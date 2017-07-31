Twilio: Unique Revenue Model Allows For Strong Upside

Tell me this: when was the last time you forgot a password (say, to your car insurance portal or Netflix account) and reset it using text verification from your phone? Chances are, Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) made three-quarters of a penny on the text you received. And $0.0075 more if you replied back.

How many times have you made dinner reservations using Yelp on your phone? Twilio makes money on that too. And for every minute you're on the phone with your Lyft driver as you wave him down, Twilio makes $0.0085 (Uber too, but we'll get to Uber in a bit).

Twilio is the software product you use daily without ever knowing its name. It is the hidden fabric that allows applications to communicate with you and vice versa - via text, voice call, and even third-party chat applications such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

Which applications does Twilio run on? Here's a shortlist: Airbnb, Twitter, eHarmony, Yelp, Uber and Lyft, Netflix, Trulia, eBay, and SurveyMonkey. Plus hundreds of other enterprise-facing apps you might not have heard of.

Here's the thing about Twilio: it's almost impossible to bet on what the kids will be using ten years from now. Snapchat, Twitter, Shopify, Instacart, Tinder, Twitch - you could go dizzy trying to figure out which apps they'll keep on their screens and which they'll delete to make room for the next software update.

But you know they'll be using something. And more of it, day by day. With Twilio, the betting game is off. If you believe that the digital world is expanding, and that people will increasingly use their mobile devices to communicate with friends as well as businesses, then you believe in Twilio - because it's the underlying software network that fuels that mobile communication.

Twilio reports Q2 earnings on August 7. The stock is still shaking off Uber worries despite beating Q1 expectations, creating a rare buying opportunity in a stock that was once the most richly valued on the Nasdaq. Trading at ~6.3x forward revenues (less than half its post-IPO valuation), Twilio is ripe to move a leg or two higher on the back of strong earnings and an incredible growth narrative.

This article will briefly go over Twilio basics so the reader can get a better understanding of this fairly technical IT product, then peek under the hood and examine Twilio's unique pay-go revenue model which I believe is a hidden driver of upside, and not one commonly discussed in other Twilio exposés. We'll also discuss peers and arrive at a valuation ($37, or 8x FTM revenue).

Twilio in a Nutshell

No need to get too technical to understand Twilio's value from an investment perspective. Simply put, Twilio is a software platform for developers (aka, the coders who breathe life into your apps) to build communication capabilities into their applications.

Examples are more illustrative. Uber and Lyft use Twilio so that you can call and text your drivers. Airbnb uses it to confirm reservations with hosts via text. Instacart uses it to notify you when your groceries are at the door. Recently even Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) signed on to enable financial advisers to communicate with clients via text (and no, Morgan Stanley was not a bookrunner on either Twilio's IPO or follow-on. They probably sincerely like the technology).

Twilio operates a software communications platform called the Twilio Super Network, which route messages and calls from apps to users. Twilio has relationships with a variety of global internet and network service providers (effectively a middleman between users and the networks), and uses its proprietary software to optimize and select the network through which to route your message. Over 1 million developers across ~40,000 companies (who are Twilio's customers) access the Twilio Super Network through an API, allowing their applications to have communications features without worrying about the backend. Twilio owns two of the top 10 most-used APIs, indicating its popularity among developers. Every single time a message is sent and received, Twilio earns a small fee.

But wait - developers are smart people, so why can't they build a communications platform themselves? Well yes, technically they can, but it's a lot of painful work both to create and maintain a communications platform. Twilio's value proposition is that Twilio takes care of the plumbing so that developers can focus on their own apps, saving time and money. Think about it this way: if you're coaching a football team, why would you make your star players work as waterboys?

Twilio was founded in 2007 and went public in June 2016, closing its first day of trading up 92% at $28.79 and reached an all time-high of $70 in September (roughly 17x forward revenues). In the following months, valuation concerns pushed Twilio to the $30s, and Q1 earnings/the Uber blow sank Twilio to the mid-$25s. Twilio is now up near $30 again (~6.3x forward revenues) and further momentum should cause a multiples expansion. See TWLO's trading history below:

Financial Review, Growth Discussion, and Q1 Recap

Now that we've discussed Twilio conceptually, we can dive into the numbers with context. Twilio reported 1Q17 earnings in April, squarely beating expectations. Revenue of $87.4mm (+47% y/y) far exceeded prior guidance of $82-84mm. Take a look at Twilio's growth glidepath and its performance relative to guidance for each of its quarters as a public company.

Figure 1. TWLO revenue growth, 2016 - present In every single quarter since Twilio started reporting as a public company, it has exceeded guidance (note guidance began in 3Q16, as the company went public at the tail end of 2Q16).

Twilio also is profitable from an operating cash flow perspective, unlike the majority of its software peers, which is another hidden gem in its crown. It generated OCF of $2.4mm in 1Q17 and $10.1mm for FY16 - granted, not large, but certainly better than hundreds of millions in burn at other software and internet companies. Certainly not a bad performance for a still-rapidly growing company.

Twilio stock fell post Q1 earnings, however, on FY18 guidance. Due to Uber announcing a slowdown of spending on the Twilio platform, Twilio revised its FY18 guidance range from $364-372mm to $356-$362mm, or down about 2.5% on both sides of the range. And the stock fell 30%. Quite the disproportionate reaction, in my opinion, and an opportune buying opportunity for a stock that has not yet fully recovered.

Obviously Uber's partial pullout is of some concern, but I also think Twilio is conservative (and bad) at guiding - take a look at the beat history. After all, its business is much more variable than other software companies, and I believe most of that variance lies to the upside. The key to understanding that lies in its paygo business model, which we'll discuss next.

Unique Paygo Revenue Model: Priced Per Text and Per Minute

The majority of cloud application software runs on monthly seat-based pricing billed a year in advance, making revenue very easy for management (and analysts) to predict. Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), for example, earns approximately $100 per salesperson with an account on Sales Cloud. Salesforce can generate upside if: its clients add user headcount, its clients buy new applications (Marketing Cloud or Community Cloud, for example), or by winning new clients. While this does leave room for upside, it's also relatively predictable upside.

Twilio is a bit different. As many developers can use the platform to build as many things as they want on it. They only start paying when end users (aka, us) send and receive texts and calls - and they pay per instance.

Below is a sample price chart for the core text and voice products, taken from Twilio's website:

Twilio lets customers receive volume-based discounts as shown above, but still - when we add up all the times we interface with our applications via text and voice, that's a large sum of revenue for the company. And also note Twilio's gross margins are a high 57% and improving almost every quarter as Twilio's scale allows it to negotiate better pricing with its network providers, meaning Twilio is earning significant profit, not just revenue, from each of the micro-transactions we conduct on our phones.

Figure 2. TWLO gross margins, 2016 - present This type of revenue is difficult to reliably predict. It's harder for Twilio to forecast how many minutes Uber drivers will be on the phone with riders and how many texts Netflix will send for password resets than it is for Salesforce to forecast how many users will log in to its cloud applications. Due to the digitally driven world we live in and how accustomed people have gotten to using their phones for almost every transaction, I believe this variance skews largely to the upside.

Here's another chart to illustrate the point. Twilio reports a dollar-based net expansion rate each quarter, representing the y/y increased amount of spend by customers who have been on the platform at least one year. The chart below means that in 1Q17 existing Twilio clients spent 41% more on the platform than last year. When you combine that with the thousands of new clients it signs up per quarter, that's a powerful growth engine.

Figure 3. TWLO net expansion rates and customer counts, 2016 - present

Bottom line: don't rely too much on Twilio's lowered guidance. It's really hard to guide this company's revenues, and given the company's streak of beating guidance, it's safe to say they'll still knock it out of the park.

One more thing to note. The majority of Twilio's customers, outside its largest ones (Uber, WhatsApp), have minimum spend contracts with Twilio. In exchange for favorable pricing, they agree to spend at least $X per month on the Twilio platform. This creates a floor for Twilio's revenue visibility, with no ceiling in sight.

Valuation

OK - what's this thing worth? In its short life, it has traded as low as $23 and as high as $70, so where does the true valuation lie?

Below is a table of Twilio's peer group of recent software IPOs.

Figure 4. TWLO trading comps Note on methodology: forward revenues are based on an extrapolation of management guidance; balance sheet figures are taken from the most recent quarter and market cap is based on close of trading on July 28.

First notice Twilio's larger scale ($380mm-plus revenue) relative to its peers, and the fact that it is still growing at a healthy clip. Also note Twilio's positive OCF and relatively thin operating loss, compared to its peers that are still burning rapidly through cash. Take Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) as an example: of the companies in this peer set, its revenue size and growth rate is the closest to Twilio's, yet it has a steep -72% operating loss compared to Twilio's -15%. This indicates that Twilio is able to fuel its growth much more efficiently than Cloudera and other peers.

Superior growth at scale, positive cash flow, and operating efficiency - this is a company that deserves to trade at a premium to its peers, not a discount. Yet Twilio is trading 1x-1.5x below the majority of its peers.

Investors fall in and out of love with tech stocks extremely rapidly. The red-hot IPO of today is tomorrow's oversold outcast. The software sector is no stranger to harrowing corrections (Tableau's (NYSE: DATA) spectacular 50% decline in February 2016 comes to mind, and more recently, Mulesoft's (NYSE: MULE) 15% correction in July 2017). But software companies with strong subscription businesses tend to come roaring back.

Twilio is one such stock. After a few months trading as one of the most expensive tech stocks on the market, it came crashing down to earth, perhaps a bit too far. It has recovered from its bottoms, but not all the way. I believe 7.5x-8x is a fair multiple for Twilio, implying a price range of $35-$37.

High multiples for recent software IPOs indicate continued investor appetite in strong recurring revenue businesses, and the Street has largely forgotten that Twilio is a leader in this pack. Strong August earnings should bring Twilio back into the spotlight and lift the stock into a more correct multiple.

Also note that the lockup expiration period is in the rearview mirror for Twilio and that CEO Jeff Lawson and board member Jim McGeever purchased TWLO stock in May, two factors that also accelerate the bull narrative.

Conclusion

Twilio is a critical component of the digital infrastructure that feeds the modern world's app economy. The Twilio Super Network continues to be implemented in a wide array of use cases in thousands of new apps per quarter.

Uber is just one of these use cases, and the years to come will bring more red-hot unicorn applications that we haven't even imagined yet. Fortunately with Twilio, investors can reap the benefit of increased digital communication across all types of applications. Its paygo business model allows it to scale massively upward as the amount of data consumed and transmitted continues to grow, not just in the U.S. but abroad.

The TAM in 2017 (total addressable market) for Twilio's products, according to IDC, is $45.6bn. Even giving Twilio a small slice of this market in which it is already a leader implies a company with future revenues in the billions.

When Twilio was trading in the high ~$60s, I wouldn't have touched the stock with a 10-foot pole. Now, with the stock trading less than half that, Twilio has emerged as a value play in an otherwise expensive tech market for investors who can ignore doomsday Uber-related headlines and focus on Twilio's impressive growth and resilient foothold in the future of tech.