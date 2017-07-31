AbbVie Drops; Getting Bullish: Part 1 - Focus On Q2 And Humira

There is so much to think about with ABBV that to make the article readable, this Part 1 of a two-part series focuses briefly on Q2.

The internals of earnings looked fine to me, and I like the pipeline's progress now, thus I re-established a stake in the stock at $70.

Background

The 2013 spin-off from Abbott Labs (ABT), the mostly-biotech company AbbVie (ABBV) has reported Q2 results and held an informative conference call. There has been a trend that I have noticed of biotech and information technology companies sort of filibustering the Q&A part of the conference call; compliments to ABBV for just getting on with it, in "regular order" fashion, as it were.

This is one company where there is no easy way to analyze it. Unlike a consumer staples company or utility, there is no growth trend that one can project continuing; we in fact can project it reversing, but we are not sure when and to what extent.

I propose to discuss two ways of thinking about whether Friday's closing price of $70.44, with a market cap of $114 B, is attractive to a new money investor.

One I can run through now, a sort of simplified and practical dividend discount analysis. Namely, ABBV yields 3.57%. It has one more ex-dividend date this year, then, I expect the dividend to be raised for the January ex-dividend date. If ABBV continues the aggressive payout increases it gave shareholders each of the prior two years, it may increase the payout from $0.64 to $0.70 quarterly, which with a stock price 100X that, neatly comes to a dividend yield of 4%.

Make your own assumptions about a CAGR for dividend growth for this biotech and pharma leader, and you may find that ABBV is an attractive substitute for a bond; a perpetual income play that can raise the dividend with real growth of the company and over time benefit from inflation, unlike classic fixed income.

No one can know the future for anything, especially one individual company, but the more I see of ABBV, the more I am comfortable just going with the flow in that regard and not thinking too deeply.

Now, getting a little deeper into the story, which is interesting both financially and scientifically, and many readers may be interested in a simplified but more detailed way I am now thinking of valuing this stock.

Before getting into the product and pipeline details, a brief mention of some numbers from Q2 is in order. All are GAAP; the following are excerpted from the introductory bullet points of ABBV's press release:

ABBV has an in-line quarter, does not raise guidance

Worldwide net revenues were $6.944 billion in the second quarter, up 7.6 percent year over year.

Global Humira sales increased 13.7 percent.

Second quarter global Imbruvica net revenues were $626 million, reflecting growth of 42.6%.

Research and development expense was 17.6 percent of net revenues.

Diluted EPS in the second quarter was $1.19, compared with $0.98 in Q2 2016.

Guidance for GAAP EPS for this year of $4.60, the midpoint of a 10 cent per share range, was maintained.

That puts ABBV at 15X this year's projected EPS, which I expect will easily meet expectations, and at a perhaps one-third discount to that of the S&P 500 (SPY).

Next year, EPS is virtually certain to rise substantially.

The question is whether this discount to the market is attractive enough given the specific issues with which ABBV is dealing.

The rest of this two-part series covers the following topics, the first of which is so important to ABBV that most of the rest of this article is devoted to it.

Humira Imbruvica All other marketed products Balance sheet Pipeline.

To begin with, the Big Dog of the entire pharmaceutical industry, followed:

Humira rampages onward

Having been around the pharma industry in one way or another for 40 years, I don't impress easily. The continuing growth of Humira impresses me. It's volume and price. It's even impressive at this point that Humira can push through price increases. ABBV must be making a pharmacoeconomic case to payors that even though Humira's price increases have far exceeded the general inflation rate, it still has value: in other words, ABBV must be arguing that the payors did not know previously what a great bargain they were getting when they were only paying $1,500 or $2,000 a month for this remedy.

Humira is one of three so-called TNF inhibitors, or TNFi's; TNF stands for tumor necrosis factor. Basically, they get at a key aspect of the disease-causing part of autoimmune conditions. The other two, Remicade and Enbrel, have begun to fall to biosimilars in the EU, and Remicade has as well begun to suffer to biosim competition in the US. Remicade is given intravenously and is thus less preferred by both patients and healthcare systems, on which the IV dosing imposes additional costs. Even the utilization of chairs in clinics to allow IV treatment is a limiting factor.

What has happened in the US and to a lesser extent in the EU is that ABBV has done a world-class job in growing Humira sales. Where not long ago, the three TNFi's were somewhat equal in both unit sales and dollar value of sales, now it's becoming nolo contendere: no contest. It's becoming a blowout. Humira has more indications, is less unpleasant to administer, and there's a general sense that it often is simply a superior therapeutic agent. The result: US sales in Q2 of $3.2 B, up 18% yoy; international sales $1.5 B, up 9% operationally and 5.5% adjusting for forex.

So - Humira is already almost at a $19 B annualized sales run rate and is clearly heading for a $20 handle annualized one of these quarters.

Of course, Mr. Market knows this. What "he" does not know is how Humira will fare when late next year it loses exclusivity in the EU in October 2018. How much share will biosims take in the EU, and how rapidly will they gain share?

Then, there are the patent uncertainties in the US, including a patent revocation earlier this year. Amgen (AMGN) has FDA approval for a biosim to Humira. The timing of any launch is highly uncertain. Many other companies are going to be there. But the whole biosim story is young in the EU and brand new in the US. We just do not know how things will evolve, and unlike in the EU, we do not know the start date for biosim competition in the US. So - go make an earnings model, ye analysts: it's not easy. One can probably end up with a complicated matrix of possibilities and hope it spews out an accurate number.

Further complicating matters, but in a good way for ABBV looking forward, is that ABBV has been paying royalties on Humira at what it said in the conference call is a 5-6% rate:

The royalty burden really lifts in two different phases. The first third of it lifts at the very end of 2017, so you see a P&L impact in 2018. The other two-third lifts at the very end of 2018, so you see the P&L benefit in 2019. And then in terms of quantity to model, we have said that that burden is about 5% to 6% of global HUMIRA sales.

I will propose the following: that through 2022, Humira generates $105 B in sales, that the tax rate on these sales is 20%, and that the product manufacturing and attributable SG&A expense comes to 75% of sales (reflecting years of aggressive price increases in the US). (Just guesses!) If so, then as the royalties drop by perhaps 1.8% in 2018 and by perhaps 5.5% in 2019, one can look at - maybe - a high 50s percentage after-tax profit margin. Call it $55 B in after-tax profits.

One can get to these sales figures many ways, including a relatively early entry of one or two biosims in the US but with limited market share gains in the first few years.

Another difficult question is what the rate of decline of Humira is once several biosims enter the US and EU markets. This is an important and completely unanswerable question.

Humira has at least one advantage: a long life patent for a less irritating formulation of the drug, which is given by subcutaneous injection.

This raises the question of whether ABBV might itself compete, if necessary, in the biosim market with a conventional formulation of Humira and offer the more advanced formulation as the premium brand.

I am tending to upgrade my estimates of Humira profits in the more distant years for several reasons, including the above one.

There are several other reasons that the more I think about Humira, the more I blend other bullish factors to get more positive on its present value. These include, as an incomplete list that covers most of the bullish ancillary points, the following five ideas:

1. Humira has numerous indications; newer drugs coming in have to earn these indications one by one. Just one indication Humira gained recently, "HS," is generating $1 B in revenues already. None of the new biologics or oral agents is likely to go there, and if so, not soon. Thus, this could grow to, say, a $2 B annual revenue source. And, there are other indications, or niches, that could also generate predictable revenues as newer drugs ramp that the competitors coming in RA, psoriasis, and IBD may not gain indications for.

2. As Remicade and Enbrel fade, Humira may already have been chosen by the free market as the best legacy TNFi. We saw this with many older classes of drugs. Where once there were several, or even more than 10 members of a class, the brands (genericized, to be sure) that stayed in common use shrank in number to one, two or maybe three. Thus, even if TNFi's lose Rx counts in absolute numbers, it is possible that Humira could gain Rx's if it increasingly becomes the TNFi of choice.

3. Even if newer agents increasingly become front-line agents, and TNFi's move more toward second-line use, that's a large market. Chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis often respond to a therapeutic treatment, then over time begin to resist it, leading to a treatment change. I would bet that we are a long way from TNFi's becoming obsolete.

4. ABBV has argued that overall, TNFi's and other higher potency treatments for RA, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, and its other indications are underused - perhaps substantially so. Thus the newer agents might serve as much or more to expand the market rather than crush the use of TNFi's.

5. ABBV does not disclose, at least not that I know of, the geographic sources of revenues for Humira other than the US and ex-US. The latter, the international section that generated $1.51 B in revenues in Q2, may include parts of the world where Humira may be growing and may have growth potential. We can all think of a 5-letter country name that begins with a "C" that in theory could become a large market for Humira at some profitable price. Other countries also could see sales penetration or growth. As Humira moves above the $20 B mark, current international sales could surprise to the upside beyond the well-studied possibilities in the EU.

So, how should Humira be valued? Conundrums

The conundrums increase if one asks what to do about discounting for present value. For now, Humira is primarily a US story, and as biosim competition in the EU comes in basically in 2019, perhaps the very end of next year, the US remains lacking in defenses against price increases for in-demand drugs. One way to think about Humira, therefore, is to think of volume increases in the US and estimate that price increases will take care of having to discount for present value. Outside of the US, though, one has to think about present value considerations. Then, the conundrum is just what rate to use. If one thinks about the EU, where investment grade short maturity bonds have negligible yields, it does not make sense to yours truly to apply something close to a traditional 7-9% discount for present value to future earnings from Humira.

In addition to that basic financial question, the biggest one conceptually I ask is to what extent is the biosimilar story going to play out as the generic story did. Generics started very slow and gradually gained acceptance. Even several years after the government codified the rules for generics to come to market, my memory is that a rule of thumb in the pharma industry was that the brands were retaining 20% of their unit sales. (That might have been a 1990-era situation.) Then, the dam began to break, and 95% of the market was quickly lost to generics when a patent expired. Something a further milestone was set in 2006 when Merck (MRK) shocked the industry by producing a generic of its own Zocor, a mega-blockbuster that was going off patent. That showed that gross margins on this drug were greater than 99%. Now, brands keep whatever scraps of the market they can retain.

But it took some time to get here.

If that pattern prevails, perhaps ABBV will be the beneficiary of a situation that will not prevail a decade or more from now.

To summarize how I think of Humira's value, it is as the probability-weighted average of a huge range of possibilities. When I try to go through the systematically, I come up with large enough discounted profit sums over time to think that all the rest of ABBV, including the debt, is on the whole attractively valued.

One more detail on Humira and biosim competition.

What about launching a biosim "at risk?"

One of the factors in ABBV's favor in delaying competition to Humira and limiting the number of biosim competitors is its very large patent estate on it. A patent is a time-limited grant by the Federal government that gives the patent-holder the right to exclude an infringing product from the market until the patent term expires. Because ABBV has so many patents on Humira, and because even one infringement will violate ABBV's government-granted property rights, challengers that develop a biosim that gains FDA approval tend to wait until all lawsuits are over. The economic reason is that in general, a generic or biosim product has limited profit potential, but the loss, if the company is found to infringe, tends to be much larger. Thus, even if a company judges that the judicial system will support its view that it infringes no valid ABBV patents, and even if that company is very large, it will tend to be cautious about launching at risk. Too much downside if the courts go thumbs down, not enough upside if the verdict is thumbs up.

Conclusion - ABBV's pipeline might be obtained free right now



As Humira matures and heads for $20 B in annualized sales, perhaps early next year, it poses a real dilemma for market analysts. When will the first biosim competition enter the US market? When will several enter? Will ABBV at some point market, or allow to be marketed, an older but equivalent version of Humira? Both in the US and in the EU, what will be the pace of uptake of biosims? Are there important growth opportunities for Humira beyond the US, EU, and other high per capita income countries where it has been marketed for many years?

What discount rate should be used for future sales of Humira? Broadly speaking, how rapidly will the biosim industry match the generic industry's penetration rate - if ever?

And so on.

While coming up with one present value number is impossible, the next several years for Humira look promising enough that with my current assumptions, I am seeing enough potential value that along with ABBV's other marketed products, investors may be getting the pipeline free of charge: and I like the pipeline.

In the second and final part of this two-part series, I will review Imbruvica, the other marketed products, the balance sheet, and the pipeline to show why I bought back into ABBV at $70 Monday morning, having sold 3-4% higher earlier in the year. Then, I will try to tie this article together with points made in Part 2.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.