Wilen

But we make those walls ourselves in our own FRP plant, I assume.

Mark Weber

That is correct. We produce those panels in our own implant.

Jamie Wilen

Okay. Perfect. Okay. Thanks fellas. Appreciate it.

Mark Weber

Thanks, Jamie.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mark Weber, President and Chief Executive Officer for any closing remarks.

Mark Weber

Thanks, Andrew. We appreciate your interest in Supreme as we look forward to a strong finish for the second half of 2017. We are well-positioned entering the third quarter with a great backlog and positive sales momentum supported by a solid industry outlook. We will remain focused on our growth initiatives and push through cost reduction projects in an effort to offset future inflationary pressure while we continue to deliver upon our customer value proposition. Thank you for joining us on the call today and we look forward to reporting on our progress next quarter.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.